Memphis delivers to avoid early exit

MEMPHIS -- Desmond Bane had 33 points and 10 rebounds, Ja Morant added 31 points and 10 boards, and the Memphis Grizzlies staved off elimination Wednesday night, beating the Lakers 116-99 to force their first-round Western Conference series back to Los Angeles.

Jaren Jackson Jr., the NBA Defensive Player of the Year, had 18 points and 10 rebounds for the Grizzlies, who improved to 5-0 in Game 5s played in Memphis and cut the seventh-seeded Lakers' series lead to 3-2. Memphis earned a second consecutive No. 2 seed by posting the NBA's best home record at 35-6.

Game 6 is Friday night in Los Angeles.

LeBron James started 1 of 7 from the floor but finished with 15 points and 10 rebounds, a modest follow-up after the 38-year-old played 45 minutes in Monday night's overtime win in Los Angeles and became the oldest player in NBA history to post at least 20 points and 20 rebounds in his 270th playoff game.

Anthony Davis led the Lakers with 31 points and 19 rebounds. Austin Reaves (Newark) had 17 points and D'Angelo Russell scored 11. Davis stayed on the court for a few seconds after a layup with 6:01 left that pulled the Lakers within 106-91. When he got up, Davis grabbed at his back as he walked down the court.

The Lakers tried to rally, going on a 20-7 run in the fourth. They couldn't get closer than 12, the last on a putback by Davis with 2:52 left. Memphis answered with eight in a row to get fans chanting "Whoop That Trick" with about 90 seconds left.

Memphis led only 23-20 when Coach Taylor Jenkins took out Dillon Brooks, known more for calling James old and missing shots than his defense in this series. The Grizzlies seized control, finishing on a 15-4 run capped by Bane's three-pointer just before the quarter expired for a 38-24 lead.

The Grizzlies led by as much as 17 in the second with Morant scoring 10, including drawing a foul on James for a three-point play. Memphis led 61-52 at halftime.

Russell scored the first eight of the third for the Lakers to quickly turn it into a tight game. James, who had nine in the third, hit a pair of free throws that pulled Los Angeles within 75-74 with 4:36 left.

Memphis took control with a 26-2 run that lasted until the start of the fourth. Morant had 11 in the third and finished the quarter with back-to-back buckets. His final drive put the Grizzlies up 94-76 going into the fourth.

Bane capped the spurt with a three-point play for a 101-74 lead.

KNICKS 106,

CAVALIERS 95

CLEVELAND -- Jalen Brunson scored 23 points, RJ Barrett added 21 and New York downed Cleveland to advance to the second round of the Eastern Conference playoffs for the first time since 2013.

The Knicks easily controlled a series that was more one-sided than expected, even after Julius Randle aggravated his left ankle injury and missed the second half.

New York won the opener at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, overpowered the Cavs twice at noisy Madison Square Garden and then returned to Cleveland to finish the job. The fifth-seeded Knicks will meet the Miami-Milwaukee winner next.

Brunson was the consistent ingredient throughout the series for the Knicks, who signed the stocky guard as a free agent last summer before their attempt to acquire Donovan Mitchell in a trade from Utah fell apart and he landed in Cleveland.

Brunson averaged 24 points in the series and led New York in scoring all four wins while outplaying Mitchell for the second consecutive postseason. Last year, Brunson was with Dallas when he got the best of Mitchell.

Mitchell scored 28 and Darius Garland 21 for the Cavs, who won 51 games during the regular season but whose inexperience showed throughout their first playoff series in five years. The Cavs weren't ready.

A bigger issue, though, seemed to be Cleveland's toughness. The Cavs got pushed around and outrebounded in all four losses, including 48-30 in the clincher.

New York center Mitchell Robinson finished with 18 rebounds -- 11 offensive -- in Game 5 and the 7-footer didn't shy away from calling out the Cavs for being soft after Game 3, saying they appeared to be shaken.





WARRIORS 123, KINGS 116

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Stephen Curry scored 31 points, Draymond Green had his highest-scoring game in more than five years and Golden State won the first road game of their series against Sacramento to take a 3-2 series lead.

Green had 21 points and seven assists in his first game back in Sacramento since getting ejected and later suspended for stepping on Domantas Sabonis’ chest in a Game 2 loss.

Golden State now can try to wrap up the series with a fourth consecutive win at home on Friday night.

The defending champion Warriors withstood another raucous crowd in Sacramento and showed off their road mettle that had been missing so often this season.

Golden State won only 11 games away from home in the regular season and lost the first two games in Sacramento before making the key plays in the second half to beat the Kings and extend their record to 28 consecutive playoff series with at least one road win.





At a glance

WEDNESDAY’S GAMES

New York 106, Cleveland 95

New York wins series 4-1.

Memphis 116, LA Lakers 99

Los Angeles leads series 3-2.

Miami at Milwaukee

Miami leads series 3-1.

Golden State at Sacramento

Series tied 2-2.

TONIGHT’S GAME

All times Central

Boston at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Boston leads series 3-2.





New York Knicks' Julius Randle (30) grabs his ankle during the first half of Game 5 of the team's NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Wednesday, April 26, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Phil Long)



New York Knicks' RJ Barrett grabs a rebound during the first half of Game 5 of the team's NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Phil Long)



Cleveland Cavaliers' Evan Mobley (4) looks to shoot as New York Knicks' Julius Randle (30) defends during the first half of Game 5 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series Wednesday, April 26, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Phil Long)



Cleveland Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell (45) shoots against the New York Knicks during the first half of Game 5 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series Wednesday, April 26, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Phil Long)



Cleveland Cavaliers' Darius Garland (10) is defended by New York Knicks' Josh Hart during the first half of Game 5 in an NBA basketball first-round playoff series Wednesday, April 26, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Phil Long)



Cleveland Cavaliers' Evan Mobley, right, and New York Knicks' Mitchell Robinson (23) vie for a rebound during the first half of Game 5 in an NBA basketball first-round playoff series Wednesday, April 26, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Phil Long)

