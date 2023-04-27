LIVE MUSIC IN ARKANSAS: Tedeschi Trucks Band at arena; Shinyribs in Argenta

TODAY

LITTLE ROCK

JJ's Grill

12111 W. Markham St.

(501) 414-0848; jjsgrill.com

8:30-11:30 p.m.: Derek Herndon

River Bottom Winery

13810 Combee Lane (Roland)

(501) 519-5666; bobrookfarms.com

7-9 p.m.: Ashtyn Barbaree

Robinson Center Performance Hall

426 W. Markham St.

(501) 376-4781; littlerock.com/robinson-center

7:30 p.m.: Ben Rector, with Stephen Day and Jordy Searcy ($29.95-$89.95)

Stickyz Rock 'n' Roll Chicken Shack

107 River Market Ave.

(501) 372-7707; stickyz.com

8-11:45 p.m.: Cameron Sacky Band ($15-$90)

Sullivan's Steakhouse

17707 Chenal Parkway

(501) 817-3971; sullivanssteakhouse.com

6-9 p.m.: Ken Wiley Trio

White Water Tavern

2500 W. Seventh St.

(501) 375-8400; whitewatertavern.com

4 p.m.: Blues Jam

8 p.m.: Vincent Neil Emerson, JD Clayton ($25)

Willy D's

322 President Clinton Ave.

(501) 244-9550; willydspianobar.com

8 p.m.: Matteo Ellis, Matt Sammons, Genesis Lorraine

WXYZ Bar

Aloft Little Rock

716 Rahling Road

(501) 791-9999; wxyz-events.com

8-11 p.m.: Ben Byers

MAUMELLE

Tavern Round the Bend

26611 Arkansas 365

(501) 800-1123; tavern-round-the-bend.business.site

7:30-10:30 p.m.: Ashley Morris hosts open mic

BENTON

Valhalla

226 W. South St.

(501) 316-4082; valhallabenton.com

6-9 p.m.: Chris Johns and the Porter Crews

CONWAY

JJ's Grill

1010 Main St.

(501) 336-0100; jjsgrill.com

8:30-11:30 p.m.: Kevin Bass

EL DORADO

Mad House Restaurant and Bar

101 E. Locust St.

(870) 444-3008

8 p.m.: Them Dirty Roses

EUREKA SPRINGS

Gravel Bar at Wanderoo

216 W. Van Buren

(479) 363-6755; wanderoolodge.com

5 p.m.: Los Roscoes

HOT SPRINGS

Bourbon in the Bay

5321 Central Ave.

(501) 520-5522

6:30-9 p.m.: Jerry Lewis

Copper Penny Pub

711 Central Ave.

(501) 622-2570; copper-penny-pub.com

8:30-11:30 p.m.: Kimball Davis

Jose's Mexican Grill & Cantina

5361 Central Ave.

(501) 525-9797; josesmexicangrill.com

5:30-8:30 p.m.: Jacob Flores

Rolando's Restauranté

210 Central Ave.

(501) 318-6054

5:30 p.m.: Christine DeMeo

FRIDAY

LITTLE ROCK

Cannibal and Craft

307 President Clinton Ave.

(501) 952-6029; cannibalandcraftlr.com

8 p.m.: Crissy P ($20-$200)

Dugan's Pub

401 E. Third St.

(501) 244-0542

9 p.m.-12 a.m.: Amber Violet

The Hall

721 W. Ninth St.

(501) 406-1364; littlerockhall.com

8 p.m.-12 a.m.: Trap Karaoke ($38-$58)

JJ's Grill

8:30-11:30 p.m.: Jason & Robby

Little Rock Zoo

1 Zoo Drive

(501) 661-7200

7 p.m.: Christine DeMeo

Midtown Billiards

1316 Main St.

(501) 372-9990

2-4 a.m.: Memphis Yahoos

Rev Room

300 President Clinton Ave.

(501) 398-1323; revroom.com

7:30 -11:45 p.m.: EyehateGod, Goatwhore, with Headwound and Nightspake ($25)

Shooters Bar & Grill

9500 Interstate 30

(479) 287-9892; z957fm.com

8 p.m.: Tribute to Karol G and Bad Bunny

Stickyz Rock 'n' Roll Chicken Shack

9-11:45 p.m.: Butterfly & Taurus birthday bash ($10-$72)

Sullivan's Steakhouse

6-9 p.m.: Eric Ware Duo

Vino's

923 W. Seventh St.

(501) 375-8466; vinosbrewpub.com

7-11 p.m.: Gmork, Found Object(s), Gomen, Car Meat

White Water Tavern

8:30 p.m.: The Sadies, Adam Faucett & the Spectral Class ($15-$20)

Willy D's

8 p.m.: Matteo Ellis, David Rasico, Pamela Hopkins, Genesis Lorraine

WXYZ Bar

Aloft Little Rock

8-11 p.m.: G-Force

NORTH LITTLE ROCK

Argenta Plaza

Argenta Vibe Music Series

510 Main St.

(501) 758-1424

8 p.m.: Shinyribs (free)

Four Quarter Bar

415 Main St.

(501) 313-4704; fourquarterbar.com

9 p.m.- 1 a.m.: Mojo Depot ($8)

Simmons Bank Arena

1 Simmons Bank Arena Drive

(501) 340-5660; simmonsbankarena.com

8-10:30 p.m.: Tedeschi Trucks Band ($39.50-$124)

BENTON

Blue Heaven

15228 Interstate 30 N

(501) 316-4008; blueheavenbenton.com

9 p.m.: Brian Ramsay

CAMDEN

Native Dog Brewing

125 Madison Ave. SE

(870) 231-3451; nativedogbrewing.com

7 p.m.: Shaw Revolver

CONWAY

JJ's Grill

8 p.m.: Markus Pearson Band

Kings Live Music

1020 Front St.

(501) 205-8512; kingslivemusic.com

8 p.m.: Sycamore ($5)

Skinny J's

2235 Dave Ward Drive

(501) 358-6586; skinnyjs.com

7 p.m.: Buh Jones

Taylor's Made Café

283 Arkansas 365

(501) 470-3322;

7:30-10 p.m.: Jack Bennett (of Bad Habit)

EUREKA SPRINGS

Wanderoo Lodge

7 p.m.: The Shandies

FAIRFIELD BAY

Dock of the Bay

375 Dave Creek Parkway

(501) 884-4155

7 p.m.: Jack Fancy

FAYETTEVILLE

George's Majestic Lounge

519 W. Dickson St.

(479) 527-6618; georgesmajesticlounge.com

5:30 p.m.: Earl & Them ($8)

9 p.m.: Snail Mail, with Water from Your Eyes, Dazy ($25-$30)

FORT SMITH

The Majestic

817 Garrison Ave.

(479) 551-2424; majesticfortsmith.com

8 p.m.: Cameron Sacky Band, with Aidan Canfield ($15-$18)

HOT SPRINGS

420 Eats Food Truck Court

420 Malvern Ave.

(501) 420-3286

6-9 p.m.: Bubba Reeves

Adair Park

354 Central Ave.

(501) 321-6871

6-9 p.m.: Nate Turner

Arlington Resort Hotel & Spa

239 Central Ave.

(501) 623-7771; arlingtonhotel.com

7:30-11:30 p.m.: Parker Francis Band (lobby)

The Big Chill

910 Higdon Ferry Road

(501) 624-5185; chillhotsprings.com

7-11:55 p.m.: The Hot Water City Band

The Blitzed Pig Bar and Grill

4330 Central Ave., Suite A

(501) 525-1616

7-11 p.m.: Covington Creek

Bourbon in the Bay

6:30-10 p.m.: Caitlin Dickerson

Copper Penny Pub

8:30-11 p.m.: Trey Stevens

J&S Italian Villa Restaurant & Bar

4332 Central Ave.

(501) 525-1121; jandsitalian.com

6-9 p.m.: Jacob Flores

Maxine's Live

700 Central Ave

(501) 321-0909; maxineslive.com

8 p.m.: Fight Dream, with Prop Hunter and WetLung ($10)

The Ohio Club

336 Central Ave.

(501) 627-0702; theohioclub.com

8 p.m.: Ohio Club Players

Pop's Lounge at Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort

2705 Central Ave.

(501) 363-4784; oaklawn.com

4-8 p.m.: Cliff & Susan

9 p.m-1 a.m.: Big Dam Horns

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE

The Beehive

220 Minorca Road

(501) 777-8176; beehivehsv.com

7-9 p.m.: Brian Mullen

JESSIEVILLE

Sand Trap Sports Bar

4501 Arkansas 7

(501) 226-0004

6-8 p.m.: All Over the Road

MAGNOLIA

Mulekick

2158 N. Jackson

(870) 562-2600; mulekick.square.site

7-10 p.m.: J Edwards

MENA

Avalon Keep Botanical Gardens

4685 Arkansas 8 West

(479) 437-4902

7 p.m.: The Petersons ($35-$45)

MORRILTON

Cedar Lounge Bar and Grill

1222 ½ E Broadway St.

(501) 354-8937

8-11 p.m.: Mama Tryde

TEXARKANA

1923 Banana Club

223 E. Front St.

(903) 824-7674

8 p.m.: Paul Holder & the Hot Snakes

Whiskey River Country

310 E. 49th St.

(870) 773-4903

9:45 p.m.: Honey (formerly Heather Linn & The Deacons)

SATURDAY

LITTLE ROCK

Cannibal and Craft

8 p.m.: Keith Savage ($20-$200)

The Copper Experience

2302 Arch St.

(501) 590-5316

7 p.m.: Jazz Jam Session ($15)

Dugan's Pub

9 p.m.: Karla Case Band

Ferndale Extension Center

27021 Kanis Road

(501) 838-5792

6 p.m.: Joe T. Robinson Band, Kyle McKean

Hibernia Irish Tavern

9700 N. Rodney Parham Road

(501) 246-4340; hiberniairishtavern.com

7-10 p.m.: Still Married

JJ's Grill

8:30 p.m.: Markus Pearson

Little Rock Zoo

7 p.m.: Christine DeMeo

Midtown Billiards

2-4 a.m.: GMG Band

Nexus Coffee & Creative

301 President Clinton Ave.

(501) 295-7515; nexuscoffeear.com

10 a.m.-12 p.m.: Amber Violet

Rev Room

8:30-11:45 p.m.: Glowdiac Taurus: Prvnger, Dznvt2, Guero, P for Parker, Pineapplebeatz, DJ Nica, Troy G and Prim3, KR3ATOR ($12; $10 with glow gear)

River Bottom Winery

3-5 p.m.: Grand Trio

Stickyz Rock 'n' Roll Chicken Shack

8:30-11:45 p.m.: Velvetino's Blue Moon Revue (12-$90)

Sullivan's Steakhouse

6-9 p.m.: David Higginbotham Trio

White Water Tavern

9 p.m.: Sad Daddy ($15)

Willy D's

8 p.m.: Matteo Ellis, David Rasico, Pamela Hopkins, Genesis Lorraine

WXYZ Bar

8-11 p.m.: Bree Ogden

NORTH LITTLE ROCK

Four Quarter Bar

9:30 p.m.- 1 a.m.: Dikki Du and the Zydeco Krewe ($10)

BENTONVILLE

Momentary Green

507 SE E St.

(479) 367-7500; themomentary.org

8 p.m.: The Roots ($25-$55)

CADDO VALLEY

Betty's Big Country Dance Hall

102 Crystal Palace Drive

(870) 403-0373; bettysbigcountrydance.com

8 p.m.: Living Proof

CONWAY

Full Moon Records

1104 Front St.

(501) 287-7452

8 p.m.: PropHunter, Turquoise Tiger, WetLung $10

JJ's Grill

8 p.m.: Ed Bowman

Kings Live Music

8:30-11:30 p.m.: R@ndom ($5)

Skinny J's

7 p.m.: Summertime Jazz

Taylor's Made Café

7:30-10 p.m.: Greg Madden

TC's Midtown Grill

1611 Oak St., Suite 19

(501) 205-0576

9 p.m.: StageFright

EUREKA SPRINGS

Wanderoo Lodge

7 p.m.: Patti Steel Trio

FORT SMITH

The Majestic

8 p.m.: Trey Lewis ($15-$65)

Temple Live

200 N. 11th St.

(479) 222-6186; templelive.com

8 p.m.: Jo Dee Messina ($49-$69)

HOT SPRINGS

Arlington Resort Hotel & Spa

5:30-8:30 p.m.: Jacob Flores (Fountain Room)

7:30-11:30 p.m.: Parker Francis Band (lobby)

The Big Chill

9-10 p.m.: Sensory 2

The Blitzed Pig Bar and Grill

7:30-11:30 p.m.: Mike Mayberry & The Slow Hands

Copper Penny Pub

8:30-11:30: Josh Stewart

Crosswalk Bar & Club

2714 Central Ave.

(501) 463-9463

10 p.m.-2 a.m.: Da Wise Guys, Millticcet, Versus and Rellz, Nece 2X, Chri$, Lil Nook, Ko Lezzo, ($15 advance, $20 at the door)

Hill Wheatley Plaza

629 Central Ave.

(501) 318-8156; hotspringsarts.org

2 p.m.: The Arkansas Highlands String Band

3 p.m.: Interstate 30 Bluegrass Band

6 p.m.: Finalists for third annual Henry Glover songwriting award

7 p.m.: Brave Combo

Kuntry's Blue Collar Bar & Grill

6480 Central Ave.

(501) 293-1571

7-10 p.m.: Nate Turner

Maxine's Live

9 p.m.: Protohive, Liquid Courage, Emily Fenton

The Ohio Club

8 p.m.: Ohio Club Players

Pop's Lounge at Oaklawn

4-8 p.m.: Cliff & Susan

9 p.m-1 a.m.: Big Dam Horns

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE

The Beehive

7-10 p.m.: Bad Habit ($5)

MAGNOLIA

Mulekick

7-10 p.m.: Amber Violet

MORRILTON

Cedar Lounge Bar and Grill

8 p.m.: Jack Fancy

TEXARKANA

1923 Banana Club

8 p.m.: Stevie Ray & The Deacon

Fat Jack's Oyster & Sports Bar

3324 N. State Line Ave.

(870) 774-5225

8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m.: Hillestad

Hopkins Icehouse

301 E. Third St.

(870) 774-3333

8 p.m.: EDM: Kisistent, Absolute Space, Tyannasaurus Rex, Toastermilton

Whiskey River Country

9:45 p.m.: Jimmy Lewis & The 8-Second Ride

WINSLOW

Ozark Folkways

22733 N. U.S. 71

(479) 634-3791; ozarkfolkways.org

6 p.m.: Shilah Molina

SUNDAY

LITTLE ROCK

Hibernia Irish Tavern

2:30-5 p.m.: Traditional Irish session

Rev Room

8-11:45 p.m.: Indie Music Night ($10)

River Bottom Winery

3-5 p.m.: Pamela Hopkins

White Water Tavern

7 p.m.: Stressor, Big Cloud, Chad Price, Sammy Kay ($10)

Tavern Round the Bend

8 p.m.: Nathan Davis

HOT SPRINGS

Arlington Resort Hotel & Spa

10 a.m.-1 p.m.: Jacob Flores

Arts & The Park

Hill Wheatley Plaza

629 Central Ave.

3-4 p.m.: Jacob Flores

Central Cabaret & Nightclub

1010 Central Ave

(501) 627-4075; centraltheatrehs.com

4-7 p.m.: The Fonky Donkey Blues Jam ($15)

7 p.m.: Battle of the Bands ($5-$250)

Quetzal Authentic Mexican Cuisine

1105 Albert Pike Road

(501) 881-4049

5:30-8:30 p.m.: Jacob Flores

MALVERN

Daffodil Spring Festival

Malvern City Park

118 N. Main St.

3:30 p.m.: Nate Turner

5 p.m.: Hip-hop/R&B showcase featuring Foe Ali, Jay Mello and Tiphani

6 p.m.: Rock concert featuring Billy Ruben and The Elevated

MONDAY

NORTH LITTLE ROCK

The Joint

301 Main St., #102

(501) 425-1528

7 p.m.: NSAI Songwriter Showcase: Michael Lee Collins, Jim Pollock, John Haney Gaddis, Gene Reid, Justin Patterson, Laura Lynn Danley

EUREKA SPRINGS

Wanderoo Lodge

6 p.m.: Sprungbilly

HOT SPRINGS

The Heist

723 Central Ave., Suite 200

(501) 547-9589

6-8 p.m.: Amos Cochran

TUESDAY

LITTLE ROCK

Hibernia Irish Tavern

7 p.m.: Open mic hosted by James Kersey

Willy D's

8 p.m.: Matteo Ellis, Matt Sammons

Reynolds Performance Hall

8 p.m.: Conway Men's Chorus (free)

HOT SPRINGS

El Padrino's Mexican Grill & Cantina

1609 Albert Pike Road

(501) 623-2406

6-9 p.m.: Jacob Flores

WEDNESDAY

LITTLE ROCK

White Water Tavern

7 p.m.: Adam Carroll, Chris Carroll ($20)

BENTON

Chepe's Mexican Grill

17324 Interstate 30 Frontage Road

(501) 794-6656

5:45-8:45 p.m.: Jacob Flores

FAYETTEVILLE

George's Majestic Lounge

8 p.m.: 5" Collectively ($10)

Morano's

6-9 p.m.: Brick Fields

MORRILTON

Yesterday's Restaurant

1502 Oak St.

(501) 354-8821

6-9 p.m.: Steve Zimmerman

PINE BLUFF

RJ's Sports Grill

128 S. Main St.

(870) 850-7887; rjs-grills.com

8-11 p.m.: Wednesday Night Blues Jam

TICKETS

Tab Benoit, with Matt Anderson, performs May 24 at The Hall in Little Rock, and tickets, $29.50-$59.50, are on sale at ticketweb.com.

Old Crow Medicine Show performs at 7 p.m. May 26 at the Oaklawn Event Center in Hot Springs, and tickets, $70-$95, are on sale at etix.com.

Koe Wetzel performs at 7 p.m. Sept. 29 at the Walmart AMP in Rogers, and tickets, $46-$116, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at the Walmart AMP box office, by calling (479) 443-5600 or by going to amptickets.com.

Tanya Tucker performs at 7 p.m. Oct. 4 at the Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville, and tickets, $35-$69, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at waltonartscenter.org, at the box office or by calling (479) 443-5600.

Joe Bonamassa performs at 8 p.m. Nov. 1 at the Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville, and tickets, $69-$249, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. Bonamassa will also perform at 8 p.m. Nov. 3 at Robinson Center Performance Hall in Little Rock and tickets, $49-$249, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at Ticketmaster.com.

To be included in Live Music listings, please submit your venue's information before midnight on Sunday to:

arlivemusicscene@gmail.com