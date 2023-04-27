Police beat: Gun in car leads to arrest at school; Officers look into NLR school threat

Gun in car leads to arrest at school

A minor was arrested on Wednesday after a gun was found in a vehicle at Maumelle High School, police said.

Maumelle police spokesperson Capt. Shannon Giompoletti said police received a report of a firearm on the campus at 100 Victory Lane shortly after 10:50 a.m.

Police then investigated and found the gun in a vehicle, the Police Department said in a Facebook post.

Police didn't identity the minor or say whether he or she was a student.

Jessica Duff, a spokeswoman for the Pulaski County Special School District, said the school did not go into a lockdown "because there was never a threat."

Officers look into NLR school threat

North Little Rock police said Wednesday they were investigating threats made against Lakewood Middle School a day earlier.

Police said in a news release they were notified around 6 p.m. on Tuesday about threats to the seventh and eighth grade campus at 2400 Lakeview Road.

"The nature of the threats are not being released at this time due to the information being a detail of the active and ongoing investigation," police said in the release.

They said authorities were working with school officials to ensure the safety of students and staff across the district.

"We do not believe there is an immediate threat to any school campus in North Little Rock," police said in the release.

Police said patrols around North Little Rock School District facilities were increased and would continue throughout the investigation.

A spokesman for the school district did not respond to a message from the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette on Wednesday afternoon.