TRACK AND FIELD

UA’s Conley in Hall of Fame class

Mike Conley, a 17-time All-American long and triple jumper at the University of Arkansas who won nine individual NCAA titles — sweeping all eight indoors and outdoors in 1984 and 1985 — will be a 2023 inductee into the Collegiate Athlete Hall of Fame, announced Wednesday by the United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association.

The summer after Conley’s junior season at Arkansas, he won the silver medal in the triple jump at the 1984 Olympics in Los Angeles. He won the triple jump gold medal at the 1992 Olympics in Barcelona. He also won seven medals, including three gold, at the World Championships indoors and outdoors. He won 13 times at the USA Championships.

Conley won the 1985 NCAA Indoor triple jump title with a leap of 57 feet, 1 inch, which stood as the college record until this year, when Arkansas freshman Jaydon Hibbert won this year’s NCAA title with a 57-61/2 mark.

Conley will be included during a ceremony at the Hult Center for the Performing Arts in Eugene, Ore., on Sept. 14, prior to the 2023 Diamond League Final, the Prefontaine Classic, being held Sept. 16-17, in Eugene.

Conley is the second Razorback in the Collegiate Athlete Hall of Fame, joining Erick Walder, who was part of the inaugural 2022 class.

Harter honored at Drake Relays

Lance Harter, who will retire as the University of Arkansas women’s cross country and track and field coach at the end of the outdoor season, will be inducted into the Drake Relays Hall of Fame today in Des Moines, Iowa.

The UA women are competing at the Drake Relays this weekend as well as at a meet in Baton Rouge.

Arkansas has won 10 Drake Relays titles under Harter, who has been the Razorbacks’ coach since 1990. The UA’s Drake Relays titles have been in 2002, 2007, 2011, 2012 and 2015. Harter has led Arkansas to seven national and 44 SEC Championships.

UALR athletes collect honors

Three University of Arkansas-Little Rock athletes combined for four Ohio Valley Conference weekly honors, as announced by the league office Wednesday.

Janae Largins was named Female Field Athlete of the Week after setting a new career-best mark in the shot put at Arkansas’ John McDonnell Invitational in Fayetteville. Largins’ throw of 44 feet, 8.25 inches earned her a third-place finish and is the fourth-best throw in program history.

TaVieon Neal earned Male Track Athlete of the Week honors for his 10.26-second wind-legal time en route to a win in the 100 meters at the John McDonnell Invitational.

Neal’s time is the third-fastest in Trojan history and currently ranks 17th on the NCAA West Prelims performance list.

Takia Palmer collected a pair of awards, winning Female Track and Freshman of the Week honors. Her time of 11.85 seconds in the 100 at the John McDonnell Invitational was good for eighth place and fourth-fastest in the Ohio Valley this season.

— Mitchell Gladstone

BASKETBALL

ASU women add four transfers

Arkansas State formally announced the signing of four Division I transfers Wednesday morning, bolstering a roster that won five of its final seven games last season and came up a victory shy of reaching the Sun Belt Conference tournament semifinals.

Little Rock Christian alum Wynter Rogers, the younger sister of Coach Destine Rogers, will join the Red Wolves’ backcourt after two seasons at West Virginia along with former Louisiana-Monroe guard Bre Sutton.

Cheyenne Forney (Denver) and Emma Imevbore (Lamar) will step into ASU’s frontcourt, and freshman guard Crislyn Rose — who signed with the Red Wolves last fall — will round out ASU’s incoming class. The Red Wolves are set to return their five leading scorers from a year ago, highlighted by Bates-ville’s Izzy Higginbottom and Little Rock’s Lauryn Pendleton.

— Mitchell Gladstone

BASEBALL

Midweek matchup between ASU, UALR canceled

A nonconference contest between Arkansas State and the University of Arkansas-Little Rock, scheduled for Wednesday night at Gary Hogan Field in Little Rock, was called off earlier in the day due to the threat of inclement weather.

The game won’t be rescheduled, but the Red Wolves and Trojans are slated to play at Jonesboro’s Tomlinson Stadium at 6 p.m. on May 9.

— Mitchell Gladstone

GOLF

ASU men 6th at Sun Belt Tournament

Arkansas State’s men team couldn’t build on its Tuesday showing, posting 11-over 299 in the final round of at Annadale Golf Club in Madison, Miss., ending stroke play in sixth place at 18-over missing out on a spot in the semifinals at the Sun Belt Conference Tournament. Georgia Southern (3-under 861), South Alabama (2-under 862), Troy (6-over 870) and Louisiana-Lafayette (6-over 870) grabbed the four spots in today’s match play round.

Luka Naglic turned in the best week for the Red Wolves, finishing at even-par 216 and tying for ninth place — eight shots behind individual medalist Hugo Thyr of South Alabama. Thomas Schmidt just missed out on the top 20, shooting 5-over 221, and Jack Madden tied for 33rd at 8-over par 224.

— Mitchell Gladstone