High school sports scores and roundups

SCORES

Baseball

Armorel 19, Crowley's Ridge 8

Bald Knob 13, Riverview 1

Calico Rock 10, Concord 7

Danville 7, Booneville 6

Highland 10, Southside Batesville 2

Norfork 11, Shirley 5

Pangburn 13, Helena-West Helena 0

Quitman 14, Mount Vernon-Enola 13

Rose Bud 16, LISA Academy North 0

Tuckerman 5, Salem 4

Softball

Brookland 6, Southside Batesville 5

Cedar Ridge 7, South Side Bee Branch 0

Concord 16, Rural Special 0

Gosnell 11, Rivercrest 1

Izard County 6, White Co. Central 1

Mammoth Spring 16-7, Armorel 2-1

Rural Special 25, Norfork 5

Sacred Heart 17, Conway St. Joseph 1

Shirley 4, West Side Greers Ferry 2

Soccer

Boys

Benton 4, Pine Bluff 0

Danville 1, Benton Harmony Grove 1, tie

Decatur 9, Bergman 0

Haas Hall Bentonville 2, Thaden 0

Nashville 5, Bauxite 1

Girls

Danville 6, Benton Harmony Grove 0

ROUNDUPS

BASEBALL

CALICO ROCK 10, CONCORD 7 Riley Whiteaker was effective with eight strikeouts and 6 hits allowed in 6 2/3 innings as Calico Rock (5-7) moved on in the 1A-2 Conference Tournament. Blake Moody and Dakota Sherrill each had three hits for the Pirates in the victory.

NORFORK 11, SHIRLEY 5 Erik Foster finished 3 for 5 to lead Norfork (14-3) to a victory in the 1A-2 Conference Tournament. Cory Jines got the win after giving up 6 hits and striking out 8 in 5 1/3 innings.

PANGBURN 13, HELENA-WEST HELENA 0 Bryson Summers recorded 9 strikeouts and gave up 3 hits in 5 innings in a shutout for Pangburn (12-9) at the 3A-6 Conference Tournament. Cade Rolland scored twice for the Tigers as well.

ROSE BUD 16, LISA ACADEMY NORTH 0 Russ Martin went 2 for 3 with 3 runs batted in and 2 runs scored in an overpowering performance for Rose Bud (15-8) in the 3A-6 Conference Tournament. Bryce Walls and Brayden Sherwood both had two hits for the Ramblers.

TUCKERMAN 5, SALEM 4 Five players drove in runs for Tuckerman (11-13), which survived in the 3A-2 Conference Tournament and advanced to the regional tournament. Finley Lancaster and Eli Tackett each had two hits. Timothy Ward and Brantley Lane combined for 10 strikeouts for the Bulldogs.

SOFTBALL

CEDAR RIDGE 7, SOUTH SIDE BEE BRANCH 6 Maddie Rider nabbed two hits to aid Cedar Ridge (15-10) at the 2A-2 Conference Tournament. Katey Robertson drove in a run, and Aubrey Weaver struck out 7 and walked 4 in 4 2/3 innings for the Lady Timberwolves.

CONCORD 16, RURAL SPECIAL 0 Kately Cornett blasted a home run, scored three times and drove in two runs as Concord (16-9) drilled the Lady Rebels during the 1A-2 Conference Tournament. Brianna McPike was 2 for 2 with 2 runs batted in but also allowed no hits while striking out 7 in 3 innings for the Lady Pirates.

IZARD COUNTY 6, WHITE COUNTY CENTRAL 1 Makensie Yancey had three hits, one of which was a home run, and scored twice to catapult Izard County (11-5) at the 2A-2 Conference Tournament. Quinn Johnson had a home run and finished with three runs batted in for the Lady Cougars. Megan McBride also tossed a complete game with 11 strikeouts for Izard County.

SACRED HEART 17, CONWAY ST. JOSEPH 1 Lilly Gray ended the day 2 for 3 with 4 runs batted in and 3 runs scored in a victory for Sacred Heart (6-7) in the 1A-4 Conference Tournament. Kambree Cooper added two hits and scored three times for the Lady Knights. Ayla Hoelzeman gave up no hits and notched three strikeouts in three innings in the victory.

SHIRLEY 4, WEST SIDE GREERS FERRY 2 Hunter Hutto pitched 7 innings, allowed 4 hits, issued 1 walk and struck out 10 batters to help Shirley (12-5) hold on during the 1A-2 Conference Tournament. Addie Overturff added two hits for the Lady Blue Devils. Sam Corpier was 2 for 2 with a home run for West Side Greers Ferry (7-11). Lacy Baker also had six strikeouts for the Lady Eagles.

TUESDAY'S LATE GAMES

BASEBALL

RECTOR 6, CROSS COUNTY 4 Cooper Rabjohn, Evan Holmes and Kameron Jones all had two hits each to power Rector (13-3), which advanced to next week's regional tournament for the sixth time in the past seven seasons. Daniel Romero allowed just 2 hits and struck out 7 in 5 2/3 innings as the Cougars advanced to today's semifinals of the 2A-3 Conference Tournament.