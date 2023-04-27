Crime victims are right to be heard: Advocates





Victims of violent crime have rights, but so many of them aren't aware, Joyce Raynor says.

Among them, she said, victims have a right to talk with police about the crime that impacted them, a right to give an impact statement in court and a right to be remembered by authorities.

"When it happens, mentally they don't know," said Raynor, executive director of the Center for Healing Hearts & Spirits in Little Rock. "So, if you don't have advocates out here and talking about those and access to mental health care and how the state pays for all those things -- that's the first thing we want them to know."

This week -- April 23-29 -- is National Crime Victims' Rights Week, and Raynor joined elected officials serving Pine Bluff for a Wednesday news conference to shine a light on victims' needs inside the old library at the Pine Bluff City Center, now the Kevin D. Collins Police Training Center.

"So many victims don't know; first of all, we want the victims to know there are rights out here," Raynor said. "There are also a lot of services available to them, services like personal advocacy, like things that happen through the Arkansas Crime Victims Reparations Board. If your loved one has been a victim of homicide, they pay for funeral costs."

GENESIS OF HEALING HEARTS

Raynor, of Little Rock, launched her organization after her son, Charles Raynor Jr., was shot in 2001. He was 23.

One of the two suspects received a life sentence without the possibility of parole, Raynor said. The other received a 40-year prison sentence.

"A month after [Charles Raynor's death], and after I was going through and transitioning -- I still go through it; we don't get over it, we get on with it -- I was talking to people and I remember one particular mother told me this: 'I'm sorry for your loss, but you got everything and I got nothing,'" Raynor said. "I got a son out there at Rest in Peace Cemetery, but what she was trying to tell me is, people are trying to help you but we got nothing. That's when I got busy with the Father's business by helping people."

Raynor describes her work as "selfish" because it helps with her healing, but adds she doesn't serve because of her son. It's because of other individuals impacted by crime.

"We like to think we're a one-stop shop. If there is something Healing Hearts & Spirits cannot do as an organization, we connect them to services," she said.

Melinda Crowder of Pine Bluff volunteers with Healing Hearts & Spirits. Her daughter, Casey Crowder, 17, a student at Watson Chapel High School, went missing Aug. 27, 2006, after her vehicle ran out of gas outside of Dumas. Casey's body was found about a week later in Desha County.

Kenneth Osburn was identified through camera surveillance as the suspect who picked up Casey from her vehicle, Crowder said. Osburn confessed to felony kidnapping and murder in 2008 and received life in prison without parole, but he appealed the sentence, claiming he was not provided an attorney when he asked for one and that interrogation techniques by law enforcement officers tainted his confession, according to media reports. Osburn pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and was sentenced to 30 years but is eligible for parole in 2025.

Another reason Crowder cited for volunteering is that victims of color do not have their cases profiled as extensively as her daughter's.

"When my daughter was missing, she was a cute little white girl," she said. "We got national TV coverage. It was very high-profile. I have guilt from that."

Crowder clarified she's appreciative of the attention her daughter's case has received.

WHO'LL SAY SOMETHING?

Pine Bluff Police Chief Denise Richardson and Jefferson County Prosecuting Attorney Kyle Hunter spoke at the news conference and encouraged the public to report details or other clues about violent crimes rather than leaving that duty up to law enforcement officers and lawyers.

"When we talk about crime, most of the time we automatically go to crime prevention or policing," Richardson said. "We almost never talk about or consider crime when we talk about victims. ... It's simply centered on crime. If we don't change our minds about how we see crime and how it affects us all in the community, we're going to miss the mark every time. When something happens here in a community like ours, even though it's not your family, it may not be your employer, but it absolutely affects you and how you live your life in a community like this. So, when we think about crime as a whole, as a collective, as an offense to our community, I think at that time we can start better serving our survivors and victims."

Richardson alluded to the theme of this year's Crime Victims' Rights Week: "Survivor Voices Elevate. Engage. Effect Change," and offered what she called a true picture of crime:

Up to age 34 and between 55-74, men are subjected to violence more than women. Between 34-54, more women are subjected to crime overall.

"But our children -- our children -- will always remain the most vulnerable members of society and the most vulnerable members of crime," Richardson stressed. "These are the types of services we need to help everyone involved."

The purpose of Crime Victims' Rights Week is to confront and remove barriers to achieving justice for victims and to give victims an environment where they will be heard, believed and supported, Richardson said.

A big issue prosecutors face in trials is getting victims or witnesses to testify, Hunter said, countering thoughts from some community members that it's law enforcement's or lawyers' jobs to find out details.

"The Jefferson County prosecuting attorney's office brought me information on parents of murdered children," Crowder said. "So, to me, it's so important for the officials like the police department and witness-victim coordinators at the prosecutor's office to make sure everyone is aware of our organizations and get those voices who can't be heard anymore."

FLOWERS SOUNDS OFF

State Rep. Vivian Flowers, D-Pine Bluff, a longtime supporter of Healing Hearts & Spirits, criticized recent legislation that expands prisons at costs of $470 million in construction and $31 million in annual operating costs. The purpose of the criminal justice package is to address the backlog of inmates in county jails, according to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

"Unfortunately, I don't think we focused on the right things in the legislature, and we haven't been, really," Flowers said. "Because I think, too often, we look at victims, and we elevate in the name of victims what we're trying to do. That doesn't reach and connect to the actual victims of crimes, especially those who don't have close ties to elected officials and try to navigate systems."

People will have to rethink what victims' rights mean and how to elevate victims' names, Flowers added.

"No one is immune to this," she said. "Unless we come together and truly address what it means to elevate our communities against crime, engage when it's time to hear from our elected officials -- hold me accountable, hold prosecutor Hunter accountable, hold the mayor accountable -- we all are elected officials, we have a stake and a role to play in this."

Healing Hearts & Spirits can be reached at (501) 372-3800. A 24-hour hotline is available at (855) 643-5748. Those in immediate danger are urged to call 911.

Charles Raynor Jr. is pictured in this undated photo. Raynor was shot to death in 2001 at age 23. (Courtesy of Joyce Raynor)



Melinda Crowder, a volunteer with the Center for Healing Hearts & Spirits, speaks at a news conference Wednesday.







Casey Crowder is pictured in this undated softball photo. Casey was last seen Aug. 27, 2006, and her body was discovered almost a week later. She was 17 (Courtesy of Melinda Crowder)





