The world in brief: Filipino-U.S. drills skirt Chinese waters

Filipino-U.S. drills skirt Chinese waters

SAN ANTONIO, Philippines -- American and Filipino forces sank a ship with a barrage of high-precision rockets, airstrikes and artillery fire Wednesday in their largest military drills in Philippine waters facing the disputed South China Sea.

Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. watched the American show of firepower from an observation tower in the coastal town of San Antonio in northwestern Zambales province, the latest indication of his strong backing of the Philippines' treaty alliance with the United States.

Marcos has ordered his military to shift its focus to external defense from decades-long domestic anti-insurgency battles as China's increasingly aggressive actions in the South China Sea become a top concern. The shift in focus is in sync with the Biden administration's aim of reinforcing an arc of alliances in the Indo-Pacific region to better counter China.

About 12,200 U.S military personnel, 5,400 Filipino forces and 111 Australian counterparts are taking part in the exercises, the largest since Balikatan started three decades ago. The drills have showcased U.S. warships and fighter jets as well as Patriot missiles, HIMARS and anti-tank Javelins, according to U.S. and Philippine military officials.

Dozens of migrants drown near Libya

CAIRO -- A rubber boat carrying dozens of Europe-bound migrants sank off the coast of Libya and at least 55 people drowned, including women and children, the U.N. migration agency said Wednesday. It was the latest tragedy in that part of the Mediterranean Sea, a key route for migrants.

The International Organization for Migration said the disaster took place on Tuesday. The boat was carrying at least 60 migrants and had set off from the coastal town of Garabouli, east of Libya's capital, Tripoli.

The agency said five migrants survived and were taken back to shore by the Libyan coast guard. It was not immediately clear what happened to the vessel.

Safa Msehli, an IOM spokesperson, said the boat capsized a short while after leaving Garabouli. She said the Libyan coast guard has so far retrieved the bodies of nine men and a child.

The five survivors include four men -- three Pakistanis and one Egyptian -- and a Syrian child, Msehli told The Associated Press.

It was the latest tragedy in the central Mediterranean Sea, a key route for migrants. The IOM said at least 537 people have drowned or gone missing in migrant disasters in the Mediterranean off Libya so far this year, while more than 4,300 people have been intercepted and returned to shore.

Bank guard kills senior Iranian cleric

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates -- An armed guard at a bank in northern Iran calmly walked up behind a senior Shiite cleric and shot and killed the ayatollah on Wednesday, according to surveillance footage from the site, the most-senior clergyman slain during months of unrest that has shaken the Islamic Republic.

The killing of Ayatollah Abbas Ali Soleimani stunned bystanders who witnessed the shooting as well as the wider public. The cleric had served on the country's Assembly of Experts that selects and oversees the Islamic Republic's supreme leader. It comes after mass protests and a bloody security force crackdown on demonstrators following the September death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini after her arrest by the country's morality police.

Authorities offered no immediate motive for the attack in Babolsar in Iran's Mazandaran province, just north of the capital, Tehran. Initially, state television described a man overpowering a guard and shooting the cleric.

But later surveillance footage shared widely by Iranian media showed the shooter inside the bank, openly carrying a firearm and milling around briefly before he walked up to Soleimani and shot him.

Singapore executes pot-sales suspect

HONG KONG -- Singapore on Wednesday executed a man accused of coordinating a cannabis delivery, despite pleas for clemency from his family and protests from activists that he was convicted on weak evidence.

Tangaraju Suppiah, 46, was sentenced to death in 2018 for abetting the trafficking of 2.2 pounds of cannabis. Under Singapore laws, trafficking more than 500 grams of cannabis may result in the death penalty.

Tangaraju was hanged Wednesday morning and his family was given the death certificate, according to a tweet from activist Kirsten Han of the Transformative Justice Collective, which advocates for abolishing the death penalty in Singapore.

Although Tangaraju was not caught with the cannabis, prosecutors said phone numbers traced him as the person responsible for coordinating the delivery of the drugs. Tangaraju had maintained that he was not the one communicating with the others connected to the case.

At a United Nations Human Rights briefing Tuesday, spokesperson Ravina Shamdasani called on the Singapore government to adopt a "formal moratorium" on executions for drug-related offenses.



