MOTOR SPORTS

Bowman suffers injury

Alex Bowman suffered a fractured vertebra in a sprint car crash and Hendrick Motorsports said Wednesday the NASCAR star will miss at least the next three Cup races. Bowman will be replaced by Josh Berry, who filled in for Chase Elliott for five races as Elliott recovered from a broken leg. Berry will be in the No. 48 Chevrolet starting this weekend at Dover International Speedway in Delaware. Bowman suffered a compression fracture in an accident Tuesday evening — which was his 30th birthday — while competing in a sprint car event at 34 Raceway in West Burlington, Iowa. The event was part of a racing series created by his Hendrick teammate Kyle Larson. Bowman was treated in Iowa on Tuesday evening and evaluated again Wednesday in Charlotte. He missed five races last season with a concussion. Hendrick Motorsports will request a medical waiver to allow Bowman to remain eligible for the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs. Bowman has six top-10 finishes through 10 races this season. He was a season-best third at Las Vegas and on the road course at Circuit of the Americas.

BASEBALL

Ray out for elbow surgery

Seattle Mariners left-hander Robbie Ray will have surgery to repair the flexor tendon in his pitching elbow and will miss the rest of the season. Seattle Manager Scott Servais made the announcement before the Mariners played Philadelphia on Wednesday night. Ray, in the second season of a $115 million, five-year contract, was injured in his season debut against Cleveland on March 31. He threw 91 pitches over 3 1/3 innings and walked five, one shy of his career high. Ray, 31, has been incredibly durable for most of his career.

Twins’ Maeda to get MRI

Kenta Maeda left the mound with Minnesota’s athletic trainer for his second consecutive start, a concerning development in the early stage of his comeback from elbow surgery. The Twins sent Maeda for an MRI exam after he complained of muscle discomfort on the top of his right arm during their 12-6 loss to the New York Yankees on Wednesday. The Twins don’t believe his latest trouble is related to the Tommy John elbow ligament replacement procedure he had on Sept. 1, 2021, that sidelined him for the entire 2022 season. Maeda gave up a career-high 11 hits and 10 runs without recording an out in the fourth inning. He fell to 0-4 with a 9.00 ERA — with 23 hits and 16 runs allowed in 16 innings — after four starts.

Bumgarner released

Four-time All-Star Madison Bumgarner was released by the Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday after clearing waivers. The veteran left-hander was designated for assignment on April 20, giving the team seven days to trade the 2014 World Series MVP or place him on waivers. Bumgarner wasn’t claimed and can sign with any team for a prorated share of the $720,000 major league minimum. The 33-year-old allowed at least five runs in three of his four starts this season and dropped to 1-3 with a 10.26 ERA after his latest outing against the St. Louis Cardinals.

BASKETBALL

Edwards cited for assault

Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards was cited for third degree assault by Denver police following the team’s season-ending loss to the Nuggets, after he allegedly swung a folding chair and struck two women who were working at the time at Ball Arena. Denver beat Minnesota 112-109 on Tuesday night to win the first-round NBA playoff series in five games. Edwards missed the tying three-point attempt at the buzzer. According to the report received by Denver police, Edwards was walking off the court to the locker room when he swung the chair and injured the employees.

TENNIS

Teen collects first victory

After her backhand fell inside the baseline for match point, 15-year-old Mirra Andreeva raised both hands and covered her face. She couldn’t stop smiling as she headed to the net, as if not believing what had just happened. The 6-3, 6-4 upset of former U.S. Open finalist Leylah Fernandez at the Madrid Open on Wednesday was the first tour-level win for the Russian teenager, coming three days before her 16th birthday. Andreeva became the third-youngest player to win a main-draw match at a WTA 1000 tournament, behind Coco Gauff and CiCi Bellis. She was only the second 15-year-old to defeat a top-50 opponent at a WTA 1000 event.