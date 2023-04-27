Walmart expanding health clinics in '24

Walmart Inc. is bringing its Walmart Health clinics to the Oklahoma City area next year, the company said Wednesday.

The Bentonville-based retailer said it will also open centers in Missouri and Arizona in 2024 and increase its presence in Texas.

"Knowing that access to comprehensive primary care, dental care, and behavioral health services is a challenge in many communities, it is our hope that this one-stop model will help solve this challenge for our neighbors in Oklahoma City," said Dr. David Carmouche, Walmart's senior vice president of omnichannel care offerings.

Walmart Health provides convenient access to affordable, high-quality healthcare for both insured and uninsured patients, Carmouche said.

Since 2019, Walmart Health has offered primary and urgent care; diagnostic tools such as lab work and X-rays; and behavioral health, dental and hearing services in a single facility next to a Walmart Supercenter.

Walmart Health currently has more than 30 locations in Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Illinois and Texas. They're open Mondays through Saturdays, with teleheath available on Sundays.

-- Serenah McKay

Business equipment orders hint at slump

Orders placed with U.S. factories for business equipment fell in March by more than expected, suggesting higher borrowing costs and a cloudy economic outlook are restraining capital investment.

The value of core capital goods orders, a proxy for investment in equipment that excludes aircraft and military hardware, decreased 0.4% last month after a downwardly revised 0.7% drop in February, Commerce Department figures showed Wednesday. The data aren't adjusted for inflation.

Core capital goods shipments, a figure that is used to help calculate equipment investment in the government's gross domestic product report, fell 0.4% for a second month. The figures will help economists fine-tune their estimates for first quarter GDP, scheduled for release today.

Bookings for durable goods -- items meant to last at least three years -- rose 3.2%, aided by orders for commercial aircraft.

With the economy showing signs of losing steam and credit conditions tightening, many businesses are dialing back investment plans. Some economists see a significant pullback in capital spending as a key factor in any economic downturn this year.

-- Bloomberg News

Index wraps up day at 756.38, off 7.79

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Wednesday at 756.38, down 7.79.

Shares of ArcBest Corp. fell 6.8% and J.B. Hunt shares fell 4%. America's Car-Mart shares rose 3.3%.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.