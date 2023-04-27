Draft ready

FAYETTEVILLE -- One-year Arkansas Razorbacks and some of the school's longest-serving football players will be at the forefront of the University of Arkansas' prospects for the NFL Draft, which starts tonight in Kansas City.

Linebacker Drew Sanders parlayed his transfer from Alabama and position switch to an off-ball defender into a massively productive season that has vaulted him into the discussion for an early round pick, perhaps even in tonight's first round.

Transfer receivers Jadon Haselwood and Matt Landers, who had solid seasons with the Hogs in 2022 and attended the NFL Scouting Combine, are also in the draft mix.

Then there is sixth-year offensive lineman Dalton Wagner, whose big frame and gregarious nature likely appealed to scouts at the East-West Shrine Game and the combine. He, linebacker Bumper Pool and center Ricky Stromberg are all draft prospects who have served as stalwarts in recent Arkansas history, bridging the gap from back-to-back 2-10 seasons under Chad Morris (2018-19), through the 2020 team under Sam Pittman that snapped a 20-game SEC losing streak to the 9-4 rebound of 2021 and beyond.

Kicker Jake Bates, safety Latavious Brini and defensive linemen Dorian Gerald and Terry Hampton also went through the program's Pro Day workout on March 28, as did former Hogs Bijhon Jackson, Tyson Morris and Jordan Silver.

The in-state products who have high hopes for their professional futures also include offensive lineman Mark Evans of Arkansas-Pine Bluff, offensive lineman Jordan Rhodes of Arkansas State and others.

Sanders, a gifted 6-5, 235-pounder, who started his college career as an edge rusher for the Crimson Tide, has gotten the most pre-draft scrutiny from scouts.

The Denton, Texas, native ran a 4.59-second 40-yard dash on Pro Day and showed his explosiveness with a 37-inch vertical jump, the same number turned in by Haselwood and Landers at the combine.

Many draft analysts had Sanders projected in the first round several weeks ago, but mock drafts now slot him more often as a second-rounder.

"I mean, you can look at that stuff, and of course I was looking at it in the beginning, getting excited about it," Sanders said on Pro Day. "I just kind of stopped, just quit focusing on that. ... I mean I can't really change too much. So why worry about it when you can't affect it that much?"

Sanders came out of the combine with the highest production rating among linebackers. Lance Zierlein of NFL.com assessed his top trait by writing, "Wickedly fluid slide-and-swim move as an A-, B- or C-gap rusher," and declared he is a "highly impactful player with a Pro Bowl upside."

NFL.com's Daniel Jeremiah ranked Sanders No. 63 among his top 150 players in the draft.

Sanders said scouts have talked to him about the limited amount of data he has accrued as a linebacker, where he racked up a team-high 103 tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss and 9.5 sacks in 2022.

"You kind of have some experience issues there, where it's just like reading something or something like that," Sanders said.

An early declarer after his junior year, Sanders did a lot of drop-back drills during his Pro Day workout.

Sanders, who has been training at home in Denton, will hang out there with family and friends during the draft.

"We're just having a bunch of my family over, extended family," he said. "We're just having it at my house."

Landers created buzz at the combine with his 4.37 time in the 40-yard dash. The former Georgia and Toledo player was invited to catch passes from Stetson Bennett for Georgia's Pro Day due to lack of receiver prospects that day.

"Any time I can jump in front of scouts and show what I can do, I'm going to do it," Landers said.

Landers, who has trained at EXOS in Pensacola, Fla., said the combine, training and Pro Day were all beneficial.

"I feel like all of it helped tremendously," he said. "I had some good times, competed and just looked good I feel like.

"It's been a long process. Just been working hard for this my whole life. Just seeing where it takes me and starting from the beginning again."

Landers finished last season with 47 catches for a team-high 901 yards and 8 touchdowns and averaged 19.2 yards per catch. He competed in the Razorbacks' 55-53 triple-overtime win against Kansas in the Liberty Bowl and had three catches for 121 yards and a touchdown.

Haselwood, Sanders and Stromberg did not play in the bowl, having already declared for the draft with eligibility remaining, and Pool was out after undergoing labrum surgery on both hips.

Haselwood was asked on Pro Day about the kind of feedback he was receiving from scouts.

"That I'm a good guy. I'm not one of those guys that has problems off the field," Haselwood said. "Every scout said they love my game and how physical I play and things like that. Just trying to continue to improve that, get back to work and sharpen my tools."

Wagner smiled, as usual, through his entire interview in the Walker Pavilion on Pro Day.

"After today, I feel really, really good," Wagner said. "Position drills at the combine, I felt like I was moving well, and today I felt like I moved even better than that. I feel 100% healthy."

Stromberg reflected on his Arkansas career, which featured 44 starts, the highest figure on the 2022 team.

"Four years, I thought it was great," Stromberg said. "I've made friends that I'll have for the rest of my life. Dalton's one of them. I have more. This city is amazing. I'm nothing but grateful to be here really. I really enjoyed my time here in Fayetteville."