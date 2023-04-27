Sections
FYI Calendar: Yard sales Friday and Saturday in Eureka Springs

by Becca Martin-Brown | Today at 1:00 a.m.
NWA Democrat-Gazette/J.T. WAMPLER -- Pamela Sen of Springdale looks around a yard sale Thursday April 30, 2015 at 2039 S. Dixieland Rd. in Rogers. The yard sale continues today ((FRIDAY)) and benefits the Humane Society for Animals in Rogers. The organization is raising money for a new van since their last one stopped running recently.

Today

Spring Art Walk -- Showcasing artists at galleries, museums, makers' spaces, boutiques, and businesses, 4-8 p.m. April 27-28, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. April 29, downtown Springdale. Free admission. jill@downtownspringdale.org.

True Crime Club -- With Bitty Martin, author of "Snake Eyes: Murder in a Southern Town," 5:30 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Cocktail Tour -- "Diego Rivera's America" with Ana Pulido Rull, 6 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $20. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Parenting in the Digital Age -- 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Latin Dance Adventures -- 7 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Film Screening -- "It's No Secret Part 1," an award-winning feature documentary by Diana Michelle and Paul Summerlin, 7 p.m. April 28; "It's No Secret Live" with dancer Lela Besom & music by Summerlin, 7 p.m. April 29; and a lecture/meditation with Summerlin at 9 a.m. April 30, The Medium at 214 S. Main St. in Springdale. Free. diana@dianamichellephotos.com.

"The Music Man" -- Presented by Bentonville High School Theatre, 7 p.m. April 27-28, 2 & 7 p.m. April 29, Arend Arts Center at Bentonville High School. $10-$15 at events.ticketspicket.com.

"Circle Mirror Transformation" -- Presented by NWACC theater students, 7 p.m. April 27-29, White Auditorium in Burns Hall at Northwest Arkansas Community College in Bentonville. $6-$8 at the door.

"Chicken & Biscuits" -- Two rival sisters are trying to bury their father without killing each other first, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday and 2 p.m. Saturday & Sunday, through May 14, West Theatre at TheatreSquared in Fayetteville. $20-$54. 777-7477 or theatre2.org.

__

Friday

Yards & Yards of Yard Sales -- April 28-29, all over Eureka Springs. Maps available at the Chamber office, Hart's Family Center, and any gas station in town. 253-8737.

Gallery Conversation -- Exploring Louise Bourgeios's "Quarantania" with Tyson Scholar Abigail Susik, 1 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Art Trail Tour -- 1 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Exhibition Tour -- "Architecture at Home," 2 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Weekend Starts Series -- An outdoor concert with the University of Arkansas World Music Ensemble, 5 p.m., Lower Ramble near Fayetteville Public Library. Free.

Life-Sized "Clue" -- For teens only, 6-8 p.m., Berryville Public Library. Free. 870-423-2323.

"Feel The Spirit" -- With the Shiloh Singers, 7 p.m., First United Methodist Church in Springdale. Free.

__

Saturday

Arkansas Pie Festival -- All day, Cherokee Village. Email info@arkansaspiefestival.com or contact Graycen Bigger at 870-335-7409.

Wings & Wheels -- Fly-in, car show and free museum day, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Arkansas Air & Military Museum, 4290 S. School Ave. in Fayetteville. $7 pancake breakfast, $10 chicken platter lunch, car show entries $30, cruise-in entries $15. Awards at 3 p.m. 521-4947 or arkansasairandmilitary.com.

BGO Plant Sale -- With more than 20 local vendors, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Botanical Garden of the Ozarks in Fayetteville. Free admission. bgozarks.org.

Walk & Talk -- "The Good, the Bad and the In-Between" with J.B. Hogan, 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Dia Cultural Fair -- 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

CB To You Mobile Art Lab -- 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Siloam Springs Dogwood Festival. Hosted by Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Art Ride -- With a meal, artist talks, music and scenery aboard the A&M Railroad, noon, A&M Depot at 306 E. Emma Ave., Springdale. $125. eventbrite.com.

Ethiopian Coptic Bookbinding -- With Helen Kwiatkowski, noon, Ozark Folkways in Winslow. $75. ozarkfolkways.org.

Drop-In Artmaking -- 1-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Bentonville Together -- A Celebration of Our Multicultural Community, 4-9 p.m., Orchards Park in Bentonville. Free. downtownbentonville.org.

In Concert -- Shilah Molina & The Honkytonk Flame, 6 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. $10. ozarkfolkways.org.

"Silence in the Jungle" -- Presented by Melonlight Productions, 7 p.m. April 29, May 6, May 12, May 20, May 27, June 3, June 9, June 17 & June 24, Melonlight Ballroom, upstairs at 2 Pine St. in Eureka Springs. $30-$65. melonlight.com.

"Radiant" -- Five new neoclassical and contemporary works by NWA Ballet Theatre, 7:30 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library Event Center. $15-$35. nwaballettheatre.org.

"Evoking Folklore" -- Presented by the Symphony of Northwest Arkansas, 7:30 p.m., Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. $36-$60. sonamusic.org.

-- Becca Martin-Brown

bmartin@nwaonline.com

Print Headline: FYI: An Entertainment Calendar

