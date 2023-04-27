Madison County farmer donates 75 acres to conservation group





Herb Culver, a fourth-generation farmer in Madison County, has donated 75 acres along the banks of the White River in the southern part of the county to the Northwest Arkansas Land Trust, a nonprofit conservation group based in Fayetteville, the trust announced Thursday.

Culver said in the announcement he chose the Northwest Arkansas group partly because it is accredited by the Land Trust Alliance, but also because the group is specifically committed to preserving agricultural land in addition to natural features like native ecosystems and riparian zones.

"My goal is to maintain a healthy, diverse ecosystem where I can practice organic agriculture successfully," he is quoted as saying.

Culver uses uses no-till farming practices and takes other measures to protect the soil from washing into the river since an abundance of water moves through his property during rain events, the statement says.

"The importance of this easement cannot be overemphasized," said Pam Nelson, the trust's director of land protection, said in the statement. "Beaver Lake Watershed is the area that drains into Beaver Lake, which is the drinking water source for Northwest Arkansas. The 75 acres are located in our White River Headwaters priority area. Protecting it from future development coupled with Herb's current agricultural practices will help keep our drinking water safe and clean."



