FEMA Disaster Recovery Center in Sherwood to close permanently Saturday evening

by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 1:08 p.m.
Eddie Elzy of Jonesboro helps unload cases of water Saturday, April 1, 2023 at the Odell McCallum Community Center in Wynne. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Staci Vandagriff)

The Disaster Recovery Center at the Wildwood Center and Medical Tower in Sherwood will close permanently Saturday evening, according to the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Residents of counties affected by the March 31 severe storms and tornadoes can continue to visit other centers open in Arkansas. A list of centers can be found on the FEMA app or the website www.fema.gov/drc.

Survivors can meet with FEMA specialists at this center —Wildwood Center and Medical Tower, 2402 Wildwood Ave. — until it closes permanently at 6 p.m. Saturday, FEMA said.

Arkansans can continue to apply for disaster assistance after that office closes by visiting www.disasterassistance.gov, calling (800) 621-3362 from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Central time, seven days a week. Video relay service (VRS) or captioned telephone service is available if the caller provides FEMA with the person's number for that service.

The latest information is available from fema.gov/disaster/4698, the FEMA Region 6 Twitter account at twitter.com/FEMARegion6 or Facebook at facebook.com/FEMARegion6/.


