Officials link Little Rock man to second fatal August shooting

A video has given officials enough evidence to charge a Little Rock man with a second count of capital murder in connection with a string of shootings last August, Pulaski County authorities said Thursday.

Davis Lamont Jones Jr., 32, is accused of killing of Dwayne Thompson, 58, of College Station on Aug. 14, 2022 near the intersection of Frazier Pike and 3M Road, according to a Thursday news release from the Pulaski County sheriff’s office.

Thompson died of his wounds at UAMS Medical Center shortly after the shooting.

The new charges came after detectives found a video showing a gray 2018 Mercedes-Benz following Thompson moments before the slaying.

Authorities have earlier said that Jones was seen driving a gray Mercedes-Benz during a string of shootings that he is accused of committing on Aug. 14.

Initially, Pulaski County authorities didn't publicly link Jones to Thompson’s slaying, although the killing was investigated as part of the series of shootings.

Jones faces another capital murder charge in the shooting death of Brandon Mackintrush, 20, at a gas station at 6500 Mabelvale Cutoff in Little Rock, which occurred later in the day on Aug. 14. Jones also faces a felony count of attempted murder after, police say, he wounded Alexis Oliver, 46, who was in the gas station when Mackintrush was shot.

Officials from the Little Rock Police Department, the Pulaski County sheriff’s office and Arkansas State Police, who jointly investigated the string of shootings, have previously said that they don’t think Jones knew any of the victims. That fact made the shootings possibly the only totally random homicides in Little Rock last year, a police spokesman said.

Jones also faces five counts of committing a terroristic act, one count of first-degree unlawful discharge of a firearm from a vehicle, four counts of second-degree unlawful discharge of a firearm from a vehicle, one count of possession of a firearm by certain persons, one count of fleeing and one count of second-degree battery, court records showed. All those charges are felonies and are related to incidents on Aug. 14.

Court records show that Jones also faces more charges related to actions on Aug. 13 — another charge of first-degree unlawful discharge of a firearm from a vehicle, nine more counts of second-degree unlawful discharge of a firearm from a vehicle, a first-degree battery count and another count of possession of firearms by certain persons.

Jones was being held in the Pulaski County jail Thursday evening, according to an online inmate roster. He was on parole at the time of the shootings and was being held without bail after his arrest last year before serving some time in state prison, Lt. Cody Burk with the sheriff’s office said Thursday.

Before Jones was released on parole in January 2019, a parole board had delayed or denied Jones’s parole request six times, records show. He was serving an eight-year sentence after pleading guilty to charges of residential burglary, being a felon in possession of a firearm, third-degree domestic battery and criminal mischief.

Jones made his first court appearance on the charges out of Little Rock in November, where his attorney entered a plea of innocent by reason of mental disease or defect. This led to a mental examination conducted at the Arkansas State Hospital, which can take a few months and did not appear to have been completed by mid-April, court records showed.



