Seven people arrested on various charges in Northwest Arkansas

Arrests

4th Judicial Drug Task Force

Destiny Herrera, 22, of 5325 N. Oak St. B-103 in Springdale, was arrested Tuesday in connection with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver. Herrera was being held Wednesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $7,500 bond.

Chilaphanh Souvannasinge, 41, of 2409 Jo Ave. in Springdale, was arrested Tuesday in connection with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver. Souvannasinge was being held Wednesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $10,000 bond.

Christopher Sutphin, 46, of 2200 E. Mountain Road L-205 in Springdale, was arrested Tuesday in connection with possession of drugs with intent to deliver. Sutphin was being held Wednesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $3,500 bond.

Benton County Sheriff's Office

Darryl McCoy, 61, of 14601 Railroad Cut Road in Rogers, was arrested Wednesday in connection with aggravated assault on family or household member and domestic battering. McCoy was being held Wednesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Springdale

Christian West, 19, of 409 Maple Ave. in Springdale, was arrested Monday in connection with domestic battering. West was being held Tuesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $15,000 bond.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

Alexis Grubb, 20, of 1203 Chestnut St. in Webb City, Mo., was arrested Tuesday in connection with accomplice to aggravated robbery and accomplice to aggravated residential burglary. Grubb was being held Wednesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $50,000 bond.

Samantha Garris, 29, of 20558 Perry Road in Springdale, was arrested Tuesday in connection with domestic battering. Garris was being held Wednesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $10,000 bond.