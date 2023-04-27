Fayetteville unveils plan for historic preservation, seeks feedback

FAYETTEVILLE -- A proposal the Fayetteville City Council is set to consider this summer would provide a framework to better protect historic structures and neighborhoods over the next decade.

A heritage and historic preservation master plan was unveiled Wednesday at the Fayetteville Public Library. Steph McDougal with McDoux Preservation and Emily Reed with Stantec Consulting Services, the city's hired consultants, outlined the 124-page plan and answered questions from residents.

The consultant team is gathering feedback from residents and the Arkansas Historic Preservation Program and intends to send a final draft for the City Council to adopt in the summer. The council hired the consultants in August using a $50,000 state grant and $20,000 in city money.

The plan has five goals with associated action items.

The first goal is to update, refine and expand the city's existing planning processes to strengthen historic preservation. The city should come up with criteria for establishing historic districts that have regulatory teeth, according to the plan.

Right now, historic neighborhoods such as the Washington-Willow Historic District are listed on the National Register of Historic Places, but the designation carries no regulatory weight. A local historic district would place restrictions on alteration of properties.

Another suggestion is to have city staff review proposed demolitions of structures that are at least 45 years old for historical significance. The city's online historic sites map and data collections also should be updated, the plan says.

A second goal is to encourage compatible development that prioritizes historic preservation. The plan calls for exploring overlay districts as an alternative to local historic districts.

For instance, an attempt that began in late 2019 to turn Washington-Willow into a local historic district with restrictions failed to gain a majority of support among neighbors. An overlay district could regulate less specific details such as size and scale of structures within a specified area.

Resident Rebecca Bryant said she was interested to hear more about how overlay districts could protect the historic character of the city.

"We don't have that much historic fabric left in Fayetteville," she said.

The plan encourages collaboration with the University of Arkansas to preserve historic structures on and off campus. Developers also could use more state and federal historic tax credits to rehabilitate historic properties, the plan says.

Fayetteville lags behind other comparable cities in the state when it comes to use of state and federal grants to put toward preservation, Reed said. For instance, Fayetteville has been awarded 17 historic preservation grants since 1993 totaling $159,123, according to the plan. In that same time, Conway has received more than $267,000 and El Dorado has received $1.1 million in grants, according to the plan.

A third goal is to help protect properties by doing comprehensive surveys. The fourth goal is to provide learning opportunities and empower residents to take preservation into their own hands. Workshops could be held to engage the public, or historical corridors could have signs outlining an area's history.

Finally, the city should promote diversity, equity and inclusion while protecting cultural heritage, according to the plan.

Residents who were surveyed to help shape the plan said they wanted to know more about the city's diverse history, McDougal said. City staff could review properties listed on the National Register of Historic Places to see what kind of history associated with minority populations may have been overlooked, she said.

The city's two resident advisory panels dealing with history, the Historic District Commission and the Black Heritage Preservation Commission, will discuss the draft of the plan during their meetings in May.