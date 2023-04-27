Super Quiz: Bridges

1. What river does the Tower Bridge span?

2. What river does the George Washington Bridge span?

3. What body of water does Venice's Rialto Bridge span?

4. What river does the Brooklyn Bridge span?

5. The Ponte Vecchio Bridge spans the Arno River in this city.

6. Name Australia's most famous bridge.

7. It connects Canada's Prince Edward Island to New Brunswick.

8. In which state is the Chesapeake Bay Bridge?

9. The Chapel Bridge crosses the River Reuss in this Swiss city.

ANSWERS

1. Thames

2. Hudson

3. Grand Canal

4. East River

5. Florence

6. Sydney Harbour Bridge

7. Confederation Bridge

8. Maryland

9. Lucerne