The nation in brief: Oklahoma parole board rejects clemency

Oklahoma parole board rejects clemency

OKLAHOMA CITY -- Oklahoma's parole board voted Wednesday not to recommend clemency for death row inmate Richard Glossip, even though the state attorney general said he doesn't think the condemned man whose case has drawn celebrity interest received a fair trial.

The Pardon and Parole Board deadlocked 2-2, meaning it won't recommend that Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt grant clemency to Glossip, who is scheduled to die by lethal injection May 18. One board member recused himself because his spouse is a prosecutor who had previous involvement in the case, leading Glossip's lead attorney to object.

There is no way to appeal the board's decision. Glossip's attorneys still have a petition pending before the U.S. Supreme Court seeking to halt his execution, and they filed a motion in state district court asking a judge to prevent it from being carried out until a full five-member clemency panel can review the case.

The vote came despite the state's new Republican attorney general, Gentner Drummond, taking the unusual step of arguing for clemency. Drummond said that although he doesn't believe Glossip is innocent, he thinks he didn't receive a fair trial and deserves a new one.

Drummond expressed his disappointment.

"Public confidence in the death penalty requires that these cases receive the highest standard of reliability," he said. "I believe it would be a grave injustice to execute an individual whose trial conviction was beset by a litany of errors."

Glossip, 60, maintains his innocence in the 1997 killing of his former boss, motel owner Barry Van Treese.

Wall fundraiser sentenced for fraud

NEW YORK -- The co-founder of a fundraising group linked to Steve Bannon that promised to help then-President Donald Trump construct a wall along the U.S. border was sentenced to four years and three months in prison Wednesday for stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from donors.

Brian Kolfage, a decorated Air Force veteran who lost both legs and an arm in the Iraq War, previously pleaded guilty for his role in siphoning donations from the We Build the Wall campaign.

A co-defendant, financier Andrew Badolato, was also sentenced to three years. A third man involved, Colorado businessman Tim Shea, won't be sentenced until June.

Kolfage and Badolato were also ordered to pay $25 million in restitution to the victims.

Absent from the case was Bannon, Trump's former top political adviser. He too faced federal fraud charges, but Trump pardoned him during his final hours in office.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg brought new, state charges against Bannon last year. He is awaiting trial.

Jan. 6 bear-spray attacker sentenced

WASHINGTON -- A Florida man has been sentenced to four years and two months in federal prison for attacking police officers during the storming of the U.S. Capitol.

Christian Matthew Manley, 27, of Fort Walton Beach, Fla., was sentenced Tuesday in federal court in the District of Columbia, according to court records. He pleaded guilty in November to assaulting, resisting and impeding law enforcement while using a dangerous weapon.

According to the criminal complaint, Manley was captured on video outside the U.S. Capitol wearing a flak jacket and armed with bear spray, a collapsible police baton and handcuffs. Video shows him spraying bear spray at officers as they defended an entrance.

Manley threw the empty bear spray container at officers, then sprayed a second canister before throwing it at them, prosecutors said. A short time later, he accepted a metal rod from another rioter and threw it at the officers, investigators said. They said Manley also wedged his body against a wall in a tunnel and used force to push the security door against officers.

Senate panel OKs labor secretary pick

WASHINGTON -- President Joe Biden's nomination for the next labor secretary, Julie Su, advanced through a Senate committee Wednesday, but a handful of Democrats are withholding support, creating uncertainty ahead of a vote in the full chamber.

The Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee advanced Su's nomination on a party-line vote. Every Democrat on the panel voted in favor, but a number of their Democratic colleagues have declined to publicly support Su.

"My hope is that ultimately we'll be able to find the votes for her to be successful coming out of this committee and then on the Senate floor," said Sen. Ed Markey, D-Mass. "But there's no question in my mind that no one has ever been nominated to be secretary of labor who is better qualified."

Su would be the first Asian American in the Biden administration to serve at the secretary level. She was previously confirmed as deputy labor secretary, but has faced a campaign from business groups critical of her record leading California's labor department.



