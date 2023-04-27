Gallen blanks KC, extends streak to 28 innings

PHOENIX -- Manager Torey Lovullo admitted the Arizona Diamondbacks might have had a little hangover on Wednesday following a frustrating one-run loss.

Sending Zac Gallen to the mound cleared those bad feelings up in a hurry.

Gallen struck out 12 over 6 1/3 innings and stretched his scoreless streak to 28 innings, leading the Diamondbacks over the Kansas City Royals 2-0.

"It's always nice knowing Zac is stepping on the mound for us," Lovullo said. "He sets an unbelieveable tone for us, goes 6 1/3, no runs, allows us to get ahead and stay ahead."

Arizona took two of three games from the Royals and finished a 3-4 homestand.

Gallen (4-1) gave up four hits and walked none. He struck out six consecutive batters in the fourth and fifth innings, one shy of the franchise record accomplished by Randy Johnson and Curt Schilling, both in 2001.

The right-hander -- who finished fifth in the NL Cy Young Award voting last season -- hasn't given up a run since April 4 against San Diego. He's no stranger to long scoreless streaks as the D-backs just celebrated his 44 1/3 inning scoreless streak from 2022 with a bobblehead giveaway last weekend.

"Would you believe me if I said I didn't feel great?" Gallen said. "You know the cliche saying -- you have your best stuff maybe five times (in a season), so the other 20 times, you've got to make it up."

Even without his best stuff, Gallen's only minor trouble came in the first inning when Vinnie Pasquantino and MJ Melendez singled with one out. Gallen struck out Edward Olivares and Michael Massey to end the threat.

Miguel Castro handled the eighth and Andrew Chafin threw the ninth for his fourth save in five chances. The first two Royals batters reached base on Chafin, but the lefty retired the next three, including Freddy Fermin on a strikeout to end the game.

Arizona has pitched four shutouts. Kansas City has been blanked six times.

BREWERS 6, TIGERS 2 Victor Caratini and rookie Joey Wiemer homered to back Freddy Peralta (3-2), who allowed a pair of unearned runs and four hits over six innings as Milwaukee stopped a three-game losing streak by beating Detroit.

GUARDIANS 4, ROCKIES 1 Tanner Bibee (1-0) struck out 8 and allowed 1 run and 6 hits over 5 2/3 innings to win his major league debut as Cleveland avoided a three-game sweep by beating Colorado.

PHILLIES 6, MARINERS 5 Nick Castellanos had three hits and three RBI, Alec Bohm hit a go-ahead single in the eighth inning and Philadelphia overcame an injury to Taijuan Walker to beat Seattle.

REDS 5, RANGERS 3 Nick Senzel hit a two-run home run in the ninth off Jonathan Hernández (0-1), ending Cincinnati's longest homerless draught since 1991. The Reds had gone eight games and 79 innings without a home run since April 17.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

BRAVES 6, MARLINS 4 Vaughn Grissom had two hits, including a single to drive in the go-ahead run in Atlanta's four-run eighth inning, and the Braves rallied to overcome a strong start by Miami's Sandy Alcantara.

NATIONALS 4, METS 1 New York extended a losing streak to four for the first time since 2021 when MacKenzie Gore tied a career-high with 10 strikeouts and led Washingon to a victory.

PADRES 5, CUBS 3 Fernando Tatis Jr. drove in three runs with a pair of singles, lifting San Diego to a win over Chicago.

PIRATES 8, DODGERS 1 Roansy Contreras gave up two hits in six scoreless innings while Ji Hwan Bae and Jason Delay had three hits each in Pittsburgh's victory over Los Angeles.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

ASTROS 1, RAYS 0 Hunter Brown combined with two relievers on a two-hitter and Houston shut out Tampa Bay for the second consecutive game.

BLUE JAYS 8, WHITE SOX 0 Yusei Kikuchi (4-0) allowed 4 hits and struck out 8 over 5 2/3 innings, Bo Bichette hit a home run and Toronto completed a three-game sweep that extended Chicago's losing streak to seven.

ORIOLES 6, RED SOX 2 Ramon Urias had a career-high four hits and scored three runs, Anthony Santander had two RBI and the Baltimore won its fifth consecutive series by beating Boston.

YANKEES 12, TWINS 6 Aaron Judge had three hits and three RBI and dodged an injury scare on his 31st birthday, helping New York avoid a sweep and beat Minnesota.





Wednesday’s games

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Pittsburgh 8, LA Dodgers 1

Atlanta 6, Miami 4

Washington 4, NY Mets 1

San Diego 5, Chicago Cubs 3

San Francisco 7, St. Louis 3

AMERICAN LEAGUE

NY Yankees 12, Minnesota 6

Toronto 8, Chicago White Sox 0

Baltimore 6, Boston 2

Houston 1, Tampa Bay 0

LA Angels 11, Oakland 3

INTERLEAGUE

Cincinnati 5, Texas 3

Cleveland 4, Colorado 1

Milwaukee 6, Detroit 2

Arizona 2, Kansas City 0

Philadelphia 6, Seattle 5





Arizona Diamondbacks' Zac Gallen throws against the Kansas City Royals in the first inning during a baseball game, Wednesday, April 26, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)



Kansas City Royals second baseman Michael Massey turns the double play while avoiding Arizona Diamondbacks' Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (12) in the fourth inning during a baseball game, Wednesday, April 26, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)



MLB umpire Edwin Jimenez is held up by Arizona Diamondbacks catcher Jose Herrera after he was hit with a foul ball in the sixth inning during a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals, Wednesday, April 26, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)



Kansas City Royals' Ryan Yarbrough throws against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the first inning during a baseball game, Wednesday, April 26, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)



Arizona Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte gets hit on a pitch by Kansas City Royals pitcher Ryan Yarbrough in the first inning during a baseball game, Wednesday, April 26, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

