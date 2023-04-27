Former Arkansas State Capitol police chief cites caring for her mother as reason behind resignation

Alice Fulk, former Arkansas State Capitol police chief, said Wednesday she resigned from the department effective immediately late last week to spend more time caring for her elderly mother.

"I just need some time right now ... to help with my mom," Fulk said during a phone interview.

When asked if there was any reason for the immediacy of her resignation Friday, Fulk said she needed to spend time with her family.

Chris Powell, spokesperson for the Arkansas secretary of state, provided Fulk's resignation letter, along with her personnel file Wednesday in response to a records request from the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

In her three-sentence letter addressed to Bill Huffman, chief deputy secretary of state, Fulk said her resignation was effective immediately. She noted that she wanted to spend more time caring for her mother and thanked officials for the opportunity to serve the Capitol.

David Huggs, formerly a captain with the department, is serving as interim chief, Powell said in a written statement Wednesday. Powell said he did not have any information at the time on a replacement process or a timeline for selecting a permanent chief.

Among the documents provided by the secretary of state's office is a confidential evaluation of Fulk dated April 6 which found the chief met the standards of her position.

Under a section of the evaluation labeled "list of strengths of the employee," Ben Ellis, chief operating officer for the secretary of state's office, said Fulk continued to strengthen relationships with "stakeholders/directors/constitutional offices in providing law enforcement support and community policing."

Ellis noted that Fulk continued to "grow in her knowledge of the Capitol and the unique demands placed upon law enforcement officers."

"Alice has worked through a difficult year in terms of employee turnover in the form of resignations, sickness and retirements," Ellis wrote. "These employee changes have provided unique challenges in which Alice has worked to recruit new officers and develop current members of the Capitol Police."

A section of the evaluation labeled "list of weaknesses of the employee" was left blank.

Confidential evaluations of Fulk for fiscal years 2022 and 2021 found Fulk met the standards of her position.

Fulk became head of the department after retiring from the Little Rock Police Department in October 2020 as assistant chief. She replaced former Arkansas State Capitol Police Chief Darrell Hedden.

Fulk is a 28-year veteran of the Little Rock Police Department and became the first woman to hold an assistant chief position at that department in May 2015. She was in the running for the city's police chief position with Keith Humphrey, who was sworn in to the job in April 2019.

Tensions between command staff members began in February 2019 when then-officer Charles Starks shot and killed Bradley Blackshire, a Black man, during a confrontation. Starks was fired shortly after Humphrey's appointment for breaking department policy during the shooting.

Several department members, including Fulk, testified the investigation into the shooting was rushed, and a court ruled Starks should have had his pay cut instead of being fired.

Fulk sued the chief after the Starks case, arguing Humphrey retaliated against her for testifying in favor of Starks.

The Arkansas State Capitol Police Department falls under the secretary of state's office. During the 2021 regular legislative session, a bill to move the department under the state Department of Public Safety failed.

The sponsor of the bill said Arkansas was one of only two states that does not have its Capitol police officers under a law enforcement agency. Powell said Wednesday the statement appeared accurate though he could not immediately confirm it.

Information for this article was contributed by Joseph Flaherty of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.