Debt-ceiling raise narrowly clears House





WASHINGTON -- House Republicans narrowly passed sweeping legislation Wednesday that would raise the government's legal debt ceiling by $1.5 trillion in exchange for steep spending restrictions, a tactical victory for Speaker Kevin McCarthy as he challenges President Joe Biden to negotiate and prevent a catastrophic federal default this summer.

Biden has threatened to veto the Republican package, which is considered unlikely to pass the Democratic Senate anyway, and the president has so far refused to negotiate over the debt ceiling which the White House insists must be lifted with no strings to ensure America pays its bills.

But McCarthy's ability to swiftly unite his slim majority and bring the measure to passage over opposition from Democrats and even holdouts in his own party gives currency to the Republican speaker's strategy to use the vote as an opening bid forcing Biden into talks. The two men could hardly be further apart on how to resolve the issue.

The bill passed by a razor-thin 217-215 margin. All four Republican representatives from Arkansas voted yes on the bill.

"We've done our job," McCarthy said at the U.S. Capitol after the vote.

"The president can no longer ignore by not negotiating," he said. "Now he should sit down and negotiate."

As the House debated the measure, Biden on Wednesday indicated he was willing to open the door to talks with McCarthy, but not on preventing a first-ever U.S. default that would shake America's economy and beyond.

"Happy to meet with McCarthy, but not on whether or not the debt limit gets extended," Biden said. "That's not negotiable."

On the same day he threatened to veto the GOP bill, the president blasted Republicans as "MAGA extremists," referring to the acronym for Trump's old slogan, "Make America Great Again."

"America is not a deadbeat nation," Biden said. "We pay our bills."

It still took a series of late-night compromises with restive moderates and conservatives before McCarthy could pass the legislation, earning the cheers of his conference once the gavel sounded on the vote. But with no bipartisan resolution in sight -- and no plans for McCarthy and Biden to meet -- the final tally only raised the odds that a divided, gridlocked Washington could stumble into an unprecedented fiscal catastrophe.

"It is no secret the circus is in town this week," said Rep. Pete Aguilar, D-Calif., the chair of the House Democratic Caucus, at a news conference earlier Wednesday. "Every minute wasted on Speaker McCarthy's empty gesture is a minute we get closer to default."

Senate Democrats, meanwhile, held firm in their own refusal to consider such a measure: Taking to the chamber floor, Majority Leader Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., blasted the GOP for "hostage taking," adding that House Republicans had brought the country "dangerously closer to defaulting."

Passage of the sprawling 320-page package in the House is only the start of what is expected to become a weekslong political slog as the president and Congress try to work out a compromise that would allow the nation's debt, now at $31 trillion, to be lifted to allow further borrowing and stave off a fiscal crisis.

The nation has never defaulted on its debt, and the House Republican majority hopes to maneuver Biden into a corner with its plan to roll back federal spending to fiscal 2022 levels and cap future spending increases at 1% over the next decade, among other changes.

McCarthy worked nonstop to unite his fractious Republican majority, the "five families" including the conservative Freedom Caucus and others, making post-midnight changes in the House Rules Committee in the crush to win over holdouts.

Facing a revolt from Midwestern Republicans over doing away with biofuel tax credits that were just signed into law last year by Democrat Biden, GOP House members relented and allowed the tax credits to stay on the books in their bill.

"Our delegation has stood united for Iowa's farmers and producers fighting to amend the bill to protect biofuels tax credits," said the four House Republicans from Iowa in a joint statement announcing their support for the bill.

Republicans also agreed to more quickly launch the bolstered work requirements for recipients of government aid, starting in 2024 as proposed by another holdout, Freedom Caucus' Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla. -- who has led previous challenges to McCarthy and ultimately voted against the bill.

Republicans hold a five-seat House majority and faced several absences this week, leaving McCarthy with almost no votes to spare. In the end the speaker lost four Republican no votes, and all Democrats opposed.

"This bill is unacceptable, it's unreasonable, it's unworkable, it's unconscionable -- and it's un-American," said the Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries of New York. "That's why we oppose it."

Democrats derided the Republican plan as a "ransom note," a "shakedown" and "an unserious bill" that was courting financial danger.

But as McCarthy worked to shore up support, some of the most conservative rank-and-file Republican members who have never voted for a debt ceiling increase in their quest to slash spending said they were preparing to do just that, rallying behind the speaker's strategy to push Biden to the negotiating table.

Rep. Ralph Norman, R-S.C., a member of the Freedom Caucus, said he "wanted double" the deficit savings contained in the bill but would vote for it "because it starts the ball, it gets us in the arena to solve the debt problem."

CLOCK TICKING

It's a first big test for the president and the Republican speaker, coming at a time of increased political anxiety about the ability of Washington to solve big problems amid the need to raise the federal debt limit in a matter of weeks.

The Treasury Department is taking "extraordinary measures" to pay the bills, but funding is expected to run out this summer. Economists warn that even the serious threat of a federal debt default would send shockwaves through the economy.

In exchange for raising the debt limit by $1.5 trillion into 2024, the bill would roll back overall federal spending and:

Claw back unspent covid-19 funds.

Impose tougher work requirements for recipients of food stamps and other government aid.

Halt Biden's plans to forgive up to $20,000 in student loans and

End many of the landmark renewable energy tax breaks Biden signed into law last year. It would tack on a sweeping Republican bill to boost oil, gas and coal production.

A nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office analysis estimated the Republican plan would reduce federal deficits by $4.8 trillion over the decade if the proposed changes were enacted into law.

"It's not wild, and it's not reckless. It is responsible to do that. You can raise the debt ceiling, you can pay your bills, and you can protect the future for our children," said Rep. Jodey Arrington, R-Texas, the chairman of the House Budget Committee, who led the party in floor debate.

"If you believe a clean debt ceiling is the way to go, then pass one in the Democratic Senate." said Rep. Tom Cole, R-Okla., the chairman of the House Rules Committee.

In hours of debate, Democrats homed in on the costs of the GOP's proposed cuts. They pointed to estimates furnished recently by the Biden administration showing how the Republican bill could undermine key government programs and services -- slowing down Social Security checks, worsening flight delays and eliminating housing and child care aid for poorer Americans.

"This is an extortion," said Rep. Jim McGovern, D-Mass., the top Democrat on the House Rules Committee. "You're saying if we don't agree to all these draconian cuts, they're going to hurt people we fight for every day ... That's an all time high in recklessness and stupidity."

Some Democrats also faulted Republicans for trying to institute new work requirements on families who receive Medicaid, a health insurance program for people with low incomes, and tougher rules on those enrolled in food stamps, which provide monthly nutrition aid.

Republicans argued that the approach would help families emerge from poverty while augmenting the labor force. But critics found the Republican bill could terminate benefits for the poorest Americans: More than 10 million could lose health coverage if the law were adopted, according to an analysis from the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, as it blasted the proposed GOP rules as unworkable.

Several Republicans from the party's right wing, eager for even stricter spending cuts, said the bill was at least a starting point as they prepared to vote for McCarthy's strategy and bolster his hand in talks with Biden.

Freshman Rep. Derrick Van Orden, R-Wis., said: "It's our obligation to get Speaker McCarthy to the table."

Others though, remained noncommittal or flat-out no's.

Rep. Andy Biggs, the former chairman of the Freedom Caucus who voted against the bill, said he had wanted Republicans to do more to end deficit spending. Tim Burchett, R-Tenn., also a "no" vote, said of the nation's nearly $32 trillion in debt, "that's my major concern."

In the Senate, leaders were watching and waiting.

Schumer said House passage of the legislation would be a "wasted effort" and that McCarthy should come to the table with Democrats to pass a straightforward debt-limit bill without GOP priorities and avoid default.

Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell, who stepped aside to give McCarthy the lead, said the speaker has been able to unite the House Republicans.

Now, he said, Biden and McCarthy must come to agreement. Otherwise, he said, "We'll be at a standoff. And we shouldn't do that to the country."

In a statement late Wednesday, the White House press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said congressional Republicans "must act immediately and without conditions to avoid default. ... That is their job."

Information for this article was contributed by Lisa Mascaro, Kevin Freking, Josh Boak, Mary Clare Jalonick and Farnoush Amiri of The Associated Press and by Tony Romm, Marianna Sotomayor and Leigh Ann Caldwell of The Washington Post.

House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Jason Smith, R-Mo., left, and House Budget Committee Chairman Jodey Arrington, R-Texas, confer before the House Rules Committee meets to prepare Speaker Kevin McCarthy's debt ceiling package for the floor, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, April 25, 2023. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)



Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., walks from the chamber just after the Republican majority in the House narrowly passed a sweeping debt ceiling package as they try to push President Joe Biden into negotiations on federal spending, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, April 26, 2023. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)



A staffer with the Republican leadership holds a guide to Speaker Kevin McCarthy's debt ceiling package during a news conference at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, April 26, 2023. McCarthy is struggling to round up the votes for the bill, which would couple an increase of the country's debt ceiling with restrictions on federal spending. A final vote on the package is likely Thursday. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)



House Majority Whip Tom Emmer, R-Minn., center, flanked by House Budget Committee Chairman Jodey Arrington, R-Texas, left, and House Republican Conference Chair Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., speaks to reporters following a closed-door meeting with fellow Republicans as Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., struggles to round up the votes for his sweeping debt ceiling package, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, April 26, 2023. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)



Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., walks from the chamber just after the Republican majority in the House narrowly passed a sweeping debt ceiling package as they try to push President Joe Biden into negotiations on federal spending, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, April 26, 2023. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)



House Energy and Commerce Committee Chair Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Wash., arrives for a closed-door meeting with fellow Republicans as Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., tries to round up the votes for his debt ceiling package, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, April 26, 2023. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)



Rep. Tim Burchett, R-Tenn., arrives for a meeting with fellow House Republicans as Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., continues to push his sweeping debt ceiling package to win over holdouts like Burchett, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, April 26, 2023. McCarthy is struggling to round up the votes for the bill, which would couple an increase of the country's debt ceiling with restrictions on federal spending. A final vote on the package is likely Thursday. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)







Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer blasted the House debt limit bill Wednesday, saying House Republicans had brought the country “dangerously closer to defaulting.” (AP/J. Scott Applewhite)





