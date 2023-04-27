PB district announces teachers of the year, other recognitions

Pine Bluff School District Superintendent Jennifer Barbaree issued citations for April at the start of Monday's district board meeting.

Teachers of the Year for each building were named, and each one will compete for Mary Frances Perkins District Teacher of the Year:

Forrest Park/Greenville Pre-K: Pearlie Wells

Broadmoor Elementary: Darnesia Carter

James Matthews Elementary: Carmen Bell

34th Avenue Elementary: Crystal Swiney

Southwood Elementary: Ciera Rancifer

Jack Robey Junior High: Rachel Scott

Robert F. Morehead Middle: Carmen Williams

Dollarway High: Virginia Humphrey-Gulley

Pine Bluff High: Larissa Davis

The PBSD Destination Imagination team, the Vibing Tryers, finished third in the Central Challenge: Engineering: Thrill Ride. Team members were Jonathon Lawson, Jayden Russell, Karter Larkin, Thor Peterson, Christian Shavers and Christina Shavers.

PBSD students also competed in the district chess tournament against students from White Hall, Watson Chapel, Sheridan and Stuttgart. Bryson Shepherd (fourth grade) and Thor Peterson (fifth grade) won first place in their grade levels, while Kelton Moore (fourth grade) took second.

Living Vessels Organization, a faith-based, nonprofit group, was honored for its contributions to the district over the past 12 years. LVO made a final donation of $1,000 before dissolving.

The group included Corine Taylor-Jones, known as the visionary of LVO; Mitzi Ruth; Valeria Davis; Barbara Gant; Toni Watley; Valerie Smith and Pamela Dorn. They purchased school uniforms, hygiene products, school supplies, shoes, coats and other needed items for scholars and families.

Living Vessels Organization members posing with Superintendent Jennifer Barbaree are Corine Taylor-Jones and Valerie Davis. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)



Destination Imagination members posing with Superintendent Jennifer Barbaree are: from left, Jonathon Lawson, Jayden Russell, Karter Larkin, Christian Shavers and Christina Shavers. Not pictured is Thor Peterson. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)

