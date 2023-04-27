EDITORIAL: Taking bids: Presidents and would-be presidents

"If you want to yield to those who want to take our party back to isolationism or take it back to government solutions, then you've got to fight that battle and you've got to win in the marketplace of ideas. That's why I'm running in this race; both for the country and for what I see is an adjustment that needs to be made in the party."

--Asa Hutchinson

"I'm convinced that people want leaders that appeal to the best of America, and not simply appeal to our worst instincts."

--also Asa Hutchinson

If you're a betting person--and considering the news about the gambling haul in Arkansas this week, you very well may be--then place your bets on Biden v. Trump, Part II. Like most sequels, it will probably stink. Even most voters in their own parties don't want to see these two men in a matchup again. But still, that's the likely scenario.

President Biden is the incumbent, and even Jimmy Carter didn't lose his re-election primary. Presidents who choose to run again are nominated. When was the last time a president wanted to run for re-election (LBJ and Coolidge don't count) and was denied his party's nomination? Try Chester Arthur.

Joe Biden announced his intentions this week. Take it to the bank: He'll be on the ballot.

A former president you might have heard of is leading in the Republican primary polls. He doesn't have to lead by much to win the nomination again. Remember, all he had to do was round up about a third of the Republican vote in 2016 to win states--not a hard prospect when there are five to 10 major candidates splitting the vote.

If Donald Trump can get 40 percent of the Republican primary voters, he'll probably walk to the nomination.

And voters, believe it or not, don't want any of this. A Reuters/Ipsos poll released last week said about two-thirds of the poll's respondents don't want either man to run again.

The poll said 44 percent of registered Democrats don't want President Biden to run. It's easy to see why. Joe Biden was heard to say "End of quote. Repeat the line" at the end of reading a Teleprompter in this term.

Which reminds of George H.W. Bush's reading of instructions in 1992: "Message: I care."

But Bush the First was a pup compared to the current occupant of the White House. Joe Biden is already the oldest person to ever hold the office. If he wins and serves another full term, he'll be 86, the oldest ever in that office--with nine years to spare. (Renaldo Maximus was 77 when he left office.)

Then there's Donald Trump, who enraged followers before the Jan. 6 riots with false tales about a stolen election. And was the first president in modern America not to attend his successor's inauguration, which usually shows the world that America changes leadership as all great democracies do: with a peaceful and united transfer of power. And after all that, dined with Kanye West and that white nationalist guy. The head-scratchers go on and on.

In the hypothetical race between the two men, Reuters/Ipsos shows Joe Biden beating Donald Trump. Again. Beyond the poll's margin of error.

Still, 50 percent of Republicans polled say they'll vote for Donald Trump. It's like they want to lose the general election.

Again.

Now steps in Asa Hutchinson, among others.

Asa Hutchinson's résumé is long and impressive. He's had jobs at the federal executive level, the federal legislative level, the state executive level, and a combo of several--like the U.S. attorney job. He announced this week that he's running for president.

Is there a lane for Asa Hutchinson in the Republican primary? The country better hope so. At least a lane for somebody like Asa Hutchinson.

It's been a while since the Republicans have had a happy warrior atop the ticket. And a true conservative at that. He's not a populist looking for where the crowd is heading so he can get out in front and "lead." And what may give him a lane with not so many cars in front: He hasn't been hesitant about criticizing Donald Trump.

The paper ran an in-depth front-page article about the former governor's announcement, as you knew the news editors would do. Here's what Andrew Dowdle, a University of Arkansas professor of the political arts, had to say: "In a sense, there is a niche there for somebody. [Hutchinson is] arguably the only Trump-critical alternative in the GOP race, and by that, I mean somebody who's willing to publicly criticize President Trump, even if it's fairly politely."

Chris Christie might have something to say about that. Except the fairly politely part.

Another poll came out last week, as reported by The Hill, by Yahoo News/YouGov. It asked an interesting question we haven't heard before: Which word best describes your feeling about a Biden-Trump rematch?

Respondents were given several options, including "pride," "hope," "gratitude," "fear" and "sadness."

The winner, by a plurality of 38 percent:

"Exhaustion."

Run, Asa, run. And maybe the Democrats can find somebody better than their guy, too.