OPINION | James Hales: Hobbs State Park is one man’s legacy

There are many outstanding individuals who helped create the amazing city of Rogers, but one man made a huge impact and left a legacy that is enjoyed today and for many years to come. That man was Roscoe C. Hobbs. Everyone has heard about the huge Hobbs State Park-Conservation Area just across the Arkansas 12 Bridge east of Rogers, but who was the man it is named after, and what is his story?

Roscoe's father, Benjamin Franklin Hobbs, had several business interests after the Civil War, including partnerships with Col. Samuel Peel in general stores in Berryville and Huntsville. In 1979, he and Col. Peel purchased and operated a nursery in Bentonville. At this time he was also the postmaster in Bentonville.

Roscoe was born to B.F. Hobbs and Lydia Miranda Hobbs in Bentonville on July 31, 1880, just one year before Rogers was founded. Roscoe had four siblings, including a sister, Bennie Helen Hobbs, who married Claude Henry Strode in 1902. Bennie and Claude had five children included Rogers dignitaries Florence Strode (wife of Warren Felker) and Frank Strode (Rogers' businessman and father of Clarice Strode Moore).

Roscoe was 9 years old when his father died, and he only attended school through the eighth grade because he had to go to work to help support the family. In 1905, at the age of 25, he married Frances Warren of Rogers. They had two daughters, Sara and Warrene. He and his family lived on South Third Street in Rogers.

In the early 1900s, Hobbs worked for the Arkansas & Oklahoma Western Railroad (AO&W), starting at the bottom and working as brakeman, fireman, depot agent, railroad traffic manager and finally general manager. The short line railroad connected Rogers, Siloam Springs, Fayetteville and through Monte Ne across the White River, and was owned by William R. Felker of Rogers. It was absorbed in 1911 by the Kansas City & Memphis Railroad (also owned by W.R. Felker).

Realizing the need for lumber to provide railroad ties, Hobbs, together with four partners, formed Ozark Land and Lumber Company. The Company acquired 12,500 acres of the former Van Winkle timber land and the lumber mill in 1912, and began construction of a railroad bridge over the White River and eight miles of track from near Monte Ne to a point near War Eagle. Unfortunately, in 1914 the collapse of the Kansas City & Memphis Railway, to which the new bridge and track were leased, triggered a foreclosure of the property. In 1915 the bankruptcy court appointed Hobbs as the receiver and general manager of the railroad company until 1917. The company was liquidated and the track removed in 1918, according to the Friends of Hobbs State Park-Conservation Area website.

While working for the railroad, Hobbs became interested in the tie and timber industry. He started buying and selling timber in 1916, and on March 10, 1920, started the Ozark Tie Company of Rogers, with the majority of stock and five partners. The company acted as railroad tie and timber merchants, buying, selling and shipping cross ties and other timber products. In the early days, the company purchased ties from individual land owners, who hand hewed the ties with broad axes.

Hobbs began buying land for his timber operations, and in 1928 purchased a portion of the enormous Van Winkle Estate. The vast forests of the Van Winkle Estate were owned by J.A.C Blackburn, son-in-law of Peter Van Winkle. During the late 1800s, the largest saw mill in Arkansas operated just across the White River from Rogers, providing huge amounts of lumber for the reconstruction of Northwest Arkansas following the Civil War.

By the early 1900s, forests of the Van Winkles had been depleted of trees for lumber, so J.A.C Blackburn pursued other interests and put the land up for sale. It sat unsold for many years and went into foreclosure. Roscoe Hobbs told the story of how he acquired the land to his friend, Joe Means, in a story by Billie Jines in the Aug. 23, 1987, edition of The Rogers Morning News: "I bought the original 8,000 acres through mortgage foreclosure in 1928, and it took five years in court to settle it." He bought additional parcels for $1.25 an acre or less. Hobbs bought the rest of the Van Winkle Estate in the 1940s, and eventually owned 17,000 acres in Northwest Arkansas, most across the White River from Rogers. All of this land had renewed itself and provided thousands of railroad ties for his company, which had evolved into the Hobbs-Western Tie Company. The company became the nation's largest supplier of railroad ties, and the second growth of timber on the old Van Winkle lands supplied much of the wood for the company.

In 1928, Roscoe Hobbs moved to St. Louis to further his business and operated his railroad tie company and other interests until he retired. Hobbs lived in St. Louis, but retained and loved his 17,000 acres of Ozark forest land. He visited often to hunt, fish, and just enjoy his land and woods with his family and friends. After he retired, he was dedicated to preserving this wilderness area and refused any timber cutting, and even prevented the REA from cutting trees to run electric lines across his property. However, he was happy to share with hunters, berry pickers, and even let farmers run hogs on his land. Part of this land was acquired by the government for the Pea Ridge National Military Park, and some was covered by Beaver Lake in the 1960s.

One of Hobbs' greatest treasures was the beautiful Withrow Springs near Huntsville. In order to preserve and share it, at the request of his friend, Gov. Orville Faubus, he donated 320 acres in 1962 to create Withrow Springs State Park.

To find out more about this remarkable man, I received an interview with Clarice Strode Moore, whose dad, Frank Strode, was Roscoe's nephew. "Roscoe was always willing to help his family and friends, and he gave my dad an acre of land on a bluff above the War Eagle River near the mill. The land was measured from the center of the river and the acre went up the bluff but did not even reach the top. Frank pointed this out to Uncle Roscoe and he gave him another half acre to build a cabin. However, Roscoe would not let him cut any trees for a road, so the road to the cabin wound around, missing all of the trees. When I finished Rogers High School, I attended college in St. Louis, and Mr. Hobbs would pick me up often and we would go out to eat or attend a St. Louis Cardinals baseball game."

In 1956, Hobbs met Benton County Sheriff Joe Means, and they became close friends. After Means served his term as sheriff, he returned to his former business of sawmills and lumber. In 1958 Hobbs struck a handshake deal with Means to cut damaged and defective timber on some of his outlying parcels of land. When land was being acquired for Beaver Lake, Means was tasked with cutting all of the timber on Hobbs' land that was going to be inundated with water.

Roscoe Hobbs died of a sudden heart attack on May 1, 1965. His obituary in The St. Louis Globe-Democrat, May 5, 1965, gave this account: "St. Louis lost one of its best-loved citizens, Roscoe C. Hobbs. In addition to his successful businesses, he found time to be president of the St. Louis Council of the Boy Scouts, and twice chairman of the Chamber of Commerce. He was a Republican National Committee man from Missouri ... and a delightful companion. Roscoe Hobbs loved people and everyone responded warmly to him. Few men could boast of such a wealth of friends and genuine admirers." At his request, his ashes were scattered by airplane over his beloved land in Northwest Arkansas by his good friends, Dick Felker, John Spencer, and Homer Pack. (Billie Jines, Back Roads column in the Morning News, Aug. 23, 1987, provided by the Rogers Historical Museum.)

When Hobbs died, he gave the state of Arkansas through his will the first option of buying his estate. Lack of money caused the state to delay purchasing the property, and outside interests tried to buy the estate. It was valued at a much larger amount, but the Hobbs heirs wanted the state of Arkansas to preserve it and they reached an agreement in January 1979 for the state to purchase the 11,744 acre estate for $3.2 million.

Today, Hobbs State Park-Conservation Area is Arkansas's largest state park, spanning a 12,054-acre tract of Ozark landscape along the southern shore of Beaver Lake. Highlights of this day-use park include a diverse, 54-mile trail system with hiking, ADA accessibility, mountain biking, and horseback riding trails. It's the only state park in Arkansas to allow regulated hunting. The park has a fascinating history centered around the Peter Van Winkle industrial mill complex, large antebellum home, and slave quarters.

The Visitor Center opened in May 2009, and this state-of-the-art facility is the park's orientation point. The legacy of Roscoe Hobbs will be preserved and enjoyed for many years.