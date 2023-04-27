



Cast members and the creator of the Showtime series "The L Word" this week praised President Joe Biden for his support of LGBTQ rights. The groundbreaking show followed the lives of lesbian friends in Los Angeles struggling with romance and careers. Actors Leisha Hailey, Jennifer Beals and Katherine Moennig and executive producer Ilene Chaiken joined White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, the first openly gay woman to hold the job, at a press briefing Tuesday in honor of Lesbian Visibility Week. Chaiken said the LGBTQ community is "painfully aware that our struggles are far from over," citing book bans and attacks on members of the community. "They may try to erase our stories from classrooms and libraries," Chaiken said, "but we're here today, here at the White House. We won't be erased." She praised Biden's record on gay rights. Hailey spoke about growing up gay in Nebraska with the support of her parents, which made all the difference for her. She's been visible on "The L Word" for 20 years. "But visibility is not just the act of being seen, it is the ability to see," she said. "Even if it feels like you're under attack, know that we see you." The "The L Word" ran from 2004 to '09. A sequel called "The L Word: Generation Q" ran from 2019 to early '23.

Prince William, heir to the British throne, quietly received "a very large sum of money" in a 2020 settlement with the British newspaper arm of Rupert Murdoch's media empire for phone hacking, according to court documents aired this week in one of his brother's lawsuits. Prince Harry's lawyer made the revelation Tuesday in a summary of arguments about why Harry's lawsuit against the publisher of The Sun and the now-defunct News Of The World should not be thrown out. The suit alleges the newspapers unlawfully gathered information in a scandal dating back two decades. News Group Newspapers, which Murdoch owns, argued that a High Court judge should throw out phone hacking lawsuits by the prince and by actor Hugh Grant because the claims were brought too late. But Harry, the Duke of Sussex, said he was prevented from bringing his case because of a secret proposed agreement between the royal family and the newspapers that called for a settlement and apology, a deal the prince said was authorized by the late Queen Elizabeth II. Harry began pushing for a resolution in 2017 but said he "had enough" after the publisher "filibustered." He filed suit in 2019. The papers said William, Prince of Wales, later settled for a large but undisclosed sum. The lawsuit is one of several that Harry has brought against British newspapers, including two other phone hacking cases.

