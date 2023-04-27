Microsoft, tech rally keeps stocks losses minimal

Wall Street fell again Wednesday, though a rally for Microsoft and some other tech stocks helped to limit the losses.

The S&P 500 dropped 15.64 points, or 0.4%, to 4,055.99. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 228.96 points, or 0.7%, to 33,301.87, while the Nasdaq composite led the market with a gain of 55.19 points, or 0.5%, to 11,854.35.

Wall Street was coming off its worst day in a month, hurt by concerns about the strength of U.S. banks. The spotlight has been harshest on First Republic Bank, which lost another 29.8% after nearly halving the day before. That's when it gave details about how many customers bolted amid last month's turmoil in the industry.

The worry is that it and other smaller and midsize banks could suffer debilitating runs of deposits from customers, similar to the ones that caused last month's failures of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank of New York. Even without more shutdowns, the industry's struggles could cause a pullback in lending by banks that saps the economy.

PacWest Bancorp., another bank that's been in investors' spotlight, rose 7.5% after reporting stronger results than expected and saying that its deposits have grown since late March. That may offer optimism that First Republic's struggles could be specific to itself, rather than a symptom of deeper issues with the system.

Also dropping sharply Wednesday was Enphase Energy, which fell 25.7% despite reporting stronger profit and revenue for the latest quarter than forecast. Analysts pointed to its revenue forecast for the current quarter, which fell short of some expectations.

The majority of companies have been topping expectations so far this reporting season, but the low bar set for them has many investors paying more attention to what CEOs say about upcoming trends than results for the past three months.

Activision Blizzard, meanwhile, tumbled 11.4% after U.K. regulators blocked its takeover by Microsoft on concerns it would hurt competition in the cloud gaming market.

While the majority of stocks fell, gains for Microsoft and other tech companies prevented a sharper slide for the market.

Microsoft rose 7.2% after reporting stronger profit for the first three months of the year than analysts expected. It carries a huge weight on the S&P 500 because it's the second-largest stock in the index.

Tech stocks have broadly been some of the year's best performers so far as they've laid off workers and made other cost cuts to improve their profitability. Hopes for a coming pause from the Federal Reserve on its barrage of hikes to interest rates have also helped them in particular.

Google's parent company, Alphabet, also turned a bigger profit than expected. But its stock slipped 0.2% after drifting between gains and losses through the day. It reported its first back-to-back drops in advertising revenue from a year earlier since it became a publicly traded company in 2004.

More tech companies are scheduled to follow with their own reports soon. Facebook's parent company, Meta Platforms, rose 0.9% ahead of its report. It jumped in after-hours trading after it said it earned more than expected.