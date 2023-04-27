Arman Achuthan Nair, of Chicago, was charged with carrying a dangerous weapon through Boston airport security, namely a 10-inch titanium straw with a beveled end, known as a vampire straw, that can be used for self-defense or to sip a drink.

Matt Thompson of the Memphis Zoo has called Ya Ya the giant panda one of "the most spoiled animals on the planet," but now she's on her way back to China after a 20-year loan ended with a farewell party and best wishes for a creature that became "like family."

Jenny Dickson, of Connecticut's wildlife division, said it could have been "just the general reaction bears have to dogs" after a woman suffered bites to her arms and legs when she was attacked by a black bear while walking her leashed dog in a Hartford suburb.

Markus Soeder, governor of Bavaria, Germany, said "the wolf doesn't belong here" as conservationists protest a decree allowing hunters to carry out a general cull in an Alpine farming area when a wolf kills even a single farm animal.

Stanlee Fazi, of Louisa, Va., awaits sentencing after pleading guilty to trafficking wild turtles, admitting he made $13,000 catching and selling them across the U.S. via Facebook, though prosecutors said many customers were brokers who marketed the turtles in Asia.

Garland Joseph Nelson, of Braymer, Mo., already imprisoned for life for killing two brothers from Wisconsin over a cattle contract, got an additional 32 years on federal fraud charges and was ordered to pay $261,000 in restitution.

Peter Manfredonia, of Connecticut, was sentenced to 55 years in prison for killing a man and severely wounding another with a Samurai-style sword, the same sentence he got for a fatal shooting and kidnapping two days later, with his lawyer citing a psychotic episode.

Aisha Wahab, the first Muslim and Afghan American elected to the California Legislature, said, "We've hit a nerve and exposed a form of discrimination many never even knew existed," as her bill to outlaw caste discrimination cleared its first legislative hurdle.

Candace Newell, a Louisiana legislator, said "I was not naive enough to think that the bill would make it ... but I was expecting a little bit more of an educated conversation to happen" as her effort to decriminalize marijuana in the state met a swift demise in committee.