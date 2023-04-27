Hogs, Aggies aim for solid weekend

FAYETTEVILLE -- The Arkansas Razorbacks and Texas A&M Aggies have some things in common heading into their three-game baseball set starting tonight at 7 at Baum-Walker Stadium.

Both teams are coming off frustrating mid-week losses Tuesday and both have interesting pitching possibilities on tap for the weekend.

The No. 6 Razorbacks (30-11, 11-7 SEC) have abruptly hit a rough patch, fueled in part by injuries and aches, falling out of first place in the SEC West after last weekend's sweep at the hands of Georgia. An 8-4 loss at Missouri State on Tuesday extended their losing streak to four games, tied for their longest since a five-game skid during the covid-stunted 2020 season.

Arkansas is 1 1/2 games behind LSU (32-8, 12-5) in the West.

Texas A&M (25-16, 9-9) is two games behind the Hogs. Even though the Aggies are relatively hot with four consecutive SEC series wins, Tuesday's 9-2 setback at home against Sam Houston State was a clunker.

Texas A&M's six pitchers combined to walk five batters and hit four more with pitches, giving Sam Houston a 9-5 edge in what Aggies Coach Jim Schlossnagle charts as the "free base war."

Additionally, the Bearkats stole four bases and out-hit the Aggies 12-8, including two home runs and a 3-1 edge in extra-base hits.

"We gave up an incredible amount of stolen bases," Schlossnagle said Tuesday night. "That's embarrassing. That's on the coaching staff. We're normally better than that but tonight we weren't so we're not going to make too much of it. We've got a big series ahead."

The Aggies swept a doubleheader from Kentucky last Saturday before falling Sunday, setting up a compacted week.

"We've got seven games in nine days," Schlossnagle said. "We've got to get some rest, get on the road tomorrow and go play a top-five team."

The Razorbacks are No. 5 in the Ratings Percentage Index, helped by a rugged schedule, but their mounting injuries are a concern.

Starting outfielders Jared Wegner (broken thumb) and Tavian Josenberger (strained hamstring) will not be available this weekend. Second baseman Peyton Stovall (arm soreness) will be available after not traveling to Tuesday's game in Springfield, Mo. So will catcher Parker Rowland (back), who played the final three innings against the Bears, and pitcher Brady Tygart, who will be on the 27-man active roster for the first time since suffering a strained ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow March 1.

Van Horn has announced only lefty Hunter Hollan (6-2, 3.40 ERA) as starter for tonight's opener, and Tygart could factor in to the rotation.

"It could happen," Van Horn said Tuesday night. "Yeah, anybody can start. We [could] just put him out there at the beginning of the game, even if it's one inning. ... Yeah, we'll see. But he's definitely going to be on the 27-man ... so that'll be nice."

Van Horn has experimented with lineups since Wegner's injury April 11, with right fielder Jace Bohrofen moving first to left field and now center field since Josenberger's injury April 22. Kendall Diggs, Brady Slavens and Hunter Grimes have gotten time in the outfield and there are other combinations available.

With Josenberger out of the leadoff spot, Diggs took it over Tuesday. The sophomore, who batted leadoff in intrasquad scrimmages this spring, is hitting .483 as the leadoff batter in an inning with an on-base percentage of .595.

Since being swept at Tennessee on March 24-26, the Aggies have won four consecutive weekend series by 2-1 counts over Ole Miss, at Auburn, Missouri and at Kentucky to climb into contention in the division.

However last weekend, the Aggies announced only junior right-hander Nathan Dettmer (1-3, 6.02 ERA) as their Game 1 starter. Either the 6-4 Dettmer or 6-4 left-hander Troy Wansing (2-2, 5.91) is expected to start tonight.

Schlossnagle was clearly frustrated with his pitching staff giving up bases willy nilly Tuesday night. He noted their mascot Reveille's handler threw a strike with the opening pitch Tuesday and that the Aggies are dominant when they win the "free base" statistic.

"We're 20-5 when we win it and now we're 4-12 when we lose it," he said. "So it's pretty simple. It really is that simple. ... I mean the guy that handles Reveille went out and threw a strike. ... He threw a strike and I didn't see him get loose. Maybe we should take him with us."

Schlossnagle also said seldom-used right-hander Jaren Warwick, whose two clean innings Tuesday took him to 4 2/3 scoreless innings on the season, earned a spot on the weekend travel roster.

"I went out to the mound and said, "If you want to go to Arkansas, strike this guy out. You strike him out, you get on the plane,' " Schlossnagle said. "And he did, so I'll live up to my word on that one and see if he can't help us this weekend."

The Aggies have a trio of stalwart hitters in Jack Moss (.375, 4 home runs, 30 RBI), Hunter Haas (.354, 4, 23) and Jace LaViolette (.277, 10, 41), but their averages drop off after that.

Arkansas third baseman Caleb Cali (.302, 7, 25) is riding a 10-game hitting streak to surge past .300 and join Bohrofen (.361, 10, 33) and Diggs (.339, 8, 39) in that department, along with Wegner (.351, 12, 44) and the missing spark plug Josenberger (.322, 7, 27).