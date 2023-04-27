Jury trial pushed to Oct. 23 in federal civil rights suit against Sebastian County, Greenwood

FORT SMITH -- A federal jury trial for a lawsuit accusing multiple officers of the Sebastian County sheriff's office and Greenwood Police Department of using excessive force on a woman in 2020 has been pushed back from summer to fall of this year.

Michelle McEntire, courtroom deputy for U.S. District Judge P.K. Holmes, signed an order Friday resetting the jury trial for the lawsuit filed by Tyler Unique McClain, 22, of Tulsa for 9 a.m. Oct. 23 in Fort Smith.

McClain, who is Black, filed the civil rights suit June 21 against Sebastian County, Sheriff Hobe Runion, Greenwood and Greenwood Police Chief William Dawson, and seven other sheriff's office and Police Department employees, according to court records. The lawsuit leaves room to add defendants if necessary.

The suit accuses the defendants of violating McClain's rights under the U.S. Constitution and Arkansas state law in connection with "the unjustified, excessive, unnecessary, and thereby, entirely unreasonable use of force inflicted upon her."

The accusations stem from interaction with law enforcement after McClain lost control of her vehicle near Greenwood, crashed through a fence and stopped about 50 yards off the road about 2 a.m. May 14, 2020, according to the lawsuit. McClain was arrested on suspicion of two counts of second-degree battery, obstruction of governmental operations, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct, although the charges were later dropped.

Answers to the lawsuit filed Aug. 24 and Sept. 28 by the Sebastian County and Greenwood defendants respectively denied the accusations.