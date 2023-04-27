Man arrested in Crawford County use-of-force case gets jury trial date

VAN BUREN -- A jury trial date has been set for a man who was recorded on video being held down and beaten by law enforcement officers in August on charges stemming from his arrest.

The trial for Randal Worcester will begin at 9 a.m. June 26 at the Crawford County courthouse in Van Buren, according to court records. The date was set during a pretrial hearing April 4.

Denis Dean, senior deputy prosecuting attorney for the 4th Judicial District, which encompasses Washington and Madison counties, charged Worcester, 28, of Goose Creek, S.C., in the county Circuit Court on Dec. 1 with felony counts of first-degree terroristic threatening and second-degree battery, as well as misdemeanor counts of resisting arrest, possessing an instrument of crime, obstructing governmental operations and disorderly conduct, court records show.

Rinda Baker, the Crawford County prosecutor at the time, said Aug. 31 she requested a special prosecutor regarding charges against Worcester. Worcester pleaded innocent on Dec. 14.

A video of Worcester's arrest, which took place about 10:40 a.m. Aug. 21 outside the Kountry Xpress convenience store in Mulberry, went viral on social media. The video showed Zack King and Levi White, who were both Crawford County sheriff's deputies, along with officer Thell Riddle of the Mulberry Police Department, repeatedly punching and kneeing Worcester during the arrest, as well as telling a bystander to get away from the scene.

An officer identified as White in a federal civil-rights lawsuit Worcester filed Aug. 29 was also shown slamming Worcester's head into the pavement.

Worcester was arrested on charges of second-degree battery, first-degree assault, second-degree assault, resisting arrest, possessing an instrument of crime, criminal trespass, second-degree criminal mischief and first-degree terroristic threatening after the incident, according to the sheriff's office online inmate roster. He was released from jail on $15,000 bail Aug. 22.

Jimmy Damante, Crawford County's then-sheriff, said Aug. 25 that Worcester was reported to have threatened with a knife a female employee at Sargent's gas station off Interstate 40 in Alma on Aug. 21. Worcester then spit on the woman and left by bicycle, authorities said.

King, White and Riddle encountered Worcester shortly afterward in Mulberry, according to Damante. Worcester, who still had a knife, gave the officers a false name, authorities said. Worcester then "aggressively tackled" one of the officers trying to arrest him, slamming the officer's head into the concrete and causing a concussion, in addition to punching him on the head, Damante said.

The video of the incident that went viral through social media didn't include any of this, though some of it was recorded via a vehicle camera, Damante said.

Russell Wood, an attorney with the Wood Law Firm in Russellville representing White and King, in a news release identified White as the deputy Worcester reportedly attacked.

White and King were fired effective Sept. 29 with a recommendation for decertification due to "excessive use of force," according to records from the Arkansas Division on Law Enforcement Standards and Training. They had been suspended with pay after Worcester's arrest.

Riddle, who had been put on administrative leave in connection with Worcester's arrest, was reinstated Feb. 17, according to Mulberry Police Chief Shannon Gregory.

Attorney Emily White said she was appointed special prosecuting attorney for the Arkansas State Police's independent investigation into the use of force in Worcester's arrest.