Suspect in Fayetteville stabbing death held on $750,000 bond

FAYETTEVILLE -- A man arrested in the April 16 stabbing death of his wife was being held Tuesday in the Washington County jail in lieu of $750,000 bond and had a court appearance set for May 22.

Marcus Joiner, 40, of 1611 Thornhill Drive in Fayetteville, was arrested April 17, the day after Amy Joiner was found dead in the street in front of the couple's home, according to information from the Police Department.

Amy Joiner, 39, was stabbed to death while she was speaking to 911 dispatchers.

Amy Joiner called police at 9:28 p.m. April 16 and said her husband "was intoxicated on alcohol and was 'being aggressive,'" according to a preliminary police report. Amy Joiner described her husband as being shirtless and wearing jeans.

Amy Joiner was initially calm while speaking to the dispatcher, the report states, but suddenly began screaming for help before she stopped responding to the dispatcher. A male voice was heard on the call saying, "You wanted it like this," according to a recording.

The first officer to reach her found her lying in a pool of blood with a knife protruding from her neck. The officer could hear the 911 dispatcher on Amy Joiner's phone, which was lying in the street next to her body, according to a police report.

A witness told police she heard a woman screaming and believed someone was being stabbed. According to the police report, the witness said she saw someone lying in the street with a man kneeling over the person. The witness said the man appeared to be punching or stabbing the person on the street.

When officers arrived they saw a man, later identified as Marcus Joiner, wearing only a pair of jeans and walking away from a body in the street, according to the report. The man refused commands to stop and entered the house at 1611 E. Thornhill Drive, police said.

Investigators found a large amount of blood surrounding Amy Joiner's body, and police said several large footprints were found in the blood heading away from the body toward the house in the same direction officers had seen Marcus Joiner walking. The footprints were of bare feet, according to the report.

Police surrounded the house, and after a few minutes, Joiner came out, police said. Police said he had a single puncture wound in the left side of his chest. The house was searched, and no one else was found in the home. Police didn't see the wound in Joiner's chest when they saw him walking into the home, according to the report.

Investigators went to the hospital and said Joiner had cuts on both hands and his right hand was badly swollen. Officers also reportedly saw a lot of blood on his pants and the bottoms of his feet.

Joiner was arrested while at Washington Regional Medical Center and moved to the jail April 20.