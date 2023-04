Arkansas starting pitcher Hunter Hollan (39) delivers to the plate, Sunday, March 5, 2023, during the first inning of the Razorbacks’ 6-2 win over the Wright State Raiders at Baum-Walker Stadium in Fayetteville. Visit nwaonline.com/photo for the photo gallery.

Pregame: Pitching Matchup: Texas A&M LHP Troy Wansing (2-2, 5.91 ERA) vs. Arkansas LHP Hunter Hollan (6-2, 3.40 ERA) Arkansas lineup: 1. Diggs RF 2. Stovall 2B 3. Cali 3B 4. Bohrofen CF 5. McLaughlin DH 6. Grimes LF 7. Slavens 1B 8. Rowland C 9. Bolton SS

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content