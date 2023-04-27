Democrat-Gazette NFL Mock Draft

1. CAROLINA PANTHERS FROM CHICAGO BEARS)

QB Bryce Young, Alabama COMMENT

The Panthers have never had a true franchise quarterback. They’ll turn to the 2021 Heisman Trophy winner to try to turn things around in Charlotte.

2. HOUSTON TEXANS

EDGE Will Anderson, Alabama COMMENT New Coach DeMeco Ryans gets his man as he attempts to get the Texans back among the AFC’s contending teams. Anderson is the best defensive prospect in the draft and Houston will be glad to have him.

3. ARIZONA CARDINALS

EDGE Tyree Wilson, Texas Tech COMMENT Arizona doesn’t need to draft a quarterback. But they do need to get better in so many areas, including on the defensive line and the addition of Wilson is a start.

4. INDIANAPOLIS COLTS

QB C.J. Stroud, Ohio State COMMENT The Colts have not been able to find a true replacement for Andrew Luck since his retirement after the 2018 season. They’ll take Stroud, who will start from day one.

5. SEATTLE SEAHAWKS (FROM DENVER BRONCOS)

DT Jalen Carter, Georgia COMMENT It’s not a secret that the Seahawks need to get tougher defensively, especially after their three losses to the NFC West champion 49ers. Landing a key star from the two-time defensive champions helps matters.

6. DETROIT LIONS (FROM LOS ANGELES RAMS)

CB Devon Witherspoon, Illinois COMMENT The Lions can go multiple directions with the sixth overall pick. When the time comes, they will take Witherspoon, who has climbed up draft boards this offseason.

7. LAS VEGAS RAIDERS

CB Christian Gonzalez, Oregon COMMENT In a division with Patrick Mahomes, Justin Herbert and Russell Wilson, the Raiders have to get better defensively. Gonzalez will be a cornerstone in the secondary from the start.

8. ATLANTA FALCONS

EDGE Nolan Smith, Georgia COMMENT The Falcons need to boost their pass rush. Enter a local product from down the road in Athens. Smith will be an immediate upgrade for the Atlanta defense in the NFC South.

9. CHICAGO BEARS (FROM CAROLINA PANTHERS)

OT Paris Johnson Jr., Ohio State COMMENT Justin Fields improved from his rookie season to his second season. But he needs more protection up front and the Bears turn to the former Buckeye.

10. PHILADELPHIA EAGLES (FROM NEW ORLEANS SAINTS)

RB Bijan Robinson, Texas COMMENT The defending NFC champions are in a good spot, as they can either get an elite prospect or trade for more picks. Ultimately, Philadelphia takes the 2022 Doak Walker Award winner and boost an already dynamic offense.

11. TENNESSEE TITANS

OT Peter Skoronski, Northwestern COMMENT Skoronski is listed as a tackle, but may move inside at the pro level. Either way, the Titans need help up front and they take the All-Big Ten selection.

12. HOUSTON TEXANS (FROM CLEVELAND BROWNS)

QB Will Levis, Kentucky CO M M E N T Ho u s to n passed on a quarterback 10 picks earlier. They won’t do it again here and bring in Levis, who has a strong arm but was inconsistent in 2022 at Kentucky.

13. GREEN BAY PACKERS (FROM NEW YORK JETS)

TE Michael Mayer, Notre Dame COMMENT QB Jordan Love has two more years until he’s a free agent. The Packers give him a better opportunity to succeed as they select the draft’s best tight end who will get used to making the Lambeau Leap early and often.

14. NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

T Darnell Wright, Tennessee COMMENT Wright was one of the best tackles in the SEC, playing in a high-powered Volunteers offense. New England looks to improve up front.

15. NEW YORK JETS (FROM GREEN BAY PACKERS)

T Broderick Jones, Georgia COMMENT The mission is simple for the Jets. They must protect the 39-year-old Aaron Rodgers and keep him upright.

16. WASHINGTON COMMANDERS

CB Joey Porter Jr., Penn State COMMENT Th e Co mmanders showed signs of success a year ago. Adding Porter will improve a defense that plays in a suddenly tough NFC East.

17. PITTSBURGH STEELERS

CB Deonte Banks, Maryland COMMENT Banks will help the Steelers secondary. He’s a good tackler and can defend against the run.

18. DETROIT LIONS

WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Ohio State COMMENT With the suspension of Jameson Williams, the Lions’ need for a receiver increases. Smith-Njigba fits the bill for Detroit, which has high hopes entering training camp this summer.

19. TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS

QB Anthony Richardson, Florida COMMENT While he’s one of the draft’s most talented prospects, Richardson is green having only 13 starts with the Gators. He’ll get to sit and learn with Tampa Bay, who signed Baker Mayfield earlier this offseason.

20. SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

WR Zay Flowers, Boston College COMMENT Seattle is thin at wide receiver behind DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett. Flowers can become a solid weapon in the passing game for the Seahawks, which makes Geno Smith happy.

21. LOS ANGELES CHARGERS

TE Dalton Kincaid, Utah COMMENT Kincaid was a dynamite player at Utah, the two-time defending Pac-12 champion. He becomes Justin Herbert’s Travis Kelce as the Chargers try to close the gap in the AFC West with the Chiefs.

22. BALTIMORE RAVENS

EDGE Myles Murphy, Clemson COMMENT Baltimore has always been a strong defensive team. Murphy brings high intensity and will be a welcome addition to the Ravens.

23. MINNESOTA VIKINGS

WR Jordan Addiso

n , Southern California COMMENT The Vikings typically have hit well at wide receiver. With the departure of Adam Thielen, Minnesota replaces him with the talented Addison, who starred for USC after transferring from Pittsburgh.

24. JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS

CB Emmanuel Forbes, Mississippi State COMMENT Jacksonville won the AFC South and advanced to the divisional playoffs last season. In order to take the next step, they must improve defensively, especially in an AFC with so many outstanding QBs.

25. NEW YORK GIANTS

WR Quentin Johnson, TCU COMMENT

Johnson was one of the mainre a-sons why TCU reached the national championshipgame. He becomes a key weapon for QB Daniel Jones.

26. DALLAS COWBOYS

DL Bryan Bresee, Clemson COMMENT Dallas has one of the league’s best defenses. The Cowboys bulk up with the second Clemson defender selected in the first round.

27. BUFFALO BILLS

DL Mazi Smith, Michigan COMMENT Buffalo will be a Super Bowl contender again in 2023, but the Bills have to play better defensively in January and Smith will provide a boost.

28. CINCINNATI BENGALS

DT Calijah Kancey, Pittsburgh COMMENT Kancey’s size (6-0, 280 pounds) may scare off teams. But the 2022 ACC Defensive Player of the Year has been compared to John Randle —- who turned himself into a Hall of Fame player.

29. NEW ORLEANS SAINTS (FROM DENVER BRONCOS VIA MIAMI DOLPHINS AND SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS)

EDGE Lukas Van Ness, Iowa COMMENT Va n Ne ss brings size (6-5, 272 pounds) and a high motor to New Orleans. He moved to edge in 2022 and had seven sacks for the Hawkeyes.

30. PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

S Brian Branch, Alabama COMMENT Branch is the best safety in this year’s draft class. In most years, he wouldn’t fall this far, but this is not your typical draft.

31. KANSAS CITY CHIEFS

EDGE Will McDonald IV, Iowa State COMMENT With the release of Frank Clark this offseason, the Chiefs have to find a way to replace his production. McDonald comes in and contributes early for the defending Super Bowl champions.

NOTE

The Miami Dolphins forfeited their first-round selection and 2024 first-round selection after violating the league’s anti-tampering policy.

Michael Mayer



Quentin Johnson





