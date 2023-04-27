Sections
Justices of the Peace elected to serve on association’s executive board

by The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 3:11 a.m.

Justices of the Peace from four regions of the state have been elected to the 12-member executive board of the Arkansas Association of Quorum Courts.

They are:

Northwest

Van Buren County Justice of the Peace Mary Philips, Sebastian County Justice of the Peace Danny Aldridge and Washington County Justice of the Peace Lisa Ecke.

Northeast

Jackson County Justice of the Peace Tommy Young, White County Justice of the Peace Bobby Burns and Lawrence County Justice of the Peace Lloyd Clark, Jr.

Southwest

Clark County Justice of the Peace Jenna Scott, Pike County Justice of the Peace John Plyler and Polk County Justice of the Peace Tawana Gilbert.

Southeast

Desha County Justice of the Peace Dollie Wilson, Lonoke County Justice of the Peace Henry Lang, and Pulaski County Justice of the Peace Paul Elliott.

Three officers were elected -- Young as president, Plyler as vice president and Philips as secretary/treasurer.

Two members -- Young and Burns -- were elected to represent the Arkansas Association of Quorum Courts on the 18-member Association of Arkansas Counties board of directors.

The selections were made during the annual governing body meeting of the Arkansas Association of Quorum Courts on Saturday. The Arkansas Association of Quorum Courts is composed of 75 justices of the peace, one from each county. They are selected to serve on the governing body by their quorum court colleagues.

In Arkansas, the governing body of a county is called the quorum court. The quorum court members are called justices of the peace.

