Little Rock man already facing fentanyl distribution charges indicted on additional charge

A Little Rock man indicted last November on federal charges of fentanyl and heroin distribution faced a new charge Wednesday after a grand jury indicted him on one count of distribution of fentanyl resulting in death.

Joseph Riggins, 32, was indicted on four counts of distribution of fentanyl, two counts of distribution of heroin and on one count each of attempted distribution of heroin and distribution of a counterfeit substance. On Monday, he was arraigned on the new charge before Chief U.S. Magistrate Judge J. Thomas Ray.

Riggins was initially arrested Nov. 9, 2022, in a mass round-up of some 80 people named across five indictments connected to investigations by the FBI and DEA into drug trafficking and gang activity in Central Arkansas. Riggins -- the subject of an FBI investigation -- was named in an eight-count stand-alone indictment that was handed up on Nov. 2, 2022, and was arraigned Nov. 14 before U.S. Magistrate Judge Joe Volpe. On Nov. 17, Volpe ordered Riggins detained until his case is resolved after rejecting a release plan that would have allowed Riggins to remain free on bond in the custody of his mother. The prosecutor in that case is U.S. Attorney Chris Givens.

On Monday, Riggins appeared before Ray for arraignment on the new indictment and was told that he is facing a minimum sentence of 20 years in prison if he is convicted and could be sentenced to life in prison. If convicted, Riggins could also face a fine up to $1 million and a term of supervised release ranging between 3 years and life.

Riggins' arraignment stalled briefly when it was discovered that his attorney, Jon Johnson of Jacksonville, was not in court. Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael Gordon, who is prosecuting the case, noted that the arraignment hearing had been moved from 10:30 Wednesday morning to 9 a.m.

"I've not seen him this morning," Gordon told Ray. "This case ... recently got moved and I'm not sure if he saw that notification or not."

In order to move the proceedings along, Ray asked Latrece Gray, an attorney with the Federal Public Defenders Office in Little Rock, to stand in.

"What's going to happen today at this plea and arraignment," Ray explained to Riggins, "is not going to involve anything that's going to prejudice any of your rights because you're going to be entering a plea of [innocent] and asking for a jury trial ... Ms. Gray is going to stand in for Mr. Johnson so we can complete this plea and arraignment."

After Riggins indicated that he understood, Gray then entered a plea of innocent for Riggins and requested a trial date.

Ray ruled that the issue of bond was moot due to the previous order of detention entered in the earlier case and set a trial date for Riggins of May 30, 2023, before U.S. District Judge James M. Moody Jr.

Riggins is scheduled for trial on the earlier indictment on June 12, 2023, before Moody.

The U.S. Attorney's office declined to answers questions about Riggins' most recent indictment, citing the lack of public filings in the case to date, but did confirm the two indictments stemmed from separate investigations and are not related.