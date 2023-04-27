FYI Calendar: Yard sales Friday and Saturday in Eureka Springs

Today

Spring Art Walk -- Showcasing artists at galleries, museums, makers' spaces, boutiques, and businesses, 4-8 p.m. April 27-28, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. April 29, downtown Springdale. Free admission. jill@downtownspringdale.org.

True Crime Club -- With Bitty Martin, author of "Snake Eyes: Murder in a Southern Town," 5:30 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Cocktail Tour -- "Diego Rivera's America" with Ana Pulido Rull, 6 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $20. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Parenting in the Digital Age -- 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Latin Dance Adventures -- 7 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Film Screening -- "It's No Secret Part 1," an award-winning feature documentary by Diana Michelle and Paul Summerlin, 7 p.m. April 28; "It's No Secret Live" with dancer Lela Besom & music by Summerlin, 7 p.m. April 29; and a lecture/meditation with Summerlin at 9 a.m. April 30, The Medium at 214 S. Main St. in Springdale. Free. diana@dianamichellephotos.com.

"The Music Man" -- Presented by Bentonville High School Theatre, 7 p.m. April 27-28, 2 & 7 p.m. April 29, Arend Arts Center at Bentonville High School. $10-$15 at events.ticketspicket.com.

"Circle Mirror Transformation" -- Presented by NWACC theater students, 7 p.m. April 27-29, White Auditorium in Burns Hall at Northwest Arkansas Community College in Bentonville. $6-$8 at the door.

"Chicken & Biscuits" -- Two rival sisters are trying to bury their father without killing each other first, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday and 2 p.m. Saturday & Sunday, through May 14, West Theatre at TheatreSquared in Fayetteville. $20-$54. 777-7477 or theatre2.org.

Friday

Yards & Yards of Yard Sales -- April 28-29, all over Eureka Springs. Maps available at the Chamber office, Hart's Family Center, and any gas station in town. 253-8737.

Gallery Conversation -- Exploring Louise Bourgeios's "Quarantania" with Tyson Scholar Abigail Susik, 1 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Art Trail Tour -- 1 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Exhibition Tour -- "Architecture at Home," 2 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Weekend Starts Series -- An outdoor concert with the University of Arkansas World Music Ensemble, 5 p.m., Lower Ramble near Fayetteville Public Library. Free.

Life-Sized "Clue" -- For teens only, 6-8 p.m., Berryville Public Library. Free. 870-423-2323.

"Feel The Spirit" -- With the Shiloh Singers, 7 p.m., First United Methodist Church in Springdale. Free.

Saturday

Arkansas Pie Festival -- All day, Cherokee Village. Email info@arkansaspiefestival.com or contact Graycen Bigger at 870-335-7409.

Wings & Wheels -- Fly-in, car show and free museum day, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Arkansas Air & Military Museum, 4290 S. School Ave. in Fayetteville. $7 pancake breakfast, $10 chicken platter lunch, car show entries $30, cruise-in entries $15. Awards at 3 p.m. 521-4947 or arkansasairandmilitary.com.

BGO Plant Sale -- With more than 20 local vendors, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Botanical Garden of the Ozarks in Fayetteville. Free admission. bgozarks.org.

Walk & Talk -- "The Good, the Bad and the In-Between" with J.B. Hogan, 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Dia Cultural Fair -- 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

CB To You Mobile Art Lab -- 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Siloam Springs Dogwood Festival. Hosted by Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Art Ride -- With a meal, artist talks, music and scenery aboard the A&M Railroad, noon, A&M Depot at 306 E. Emma Ave., Springdale. $125. eventbrite.com.

Ethiopian Coptic Bookbinding -- With Helen Kwiatkowski, noon, Ozark Folkways in Winslow. $75. ozarkfolkways.org.

Drop-In Artmaking -- 1-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Bentonville Together -- A Celebration of Our Multicultural Community, 4-9 p.m., Orchards Park in Bentonville. Free. downtownbentonville.org.

In Concert -- Shilah Molina & The Honkytonk Flame, 6 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. $10. ozarkfolkways.org.

"Silence in the Jungle" -- Presented by Melonlight Productions, 7 p.m. April 29, May 6, May 12, May 20, May 27, June 3, June 9, June 17 & June 24, Melonlight Ballroom, upstairs at 2 Pine St. in Eureka Springs. $30-$65. melonlight.com.

"Radiant" -- Five new neoclassical and contemporary works by NWA Ballet Theatre, 7:30 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library Event Center. $15-$35. nwaballettheatre.org.

"Evoking Folklore" -- Presented by the Symphony of Northwest Arkansas, 7:30 p.m., Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. $36-$60. sonamusic.org.

