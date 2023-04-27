LIVE MUSIC IN ARKANSAS: Tedeschi Trucks Band at arena; Shinyribs in Argenta

TODAY
LITTLE ROCK
JJ's Grill
12111 W. Markham St.
(501) 414-0848; jjsgrill.com
8:30-11:30 p.m.: Derek Herndon
River Bottom Winery
13810 Combee Lane (Roland)
(501) 519-5666; bobrookfarms.com
7-9 p.m.: Ashtyn Barbaree
Robinson Center Performance Hall
426 W. Markham St.
(501) 376-4781; littlerock.com/robinson-center
7:30 p.m.: Ben Rector, with Stephen Day and Jordy Searcy ($29.95-$89.95)
Stickyz Rock 'n' Roll Chicken Shack
107 River Market Ave.
(501) 372-7707; stickyz.com
8-11:45 p.m.: Cameron Sacky Band ($15-$90)
Sullivan's Steakhouse
17707 Chenal Parkway
(501) 817-3971; sullivanssteakhouse.com
6-9 p.m.: Ken Wiley Trio
White Water Tavern
2500 W. Seventh St.
(501) 375-8400; whitewatertavern.com
4 p.m.: Blues Jam
8 p.m.: Vincent Neil Emerson, JD Clayton ($25)
Willy D's
322 President Clinton Ave.
(501) 244-9550; willydspianobar.com
8 p.m.: Matteo Ellis, Matt Sammons, Genesis Lorraine
WXYZ Bar
Aloft Little Rock
716 Rahling Road
(501) 791-9999; wxyz-events.com
8-11 p.m.: Ben Byers
MAUMELLE
Tavern Round the Bend
26611 Arkansas 365
(501) 800-1123; tavern-round-the-bend.business.site
7:30-10:30 p.m.: Ashley Morris hosts open mic
BENTON
Valhalla
226 W. South St.
(501) 316-4082; valhallabenton.com
6-9 p.m.: Chris Johns and the Porter Crews
CONWAY
JJ's Grill
1010 Main St.
(501) 336-0100; jjsgrill.com
8:30-11:30 p.m.: Kevin Bass
EL DORADO
Mad House Restaurant and Bar
101 E. Locust St.
(870) 444-3008
8 p.m.: Them Dirty Roses
EUREKA SPRINGS
Gravel Bar at Wanderoo
216 W. Van Buren
(479) 363-6755; wanderoolodge.com
5 p.m.: Los Roscoes
HOT SPRINGS
Bourbon in the Bay
5321 Central Ave.
(501) 520-5522
6:30-9 p.m.: Jerry Lewis
Copper Penny Pub
711 Central Ave.
(501) 622-2570; copper-penny-pub.com
8:30-11:30 p.m.: Kimball Davis
Jose's Mexican Grill & Cantina
5361 Central Ave.
(501) 525-9797; josesmexicangrill.com
5:30-8:30 p.m.: Jacob Flores
Rolando's Restauranté
210 Central Ave.
(501) 318-6054
5:30 p.m.: Christine DeMeo
FRIDAY
LITTLE ROCK
Cannibal and Craft
307 President Clinton Ave.
(501) 952-6029; cannibalandcraftlr.com
8 p.m.: Crissy P ($20-$200)
Dugan's Pub
401 E. Third St.
(501) 244-0542
9 p.m.-12 a.m.: Amber Violet
The Hall
721 W. Ninth St.
(501) 406-1364; littlerockhall.com
8 p.m.-12 a.m.: Trap Karaoke ($38-$58)
JJ's Grill
8:30-11:30 p.m.: Jason & Robby
Little Rock Zoo
1 Zoo Drive
(501) 661-7200
7 p.m.: Christine DeMeo
Midtown Billiards
1316 Main St.
(501) 372-9990
2-4 a.m.: Memphis Yahoos
Rev Room
300 President Clinton Ave.
(501) 398-1323; revroom.com
7:30 -11:45 p.m.: EyehateGod, Goatwhore, with Headwound and Nightspake ($25)
Shooters Bar & Grill
9500 Interstate 30
(479) 287-9892; z957fm.com
8 p.m.: Tribute to Karol G and Bad Bunny
Stickyz Rock 'n' Roll Chicken Shack
9-11:45 p.m.: Butterfly & Taurus birthday bash ($10-$72)
Sullivan's Steakhouse
6-9 p.m.: Eric Ware Duo
Vino's
923 W. Seventh St.
(501) 375-8466; vinosbrewpub.com
7-11 p.m.: Gmork, Found Object(s), Gomen, Car Meat
White Water Tavern
8:30 p.m.: The Sadies, Adam Faucett & the Spectral Class ($15-$20)
Willy D's
8 p.m.: Matteo Ellis, David Rasico, Pamela Hopkins, Genesis Lorraine
WXYZ Bar
Aloft Little Rock
8-11 p.m.: G-Force
NORTH LITTLE ROCK
Argenta Plaza
Argenta Vibe Music Series
510 Main St.
(501) 758-1424
8 p.m.: Shinyribs (free)
Four Quarter Bar
415 Main St.
(501) 313-4704; fourquarterbar.com
9 p.m.- 1 a.m.: Mojo Depot ($8)
Simmons Bank Arena
1 Simmons Bank Arena Drive
(501) 340-5660; simmonsbankarena.com
8-10:30 p.m.: Tedeschi Trucks Band ($39.50-$124)
BENTON
Blue Heaven
15228 Interstate 30 N
(501) 316-4008; blueheavenbenton.com
9 p.m.: Brian Ramsay
CAMDEN
Native Dog Brewing
125 Madison Ave. SE
(870) 231-3451; nativedogbrewing.com
7 p.m.: Shaw Revolver
CONWAY
JJ's Grill
8 p.m.: Markus Pearson Band
Kings Live Music
1020 Front St.
(501) 205-8512; kingslivemusic.com
8 p.m.: Sycamore ($5)
Skinny J's
2235 Dave Ward Drive
(501) 358-6586; skinnyjs.com
7 p.m.: Buh Jones
Taylor's Made Café
283 Arkansas 365
(501) 470-3322;
7:30-10 p.m.: Jack Bennett (of Bad Habit)
EUREKA SPRINGS
Wanderoo Lodge
7 p.m.: The Shandies
FAIRFIELD BAY
Dock of the Bay
375 Dave Creek Parkway
(501) 884-4155
7 p.m.: Jack Fancy
FAYETTEVILLE
George's Majestic Lounge
519 W. Dickson St.
(479) 527-6618; georgesmajesticlounge.com
5:30 p.m.: Earl & Them ($8)
9 p.m.: Snail Mail, with Water from Your Eyes, Dazy ($25-$30)
FORT SMITH
The Majestic
817 Garrison Ave.
(479) 551-2424; majesticfortsmith.com
8 p.m.: Cameron Sacky Band, with Aidan Canfield ($15-$18)
HOT SPRINGS
420 Eats Food Truck Court
420 Malvern Ave.
(501) 420-3286
6-9 p.m.: Bubba Reeves
Adair Park
354 Central Ave.
(501) 321-6871
6-9 p.m.: Nate Turner
Arlington Resort Hotel & Spa
239 Central Ave.
(501) 623-7771; arlingtonhotel.com
7:30-11:30 p.m.: Parker Francis Band (lobby)
The Big Chill
910 Higdon Ferry Road
(501) 624-5185; chillhotsprings.com
7-11:55 p.m.: The Hot Water City Band
The Blitzed Pig Bar and Grill
4330 Central Ave., Suite A
(501) 525-1616
7-11 p.m.: Covington Creek
Bourbon in the Bay
6:30-10 p.m.: Caitlin Dickerson
Copper Penny Pub
8:30-11 p.m.: Trey Stevens
J&S Italian Villa Restaurant & Bar
4332 Central Ave.
(501) 525-1121; jandsitalian.com
6-9 p.m.: Jacob Flores
Maxine's Live
700 Central Ave
(501) 321-0909; maxineslive.com
8 p.m.: Fight Dream, with Prop Hunter and WetLung ($10)
The Ohio Club
336 Central Ave.
(501) 627-0702; theohioclub.com
8 p.m.: Ohio Club Players
Pop's Lounge at Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort
2705 Central Ave.
(501) 363-4784; oaklawn.com
4-8 p.m.: Cliff & Susan
9 p.m-1 a.m.: Big Dam Horns
HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE
The Beehive
220 Minorca Road
(501) 777-8176; beehivehsv.com
7-9 p.m.: Brian Mullen
JESSIEVILLE
Sand Trap Sports Bar
4501 Arkansas 7
(501) 226-0004
6-8 p.m.: All Over the Road
MAGNOLIA
Mulekick
2158 N. Jackson
(870) 562-2600; mulekick.square.site
7-10 p.m.: J Edwards
MENA
Avalon Keep Botanical Gardens
4685 Arkansas 8 West
(479) 437-4902
7 p.m.: The Petersons ($35-$45)
MORRILTON
Cedar Lounge Bar and Grill
1222 ½ E Broadway St.
(501) 354-8937
8-11 p.m.: Mama Tryde
TEXARKANA
1923 Banana Club
223 E. Front St.
(903) 824-7674
8 p.m.: Paul Holder & the Hot Snakes
Whiskey River Country
310 E. 49th St.
(870) 773-4903
9:45 p.m.: Honey (formerly Heather Linn & The Deacons)
SATURDAY
LITTLE ROCK
Cannibal and Craft
8 p.m.: Keith Savage ($20-$200)
The Copper Experience
2302 Arch St.
(501) 590-5316
7 p.m.: Jazz Jam Session ($15)
Dugan's Pub
9 p.m.: Karla Case Band
Ferndale Extension Center
27021 Kanis Road
(501) 838-5792
6 p.m.: Joe T. Robinson Band, Kyle McKean
Hibernia Irish Tavern
9700 N. Rodney Parham Road
(501) 246-4340; hiberniairishtavern.com
7-10 p.m.: Still Married
JJ's Grill
8:30 p.m.: Markus Pearson
Little Rock Zoo
7 p.m.: Christine DeMeo
Midtown Billiards
2-4 a.m.: GMG Band
Nexus Coffee & Creative
301 President Clinton Ave.
(501) 295-7515; nexuscoffeear.com
10 a.m.-12 p.m.: Amber Violet
Rev Room
8:30-11:45 p.m.: Glowdiac Taurus: Prvnger, Dznvt2, Guero, P for Parker, Pineapplebeatz, DJ Nica, Troy G and Prim3, KR3ATOR ($12; $10 with glow gear)
River Bottom Winery
3-5 p.m.: Grand Trio
Stickyz Rock 'n' Roll Chicken Shack
8:30-11:45 p.m.: Velvetino's Blue Moon Revue (12-$90)
Sullivan's Steakhouse
6-9 p.m.: David Higginbotham Trio
White Water Tavern
9 p.m.: Sad Daddy ($15)
Willy D's
8 p.m.: Matteo Ellis, David Rasico, Pamela Hopkins, Genesis Lorraine
WXYZ Bar
8-11 p.m.: Bree Ogden
NORTH LITTLE ROCK
Four Quarter Bar
9:30 p.m.- 1 a.m.: Dikki Du and the Zydeco Krewe ($10)
BENTONVILLE
Momentary Green
507 SE E St.
(479) 367-7500; themomentary.org
8 p.m.: The Roots ($25-$55)
CADDO VALLEY
Betty's Big Country Dance Hall
102 Crystal Palace Drive
(870) 403-0373; bettysbigcountrydance.com
8 p.m.: Living Proof
CONWAY
Full Moon Records
1104 Front St.
(501) 287-7452
8 p.m.: PropHunter, Turquoise Tiger, WetLung $10
JJ's Grill
8 p.m.: Ed Bowman
Kings Live Music
8:30-11:30 p.m.: R@ndom ($5)
Skinny J's
7 p.m.: Summertime Jazz
Taylor's Made Café
7:30-10 p.m.: Greg Madden
TC's Midtown Grill
1611 Oak St., Suite 19
(501) 205-0576
9 p.m.: StageFright
EUREKA SPRINGS
Wanderoo Lodge
7 p.m.: Patti Steel Trio
FORT SMITH
The Majestic
8 p.m.: Trey Lewis ($15-$65)
Temple Live
200 N. 11th St.
(479) 222-6186; templelive.com
8 p.m.: Jo Dee Messina ($49-$69)
HOT SPRINGS
Arlington Resort Hotel & Spa
5:30-8:30 p.m.: Jacob Flores (Fountain Room)
7:30-11:30 p.m.: Parker Francis Band (lobby)
The Big Chill
9-10 p.m.: Sensory 2
The Blitzed Pig Bar and Grill
7:30-11:30 p.m.: Mike Mayberry & The Slow Hands
Copper Penny Pub
8:30-11:30: Josh Stewart
Crosswalk Bar & Club
2714 Central Ave.
(501) 463-9463
10 p.m.-2 a.m.: Da Wise Guys, Millticcet, Versus and Rellz, Nece 2X, Chri$, Lil Nook, Ko Lezzo, ($15 advance, $20 at the door)
Hill Wheatley Plaza
629 Central Ave.
(501) 318-8156; hotspringsarts.org
2 p.m.: The Arkansas Highlands String Band
3 p.m.: Interstate 30 Bluegrass Band
6 p.m.: Finalists for third annual Henry Glover songwriting award
7 p.m.: Brave Combo
Kuntry's Blue Collar Bar & Grill
6480 Central Ave.
(501) 293-1571
7-10 p.m.: Nate Turner
Maxine's Live
9 p.m.: Protohive, Liquid Courage, Emily Fenton
The Ohio Club
8 p.m.: Ohio Club Players
Pop's Lounge at Oaklawn
4-8 p.m.: Cliff & Susan
9 p.m-1 a.m.: Big Dam Horns
HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE
The Beehive
7-10 p.m.: Bad Habit ($5)
MAGNOLIA
Mulekick
7-10 p.m.: Amber Violet
MORRILTON
Cedar Lounge Bar and Grill
8 p.m.: Jack Fancy
TEXARKANA
1923 Banana Club
8 p.m.: Stevie Ray & The Deacon
Fat Jack's Oyster & Sports Bar
3324 N. State Line Ave.
(870) 774-5225
8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m.: Hillestad
Hopkins Icehouse
301 E. Third St.
(870) 774-3333
8 p.m.: EDM: Kisistent, Absolute Space, Tyannasaurus Rex, Toastermilton
Whiskey River Country
9:45 p.m.: Jimmy Lewis & The 8-Second Ride
WINSLOW
Ozark Folkways
22733 N. U.S. 71
(479) 634-3791; ozarkfolkways.org
6 p.m.: Shilah Molina
SUNDAY
LITTLE ROCK
Hibernia Irish Tavern
2:30-5 p.m.: Traditional Irish session
Rev Room
8-11:45 p.m.: Indie Music Night ($10)
River Bottom Winery
3-5 p.m.: Pamela Hopkins
White Water Tavern
7 p.m.: Stressor, Big Cloud, Chad Price, Sammy Kay ($10)
Tavern Round the Bend
8 p.m.: Nathan Davis
HOT SPRINGS
Arlington Resort Hotel & Spa
10 a.m.-1 p.m.: Jacob Flores
Arts & The Park
Hill Wheatley Plaza
629 Central Ave.
3-4 p.m.: Jacob Flores
Central Cabaret & Nightclub
1010 Central Ave
(501) 627-4075; centraltheatrehs.com
4-7 p.m.: The Fonky Donkey Blues Jam ($15)
7 p.m.: Battle of the Bands ($5-$250)
Quetzal Authentic Mexican Cuisine
1105 Albert Pike Road
(501) 881-4049
5:30-8:30 p.m.: Jacob Flores
MALVERN
Daffodil Spring Festival
Malvern City Park
118 N. Main St.
3:30 p.m.: Nate Turner
5 p.m.: Hip-hop/R&B showcase featuring Foe Ali, Jay Mello and Tiphani
6 p.m.: Rock concert featuring Billy Ruben and The Elevated
MONDAY
NORTH LITTLE ROCK
The Joint
301 Main St., #102
(501) 425-1528
7 p.m.: NSAI Songwriter Showcase: Michael Lee Collins, Jim Pollock, John Haney Gaddis, Gene Reid, Justin Patterson, Laura Lynn Danley
EUREKA SPRINGS
Wanderoo Lodge
6 p.m.: Sprungbilly
HOT SPRINGS
The Heist
723 Central Ave., Suite 200
(501) 547-9589
6-8 p.m.: Amos Cochran
TUESDAY
LITTLE ROCK
Hibernia Irish Tavern
7 p.m.: Open mic hosted by James Kersey
Willy D's
8 p.m.: Matteo Ellis, Matt Sammons
Reynolds Performance Hall
8 p.m.: Conway Men's Chorus (free)
HOT SPRINGS
El Padrino's Mexican Grill & Cantina
1609 Albert Pike Road
(501) 623-2406
6-9 p.m.: Jacob Flores
WEDNESDAY
LITTLE ROCK
White Water Tavern
7 p.m.: Adam Carroll, Chris Carroll ($20)
BENTON
Chepe's Mexican Grill
17324 Interstate 30 Frontage Road
(501) 794-6656
5:45-8:45 p.m.: Jacob Flores
FAYETTEVILLE
George's Majestic Lounge
8 p.m.: 5" Collectively ($10)
Morano's
6-9 p.m.: Brick Fields
MORRILTON
Yesterday's Restaurant
1502 Oak St.
(501) 354-8821
6-9 p.m.: Steve Zimmerman
PINE BLUFF
RJ's Sports Grill
128 S. Main St.
(870) 850-7887; rjs-grills.com
8-11 p.m.: Wednesday Night Blues Jam
TICKETS
Tab Benoit, with Matt Anderson, performs May 24 at The Hall in Little Rock, and tickets, $29.50-$59.50, are on sale at ticketweb.com.
Old Crow Medicine Show performs at 7 p.m. May 26 at the Oaklawn Event Center in Hot Springs, and tickets, $70-$95, are on sale at etix.com.
Koe Wetzel performs at 7 p.m. Sept. 29 at the Walmart AMP in Rogers, and tickets, $46-$116, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at the Walmart AMP box office, by calling (479) 443-5600 or by going to amptickets.com.
Tanya Tucker performs at 7 p.m. Oct. 4 at the Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville, and tickets, $35-$69, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at waltonartscenter.org, at the box office or by calling (479) 443-5600.
Joe Bonamassa performs at 8 p.m. Nov. 1 at the Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville, and tickets, $69-$249, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. Bonamassa will also perform at 8 p.m. Nov. 3 at Robinson Center Performance Hall in Little Rock and tickets, $49-$249, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at Ticketmaster.com.
To be included in Live Music listings, please submit your venue's information before midnight on Sunday to:
arlivemusicscene@gmail.com