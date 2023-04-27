KRAKEN 3,

AVALANCHE 2

DENVER -- Tye Kartye scored in his NHL debut and Seattle moved a win away from clinching its first playoff series after beating the reigning Stanley Cup champion Colorado.

The Kraken take a 3-2 lead in the first-round series back home to Seattle, where they can advance Friday night in front of their raucous home fans.

Yanni Gourde and Morgan Geekie added goals for the Kraken, who've scored first in all five games. Philipp Grubauer stopped 26 shots against his former team.

Nathan MacKinnon had a goal and Evan Rodrigues added another to make it 3-2 with 3:37 remaining, but the Avs couldn't tie it up.

The Kraken were without forward Jared McCann, who was injured on a hit from Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar in Game 4. Makar could only watch as he drew a one-game suspension from the league. Makar was last year's Conn Smythe Trophy winner as the playoff MVP.

Alexandar Georgiev had 26 stops for Colorado.

Seattle Kraken goaltender Philipp Grubauer stops the puck during the first period of Game 5 of the team's NHL hockey first-round playoff series against the Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)



The puck flies over Seattle Kraken center Yanni Gourde, back, as he is sent to the ice by Colorado Avalanche center Lars Eller during the first period of Game 5 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series Wednesday, April 26, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)



Colorado Avalanche goaltender Alexandar Georgiev makes a glove save during the first period of Game 5 of the team's NHL hockey first-round playoff series against the Seattle Kraken on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)



Colorado Avalanche left wing Artturi Lehkonen, right, reaches for the puck next to Seattle Kraken defenseman Justin Schultz during the first period of Game 5 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series Wednesday, April 26, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

