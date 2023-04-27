State’s maternal hazards probed





A documentary highlighting Arkansas' worst-in-the nation maternal mortality rate premiered Wednesday night at the Capital Hotel in Little Rock.

Earlier this year, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that the state in 2022 suffered 40.4 maternal deaths per 100,000 live births, well above the national average of 32.9.

Maternal mortality is defined by the CDC as the death of a woman during pregnancy, at delivery or within one year postpartum.

Arkansas' Cinema Society hosted the premier of "Giving Birth in America: Arkansas" alongside the film's producer: Every Mother Counts, a global nonprofit working to raise awareness on how to better support mothers mentally and physically.

The Arkansas-centric film is the seventh piece to an ongoing project launched by the organization.

Every Mother Counts was founded in 2010 by American fashion model and maternal health advocate Christy Turlington Burns after she experienced her own childbirth-related complications in 2003.

"I became a global maternal health advocate the day I became a mother," a note from Turlington Burns on the organization's website reads.

The group's latest documentary showcases the physical and the social challenges many Arkansans face during and after pregnancy.

Some of those challenges are: lack of paid leave, lack of available providers, lack of insurance coverage, lack of support, discrimination and lack of access to resources.

The film features the stories of three women and the mental health concerns and other challenges they navigated.

It also dissects the way the challenges affect women of color, specifically Black women, compared with others.

A page on the nonprofit's website notes that Black women are three times more likely to die from a pregnancy-related complication than white women in the United States.

One scene Wednesday featured Sarita Hendrix's Ujima Maternity Network, which was established to improve Black maternal and infant health in Arkansas.

Viewers watched as a group of Black women talked about how their pregnancy experiences and challenges differed while navigating discrimination in the health care system.

"I feel like hot trash on the side of the road on a hot Arkansas summer," said one mother when describing her experience with her health care providers.

Another added, "I wasn't being heard, I'm not comfortable and I feel like I'm being dismissed."

Other segments showcased Hendrix's work as a certified doula.

A doula is someone hired to assist and support mothers during and/or after their pregnancies.

Co-founder of the Ujima Maternity Network, Hendrix explained how essential a doula can be for someone after delivery.

She can be seen in the film asking a range of questions from, "How has your recovery been for you?" to "How supported do you feel right now, and is there anything I can do for you?"

Hendrix also shared that she believes every mother should have access to a doula, noting that the help can cover anything from going to doctor appointments with the mother to simply having an adult conversation with someone who spends most of their day with a baby.

Other aspects of the film shared a glimpse into the life of each mother and their quick return back to work and life.

"I feel like I returned to work a lot earlier, but I needed the money," said one mother in the film.

Another mother added, "My job does not offer maternity leave at all."

The inside look into each mother's life allowed viewers to see the way physical, financial and external stressors can quickly turn into a mental burden. According to the film, mental health conditions are the most common complications of pregnancy and childbirth worldwide.

A panel held after the premier featured Dr. William Greenfield, Zenobia Harris and Hendrix.

Greenfield is a professor of obstetrics and gynecology at UAMS. Harris is the executive director of the Arkansas Birthing Project.

Each of the three said awareness and conversations are key.

"We're having the conversation we talked about having years ago," Greenfield said.

Harris added, "It's about validating the moms, listening to the moms and helping them find solutions."

Hendrix said sometimes a lack of support is just as bad as a lack of resources. Help from community members can make the largest difference, she said.

Answering various questions and referring to the documentary, each speaker said fixing the issues in Arkansas requires having conversations and staying involved in what's happening with maternal health care in the state.





Panelist Sarita Hendrix (second from right) speaks as fellow panelists Dr. William Greenfield (left), Dr. Zenobia Harris and moderator Yuki Davis, manager of policy and advocacy for Every Mother Counts, listen after the screening of “Giving Birth in America: Arkansas” on Wednesday at the Capital Hotel in Little Rock. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Thomas Metthe)





