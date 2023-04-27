Families flee Sudan fighting as food, water become scarce





CAIRO -- Sudanese families were massing Wednesday at a border crossing with Egypt and at a port city on the Red Sea, desperately trying to escape their country's violence and sometimes waiting for days with little food or shelter, witnesses said.

In the capital, Khartoum, the intensity of fighting eased on the second day of a three-day truce, and the military said it had "initially accepted" a diplomatic initiative to extend the current cease-fire for another three days after it expires Thursday.

The initiative, brokered by the eight-nation East Africa trade bloc known as the Intergovernmental Authority on Development, or IGAD, would also include direct negotiations between the military and the Rapid Support Forces, the paramilitary group it has been battling since Apr. 15.

There was no immediate comment from the RSF on the initiative, which, if accepted by both sides, would mark a major breakthrough in more than a week of intense international diplomacy. The two rivals, army chief Gen. Abdel Fattah Burhan and RSF commander Gen. Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo, have until now seemed determined to vanquish the other.

Taking advantage of relative calm, many residents in Khartoum and the neighboring city of Omdurman emerged from their homes to seek food and water, lining up at bakeries or grocery stores, after days of being trapped inside by the fighting between the army and a rival paramilitary group. Some inspected shops or homes that had been destroyed or looted.

"There is a sense of calm in my area and neighborhoods," said Mahasen Ali, a tea vendor who lives in Khartoum's southern neighborhood of May. "But all are afraid of what's next."

Still, gunfire and explosions could be heard in the city, though residents said clashes were in more limited pockets, mainly around the military's headquarters and the Republican Palace in central Khartoum and around bases in Omdurman across the Nile River.

With the future of any truce uncertain, many took the opportunity to join the tens of thousands who have streamed out of the capital in recent days, trying to get out of the crossfire between the forces of Sudan's two top generals.

Food has grown more difficult to obtain, and electricity is cut off across much of the capital and other cities. Multiple aid agencies have had to suspend operations, a heavy blow in a country where a third of the population of 46 million relies on humanitarian assistance.

The U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said only one in four hospitals in the capital is fully functional, and that the fighting has disrupted assistance to 50,000 children who are acutely malnourished.

Many Sudanese fear the two sides will escalate their battle once the international evacuations of foreigners that began Sunday is completed. The British government, whose airlift is one of the last still ongoing, said it has evacuated around 300 people on flights out and plans four more Wednesday, promising to keep going as long as possible.

Large numbers of people have meanwhile been making the exhausting daylong drive across the desert to access points out of the country -- to the city of Port Sudan on the eastern Red Sea coast and to the Arqin crossing into Egypt at the northern border.

Crowds of Sudanese and foreigners also waited in Port Sudan, trying to register for a ferry to Saudi Arabia. Dallia Abdelmoniem, a Sudanese political commentator, said she and her family arrived Monday and have been trying to get a spot. "Priority was given to foreign nationals," she told The Associated Press.

She and some of her extended family, mostly women and children, took a 26-hour bus journey to reach the port, during which they passed military checkpoints and small villages where people offered cold hibiscus juice and water to "Khartoum travelers."

At least 512 people, including civilians and combatants, have been killed since the fighting erupted on Apr. 15, with another 4,200 wounded, the Sudanese Health Ministry said. The Doctors' Syndicate, which tracks civilian casualties, said at least 295 civilians have been killed and 1,790 wounded.

A civil defense member helps a woman with her children to a bus at the Joint Rescue Coordination Center adjacent to the island nation's main Larnaca airport after arriving with approximately 40 British nationals aboard. U.K. military transport aircraft in Larnaca, Cyprus, Tuesday, April 25, 2023. Cyprus said it would offer its facilities to assist in the evacuation of British nationals from war-wracked Sudan, acting as a waystation until evacuees are repatriated. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)



FILE - In this image taken from video, Sudan's President Omar al-Bashir speaks at the Presidential Palace, Friday, Feb. 22, 2019, in Khartoum, Sudan. An attack on the prison holding Omar al-Bashir has raised questions about his whereabouts as the country's two top generals battle for power. The military says he is being held in a secure location, while the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces allege that he has been released. Al-Bashir, who ruled Sudan for three decades despite wars and sanctions, was overthrown during a popular uprising in 2019. (AP Photo/Mohamed Abuamrain, File)



A British military transport aircraft with approximately 79 British nationals aboard lands in Larnaca main airport, Cyprus, on Wednesday, April 26, 2023. Cyprus said it would offer its facilities to assist in the evacuation of British nationals from war-wracked Sudan, acting as a waystation until evacuees are repatriated. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)



A woman holds her child as a man stands at Cyprus' Joint Rescue Coordination Center, after arriving with approximately 40 British nationals aboard U.K military transport aircraft, in Larnaca, Cyprus Tuesday, April 25, 2023. Cyprus said it would offer its facilities to assist in the evacuation of British nationals from war-wracked Sudan, acting as a waystation until evacuees are repatriated. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)



A man walks by a house hit in recent fighting in Khartoum, Sudan, Tuesday, April 25, 2023. Sudan's warring generals have pledged to observe a new three-day truce that was brokered by the United States and Saudi Arabia to try to pull Africa's third-largest nation from the abyss. (AP Photo/Marwan Ali)



French military spokesperson, Col. Pierre Gaudilliere answers the Associated Press Wednesday, April 26, 2023 in Paris. Gaudilliere, said France has evacuated more than 500 civilians from 40 different nations by plane over the weekend after securing the airbase north of Khartoum Saturday, using its airbase in neighbouring Djibouti for the airlift. (AP Photo/Oleg Cetinic)



In this handout image, provided by the UK Ministry of Defence, on Wednesday, April 26, 2023 British Nationals seen here boarding an RAF aircraft in Akrotiri, Cyprus, after being evacuated from Sudan. On planes and warships, world powers evacuated more people from Sudan on Wednesday in complex international operations prompted by an eruption of fighting that has sent thousands of foreigners and many more Sudanese people fleeing for safety. (LPhot Mark Johnson/UK Ministry of Defence via AP)



Moroccan citizens repatriated from Sudan, arrive to the Mohammed V International Airport, in Casablanca, Morocco, Wednesday April 26, 2023. (AP Photo)













