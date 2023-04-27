Flippin business owner sentenced to 30 days for his role in Capitol breach

A Flippin coffee shop owner was ordered on Wednesday to spend 30 days in prison for his actions during the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021.

Jon Thomas Mott, 40, of Yellville, pleaded guilty to parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building as part of a plea agreement in November. The misdemeanor charge carries a maximum penalty of six months imprisonment and a $5,000 fine.

Besides the 30-day prison sentence, U.S. District Judge Royce Lamberth ordered Mott to serve three years probation, pay a fine of $500 and pay $500 restitution.

Mott, who remains free on his own recognizance, will be allowed to self-report to prison, according to an entry on the federal court docket in the District of Columbia.

Mott's sentencing hearing was held Wednesday by video teleconference.

Mott's attorney, Joseph Allen of Branson, had asked the judge to sentence his client to probation only.

Federal prosecutors argued for one month of incarceration, saying Mott had a "lack of sincere remorse or contrition for his illegal conduct," according to a sentencing memorandum from Assistant U.S. Attorney Graciela Rodriguez Lindberg.

She cited a GiveSendGo.com campaign in which Mott "claims that he and other January 6 rioters have been mistreated by law enforcement officials."

"Hello, my story is like so many of the people who have been involved in what I believe is injustice that is happening with our fellow Americans surrounding January 6th at our nation's Capital," according to a message on the fundraising website from the Mott family. "On May 13, 2021, the FBI and multiple other agencies including Homeland Security showed up at my family's business in my small town and arrested me, while another 17 to 20 went to my home where only my 15-year-old son was and held at gun point and proceeded to search without showing me or my wife a warrant."

Mott went to Washington to protest, not to do violence or harm to anyone, according to the website. He walked into the Capitol about an hour after the initial breach.

Mott spent 17 minutes in the Capitol before police pushed him out of the building, according to Lindberg's sentencing memorandum.

During an interview with FBI agents after his arrest, Mott said he believed the Capitol was breached by "bad people" like antifa, and then he and other "good people" entered because it was open, according to Lindberg.

Once in the Capitol, Mott "argued aggressively with police officers," she wrote. When an officer used a baton to "limit Mott's advance, Mott grabbed the baton with his right hand and pushed it away." Mott then yelled at the officer, "don't touch me" and "if you don't touch me, I won't touch you," according to the prosecutor's memorandum. Mott argued with other officers before leaving the building, according to the court document.

Mott traveled to Washington "to protest what he believed to be an unlawful and corrupted election result," according to Allen's sentencing memorandum.

"Mr. Mott was one of [the] participants in the protest that occurred on January 6, 2021," wrote Allen. "This protest has been cast in the light of a riot and insurrection, a threat to democracy and other such pearl clutching terms. To speak of those events in this manner particularly when discussing an individual defendant is unjust and misleading.

"Mr. Mott is not a rioter, nor is he an insurrectionist," continued Allen. "He is a law-abiding citizen who, like any of us could, found himself caught up in the events of a day which began lawfully and peacefully and then dominoed into the situation in which he finds himself now."

Mott regrets his unlawful conduct and has accepted responsibility for it, according to Allen.

"His actions for which he stands before this Court were not planned, nor did he engage in the January 6 protest with any ill intent or malice," wrote Allen. "He acknowledges his errors in judgment and criminal conduct and is ready to answer for it."

Several people in Marion County sent letters of recommendation for Mott. They were included with the sentencing memorandum filed by Allen.

"I heard that Mr. Mott gives of his time daily at our school to assist coaching the baseball and softball teams," Flippin Mayor Heith Hogan wrote in his letter. "He devotes at least 20 hours a week without compensation to giving his time to the students. ... He and his wife, on their own, spearheaded an effort to provide 75 Christmas dinners to the less fortunate in our community. The most telling thing about Mr. Mott is this: He never told me about the above good deeds he has done."

On Wednesday, the judge dismissed three other counts against Mott at the government's request, according to a court docket entry. The dismissal of those three charges was part of the plea agreement.