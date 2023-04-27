HEAT 128, BUCKS 126, OT

MILWAUKEE -- Jimmy Butler scored 42 points and Miami staged a second consecutive stunning fourth-quarter rally before winning in overtime in Game 5 to complete an upset of top-seeded Milwaukee.

Two nights after outscoring the Bucks 30-13 in the final six minutes of a 119-115 victory in Miami, the Heat produced another huge comeback and tied the game on Butler's layup with half a second left in regulation.

Miami went on to become the sixth No. 8 seed to beat a No. 1 seed. The last time it happened was in 2012, when a Philadelphia 76ers team featuring current Bucks guard Jrue Holiday capitalized on Derrick Rose's knee injury to beat the top-seeded Chicago Bulls.

The Heat advanced to a second-round series with the fifth-seeded New York Knicks, who completed their 4-1 series win over the Cleveland Cavaliers earlier Wednesday. Game 1 is Sunday in New York.

Bam Adebayo put the Heat ahead for good by dunking in a putback of Butler's missed driving layup attempt with 4:44 left in overtime. The Bucks trailed 128-126 and had the ball in the closing seconds, but the clock ran out before Grayson Allen could take a shot as he drove to the basket.

Adebayo had 20 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists. Gabe Vincent added 22 points.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 38 points and 20 rebounds for the Bucks, though he shot just 10 of 23 on free-throw attempts. Khris Middleton added 33 points.

KNICKS 106, CAVALIERS 95

CLEVELAND -- Jalen Brunson scored 23 points, RJ Barrett added 21 and New York beat Cleveland to advance to the second round of the Eastern Conference playoffs for the first time since 2013.

The Knicks easily controlled the series and the clincher even after Julius Randle aggravated his left ankle injury and missed the second half.

Brunson averaged 24 points in the series and led New York in scoring all four wins while outplaying Donovan Mitchell for the second consecutive postseason. Last year, Brunson was with Dallas when he got the best of Mitchell.

Mitchell scored 28 points and Darius Garland had 21 for the Cavs, who won 51 games during the regular season but whose inexperience showed throughout their first playoff series in five years.

WARRIORS 123, KINGS 116

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- Stephen Curry scored 31 points, Draymond Green had his highest-scoring game in more than five years and Golden State won the first road game of their series against Sacramento to take a 3-2 series lead.

Green had 21 points and seven assists in his first game back in Sacramento since getting ejected and later suspended for stepping on Domantas Sabonis' chest in a Game 2 loss.

Golden State now can try to wrap up the series with a fourth consecutive win at home on Friday night.

The defending champion Warriors withstood another raucous crowd in Sacramento and showed off their road mettle that had been missing so often this season.

Golden State won only 11 games away from home in the regular season and lost the first two games in Sacramento before making the key plays in the second half to beat the Kings and extend their record to 28 consecutive playoff series with at least one road win.

Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton (22) dribbles past Miami Heats' Gabe Vincent (2) during the first half of Game 5 in a first-round of an NBA basketball playoff series Wednesday, April 26, 2023, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)



Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) breaks away for a dunk against the Milwaukee Bucks during the first half of Game 5 in a first-round NBA basketball playoff series Wednesday, April 26, 2023, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)



Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) gestures on the floor at the start of the first half of Game 5 in a first-round NBA basketball playoff series Wednesday, April 26, 2023, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)



Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) reacts on the floor at the start of the first half of Game 5 in a first-round NBA basketball playoff series Wednesday, April 26, 2023, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)



Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) dribbles the ball up the court against the Milwaukee Bucks during the first half of Game 5 in a first-round of an NBA basketball playoff series Wednesday, April 26, 2023, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)



Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo, center, and Milwaukee Bucks' Wesley Matthews, left and Grayson Allen reach for the ball during the first half of Game 5 in a first-round NBA basketball playoff series Wednesday, April 26, 2023, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)



Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) dunks the ball against the Milwaukee Bucks during the first half of Game 5 in a first-round NBA basketball playoff series Wednesday, April 26, 2023, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)



Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) signals against the Milwaukee Bucks during the first half of Game 5 in a first-round of an NBA basketball playoff series Wednesday, April 26, 2023, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)

