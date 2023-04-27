100 years ago

April 27, 1923

mToday is "Whistling Day," according to sponsors of Little Rock's second annual Music Week, and in spite of the old adage that "whistling girls can come to no good," girls and women are urged to join the men and boys in the whistling chorus. At the various schools, whistling assembles will be held, and whistling classes will indulge in a little practice at recess time. Bird call concerts will be given by the Boy Scouts in the school.

50 years ago

April 27, 1973

PINE BLUFF -- The Midland Corporation, a Pine Bluff-based real estate development company, Thursday announced it would be develop a $20 million "planned community" in southwest Pine Bluff. The development will be called Windsor Place and will represent Jefferson's County's largest community development project.

25 years ago

April 27, 1998

The Internet can be educational, but now a World Wide Web site can help Arkansas students pay for an education. It's called the Arkansas Scholarship Information Service. It went online earlier this year with a scholarship database offering information on more than 600 Arkansas scholarships. Best of all, it's free. The service is a project of the Arkansas Single Parent Scholarship Fund. The whole thing is a nonprofit organization supported by grants.

10 years ago

April 27, 2013

A store in Franklin County that organizes an annual cleanup of the Mulberry River is the winner of a state award for environmental stewardship, the Arkansas Department of Environmental Quality announced Friday. The Turner Bend Store, owned by Brad and Vien Wimberly, won the Arkansas Environmental Stewardship Award for its efforts, including the cleanup involving an average of 130 volunteers who pick up a ton or more of trash along a 40-mile stretch of the river between Ozark and Mulberry as well as from nearby roads.