Queries for hopefuls

Former Gov. Asa Hutchinson has announced he is running for president next year. He has proven executive experience having successfully governed this state for eight years. However, I have some questions for him before I could support his candidacy. Specifically:

What would he do to restore this nation's energy independence, including restarting the Keystone pipeline project?

How would he deal with the threats from China both economically and militarily?

Would he insist that our "allies" fulfill their economic and military obligations?

Most importantly, what would he do to restore the security of our borders to prevent the current surge of illegal drugs and immigrants?

These questions should be posed to every Republican candidate for president.

Let me make it clear that if Asa did get the nomination, I would almost certainly support him or any other Republican candidate against Joe Biden, who has clearly demonstrated he is totally unfit to be re-elected.

EDWARD TABLER

Fayetteville

Slaves in agriculture

Monday's column about our "large debt to agriculture" credits agriculture with the advancement of civilization throughout history. It would have been more generous, and more accurate, if the writer had acknowledged the "large debt" that our civilization, including that of the United States, owes to the generations of enslaved people who actually labored in the fields. They constituted a large portion of the 90 percent of the U.S. population then involved in agriculture, and the westward expansion to Arkansas and other regions was supported by those workers.

ETHEL SIMPSON

Fayetteville

One-sided research

I generally watch the comments of Victor Davis Hanson with interest; however, his column of April 24 was obviously written with only one-sided research.

He condemns the Democrats for having Dianne Feinstein at age 89 in the Senate, while overlooking Chuck Grassley at age 89. He then turns on Chuck Schumer at 72, but says nothing of Mitch McConnell at age 81.

Lately age is a big thing in politics, but in all other things we mourn the retirement of an aging leader. It doesn't matter if it's a sports coach or business magnate. We yearn for them to give us another year or two of their wealth of knowledge.

These political pundits write whatever they think might sway a few more to their way of thinking; however, in this case he should have done more than "one-sided" research.

CLIFF HOOFMAN

Enola