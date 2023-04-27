Pura Coco, Funk Factory concert moved to Sunday in Springdale

Sunday afternoon will be full of tunes in Springdale.

The Downtown Springdale Alliance has rescheduled Thursday's concert featuring Pura Coco and Funk Factory to this Sunday, April 30, due to inclement weather. The free outdoor concert starts at 4:30 p.m. in Turnbow Park in Shiloh Square in downtown Springdale.

Opener Pura Coco is a local R&B artist represented by local record label, Love More Records. Local party band, Funk Factory, will close out the Sunday evening jams by 7 p.m.

More information on the LIVE! at Turnbow Park concert series is at downtownspringdale.org/live-at-turnbow-concerts.