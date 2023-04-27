French chamber music in Mayflower; choral performances in LR

MUSIC

French 'Reminiscence'

French chamber music will be the focus of "Reminiscence for One," part of the CLOSE UP! Steinway Salon Chamber Series, 3 p.m. Sunday at the Steinway Gallery of Little Rock, 657 Arkansas 365, Mayflower. Flutist Carolyn Brown and pianist Jaeyeon Park will play the Sonata in A major by César Franck. Meredith Hicks, violin; Timothy MacDuff, viola; David Gerstein, cello; and Naoki Hakutani, piano, will play Camille Saint-Saëns' Piano Quartet No. 2. Tickets are $25. Call (501) 940-1562 or visit steinwaylr.com/close-up.

Haydn Mass

Soprano Maria Frasciano, alto Diana Salesky, tenor Gregory Church and bass Scott Bearden join the Arkansas Choral Society, members of the Arkansas Symphony and conductor Kent Skinner to perform the "Missa in Angustiis" in d minor, known as the "Lord Nelson Mass," by Franz Joseph Haydn, 7:30 p.m. Friday at Calvary Baptist Church, 5700 Cantrell Road, Little Rock. Frasciano and Salesky will also solo in the "Stabat Mater" by Giovanni Pergolesi. Tickets are $20, $15 for students. Visit lovetosing.org.

Faure Requiem

Choirs from the University of Arkansas Little Rock will perform Gabriel Faure's Requiem, 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Trinity Episcopal Cathedral, 310 W. 17th St., Little Rock. Lorissa Mason will conduct with UALR students Kyndal Collins, soprano, and Christian Waldron, baritone, as soloists and organist Colin MacKnight. Admission is free. Call (501) 916-3291.

Wind symphonies

Little Rock Wind Symphony and conductor Israel Getzov will play Vittorio Giannini's Symphony No. 3 and the "Carmen Symphony," a re-imagination of music from Georges Bizet's opera, for a program titled "Tradition and Temptation," 7:30 p.m. today at Second Presbyterian Church, 600 Pleasant Valley Drive, Little Rock. Concert sponsors are Chris Vanlandingham and BVJ Wealth Management. Tickets are $15, free for students. Visit lrwinds.org/tickets.

Songwriting competition

The Hot Springs Area Cultural Alliance will announce the winners of the Glover Awards, the Hot Springs-based songwriting competition named for the late music industry pioneer and Hot Springs native Henry Glover, 6 p.m. Saturday in Hill Wheatley Plaza, 605 Central Ave., Hot Springs. It's part of the Spa City's Art in the Park celebration. The winners will perform; Brave Combo will take the stage following the ceremony. The competition is open to writers in "any music genre" and to artists "of any level of career development" in two categories: Songs With Words and Instrumental Songs. First-place winners in each category will receive $1,000, with $500 awards for second-place winners and smaller prizes for honorable mentions. Visit gloverawards.com.

Songwriting workshop

Singer-songwriter Tim Easton leads a three-day songwriting workshop, Aug. 23-25 at the Writers' Colony at Dairy Hollow, 515 Spring St., Eureka Springs. It's limited to eight participants. Cost is $350. For more information and to register, visit writerscolony.org/events.

THEATER

'Tapestry' a la King

"Tapestry: The Carole King Songbook" is onstage at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in Reynolds Performance Hall at the University of Central Arkansas, 201 Donaghey Ave., Conway. Suzanne O. Davis re-creates King's 1971 Grammy-winning album, "Tapestry," and performs hits from the Broadway show, "Beautiful: The Carole King Musical." Tickets are $30-$40, $10 for students. Call (501) 450-3265 or (866) 810-0012 or visit uca.edu/reynolds.

Musical 'Menopause'

A touring production of "Menopause The Musical" (created and written by Jeanie Linders) is onstage at 3 p.m. Sunday at Little Rock's Robinson Center Performance Hall, 426 W. Markham St. at Broadway. Four women -- Ingrid Cole as Earth Mother, Terri Dixon as Iowa Housewife, Donna J. Huntley as Professional Woman and Kimberly Vanbiesbrouck as Soap Star -- shopping at a lingerie sale discover that they have in common not just a a black lace bra but memory loss, hot flashes and night sweats. The show parodies classic songs from the '60s-'80s. Tickets are $25-$55. Call (501) 244-8800 or visit Ticketmaster.com.

ART

Alumni ArtChalk

The Central Arkansas University of Arkansas Alumni chapter hosts its third ArtChalk Arkansas, a fundraiser for scholarships to the University of Arkansas, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday at the north end of Little Rock's War Memorial Stadium, 1 Stadium Drive, off Fair Park Boulevard. A dozen or so area artists will create chalk art on-site, inspired by the theme "Spirit of Arkansas." The event will also feature a live artist tent, a youth ArtChalk area, a beer garden, food trucks, live entertainment and sponsor and vendor booths. Admission is free. Call (479) 575-4905, email centralarkansas@arkansasalumni.org or visit Arkansasalumni.org or facebook.com/profile.php?id=100083405047647.

COMEDY

Pierce performance

Chonda Pierce, billed as "The Queen of Clean Comedy," performs at 7 p.m. Saturday in Horner Hall at the Hot Springs Convention Center, 134 Convention Center Blvd., Hot Springs. Tickets are $29.75-$36.75; for VIP, $55.75, plus taxes and fees. Visit chonda.org/calendar. The show is in advance of the May 9-13 release to theaters nationwide of "Roll With It," in which Pierce plays a single mother who, with help from her friends, readjusts to life after the loss of her husband.

WellRED show

Comedy trio WellRED -- Trae Crowder ("The Liberal Redneck"), Corey Ryan Forrester ("The Buttercream Dream") and Drew Morgan ("The Ginger Ninjer") -- performs at 5 and 8 p.m. Saturday at the Ron Robinson Theater, 100 River Market Ave., Little Rock. General-admission tickets are $30, with a limited number of meet-and-greet packages available for $50. Beer, wine, and concessions will be available for sale. Visit tinyurl.com/mr42e9v2.

AUDITIONS

'Rock of Ages'

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas, 701 S. Main St., Pine Bluff, holds auditions by appointment only, for performers 17 and older for the musical "Rock of Ages" (by Chris D'Arienzo, with music from rock bands including Styx, Bon Jovi and Whitesnake, arranged and orchestrated by Ethan Popp), 1-5 p.m. May 13 in the center's Catherine M. Bellamy Theater. Prepare 32 bars of a song in the style of the show ('80s rock) that showcases your vocal ability. You may use a track; no accompanist will be available. Wear comfortable clothing and shoes in case you are asked to dance. No previous theater experience is required. Production dates are July 21-23 and 28-30. The show includes mature themes, sexual innuendo/situations and adult language and is set in a bar. Register for a time slot at asc701.org/auditions. For more information, call co-director Lindsey Collins at (870) 536-3375 or email lcollins@asc701.org.

ETC.

'Hemingway's Demise'

Dr. B. Andrew Farah, a North Carolina forensic psychiatrist and author of "Hemingway's Brain," will discuss "Hemingway's Demise -- The Facets of Our Roughest Diamond," 6 p.m. Friday in the Fred Smith Auditorium, on the 12th floor of the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences' Jackson T. Stephens Spine & Neurosciences Institute, 501 Jack Stephens Drive, Little Rock. Admission is free. A light reception will follow.

The lecture will cover the the research and analysis behind the 2017 book, which presents "a corrective and innovative diagnosis of the conditions that led to Ernest Hemingway's suicide," according to a news release. It kicks off a new History of Medicine and Science lecture series, organized by the UAMS College of Medicine's Department of Neurosurgery. Register to attend either in person or virtually, at medicine.uams.edu/neurosurgery/historyofmedicine.

Flower power

The Central Arkansas Iris Society holds its spring show, 1-4 p.m. Saturday at the Grace Lutheran Church Family Life Center, 5124 Hillcrest Ave., off Kavanaugh Boulevard behind Mount St. Mary's Academy, Little Rock. The show also offers an artistic competition for floral arrangements featuring irises. The show goes on rain or shine; admission is free. Visit CentralArkansasIris.org.

Suzanne Davis recreates Carole Kings 1971 Grammy-winning album, "Tapestry," in "Tapestry: The Carole King Songbook," onstage Saturday in Reynolds Performance Hall at the University of Central Arkansas in Conway. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)

