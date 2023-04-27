Shooters’ concerns

Arkansas's climate is very humid. Humidity is very bad for firearms.

If you put away your guns for half a year without cleaning and lubricating them, you might find in the fall that at best they are covered with rust. At worst, rust will have corrupted the inner works and compromised their functionality or rendered them inoperable.

For decades, this was a major concern only for duck hunters who hunt a lot and fire hundreds of rounds in a compressed amount of time. If you fired two rounds through a bolt-action deer rifle in a season, you needed only to run a few patches down the bore to remove fouling and leave a light coat of oil.

Over the last 30 years, cleaning has has become the most important aspect of ownership for people that shoot modern sporting (AR-15 style rifles and tactical-style handguns). Many of them shoot hundreds of cartridges in a single outing and thousands of cartridges a year. AR-15 style rifles are the highest-performance end of the firearm spectrum. Like owning a high-performance automobile, you must keep the moving parts in immaculate condition to keep it running at peak performance.

Roger Ayres, gunsmith at Sunrise Outfitters in Searcy, Ark., said that anything dedicated to an AR-15 sells, including cleaning products.

"There's no doubt that with the amount of AR platform style rifle available, that opened up a whole market all to itself," Ayres said. "If you could put the word AR on it -- oil or cleaner -- people will buy it. Anytime something new comes along, we're going try it."

That includes solvents and lubricants as well as tools. CLP (Clean, Lubricate, Protect) products germinated from the AR market. Again, Hoppe's augmented its traditional line of lubricants and solvents with CLP products, but the race never ends to develop easier, more effective products.

"An AR-15 is what we call a 'dirty' weapon," Ayres said. "If you go out and shoot 300-400 rounds, you have to disassemble it and clean it. Most people don't. That's why people like me exist."

Otis Technology and Real Avid lead the gun cleaning segment of the firearms industry.

Heather Pleskach, director of marketing for Otis Technology, said the evolution began with an easy, efficient way for soldiers to clean M-16 rifles. The solution was a kit made by Otis that features a plastic-coated cable and a selection of caliber-correct jags and brushes that allow users to clean a rifle from breech to bore. Hoppe's BoreSnake is another popular item that performs all of the bore cleaning steps with a single pull.

"We pioneered that, and that's what we're known for," Pleskach said. "We did supply solid rods to the military because they wanted solid rods in addition to pull-through cables.

"You see a variety of gun cleaning and maintenance assortments depending on the store," Pleskach continued. "Whether you clean once a year or once a month, you need cleaning gear. It's an easy add-on, especially for new firearms owners. Those are things they need along with eye protection and ear protection. necessary equipment to operate and maintain a firearm."

Marketing cleaning products requires changing the perception of cleaning from being a chore to being exciting and fun. Real Avid excels.

Tom Scott, vice-president of marketing and product management for Real Avid, said his company offers specialized tools for high-performance shooters packaged in attractive but functional packaging that generates excitement.

"Packaging is a huge focus for us here at Real Avid, and we design it to attract the attention of consumers with clean visuals and messaging on the front, and detailed feature and benefit explanation on the back," Scott said. "Most gun enthusiasts get excited about products that do a job well and in ways that save time and effort. Our product design team works hard to develop innovative features and the highest performing products that are easy to use and make an otherwise mundane chore more enjoyable."

Consumer firearms trends parallel military use. The modern sporting rifle is an offshoot of the M-16 military platform, so it's no surprise that modern sporting rifle also drives the cleaning segment of the industry.

"The AR-15 enthusiast shoots a lot, and the nature of the direct impingement gas system causes excessive carbon build faster than with other firearm platforms," Scott said. "Therefore, it is necessary to clean regularly to maximize performance and reliability. This design element and its intricate components create several challenges in cleaning, and that is where we've focused our innovation efforts, to make the job easier and faster."

To that end, Real Avid will soon launch its Master Gun Workstation, which is designed specifically to enhance the cleaning experience.

"Our Master Gun Vise is designed to hold and position an AR-15 in multiple angles and significantly improves the cleaning experience," Scott said. "Other products, like our Gun Tool Core -- AR15, our AR15 Master Bench Block, and Master Cleaning Station – AR15, are designed specifically for working on and cleaning this platform."

For retailers, the objective is convert the perception of cleaning supplies from accessories to necessities.

"Selfishly, I think they could do better job," Pleskach said, laughing. "It depends on the store. Some store owners prioritize a comprehensive approach for their customers where they're not just setting them up with a firearm, but setting them up with everything they need be successful with their firearms."

Every gun owner needs cleaning supplies. Offering the best and latest signals to customers that a dealer is current with every other trend in the marketplace, as well. That engenders confidence, and it also attracts new customers whose needs aren't being met elsewhere.