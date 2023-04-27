OPINION | Lisa Kelley-Gibbs: Second family profoundly changed columnist’s life

When my father left, between Thanksgiving and Christmas in 1981, my mother had to figure out what to do with her 7-year-old kid. The days of her staying at home and taking care of me were over, and having completed just the 10th grade of school, obtaining gainful employment would be a challenge.

We went on government assistance for a few months, much to my mother's chagrin. She stood in line for cheese and peanut butter, and applied for food stamps and any job that came available. She worked a variety of "temp jobs," everything from fabric cutter to pharmacy technician, making $3.35 an hour. From that wage, she had to pay our house payment of $129.02 a month; cover utilities, insurance, taxes and other bills; buy groceries, household goods, clothing and school supplies; and hire a babysitter for her only child.

I'm not sure how she came to find the Wards. They lived on paved roads -- we did not -- so they were closer to town, though not in city proper. They had a 15-year-old daughter, Shelia, who could watch me. When Mama got the news that she was hired full-time to work third shift at the steel factory 30 miles south of us -- a job she wanted because it paid more -- she and the Wards struck a deal, and I was deposited on their stoop.

I wish you knew at the time something was happening that it would be a defining moment in your life -- a moment so seared to your core that it could never be disentangled. Crossing that threshold defined me in a way I could never have imagined. Instead of being isolated on a hill down Miller Road, Mama became part of the workforce, and I became the baby of a family who did not know me, yet loved me instantly and unconditionally -- and I them.

When Maw and Paw Ward took their son and daughter to cut a live Christmas tree that year, I got to go. When Shelia got her driver's license and a brown Ford Mustang, I got to go. When the neighborhood teens played ball in the vacant lot next door, I got to go. I got to be part of something bigger than myself, and they got a talkative little hitchhiker to shadow their every move.

And it didn't end at the Ward household. When Shelia brought her beau, Michael, home to ask for Shelia's hand, I was there as sparks flew from Paw Ward. When the two wed, I greeted guests and handed out rice. We washed the walls of Mike's smoke-filled bachelor pad before she moved in, as I became part of the Coleman family, too. He hunted deer, and she made venison chili and stews -- which I'd never eaten. I learned the delicacy of bologna pizza, and the gentle nuzzle of their Labrador, Bucky.

Last week, Shelia, her brother and I stood beside Maw Ward's casket. There were tears, then giggles, as we reminisced.

God truly does bring beauty from ashes. He mended the broken. Just ask the hitchhiker.