Timely ‘Dead Ringers’ explores birth in the U.S.

Giving birth in the United States is diabolical. Or at least it is according to Beverly Mantle, one of two identical-twin OB-GYNs played by Rachel Weisz in the Prime Video miniseries "Dead Ringers."

A gender-switched remake of David Cronenberg's 1988 thriller, the drama is an unsettling exploration of the codependent relationship between Beverly and her twin sister, Elliot, Manhattan physicians who practice medicine -- and do just about everything else -- together, but who come to realize their approaches to life and work may be incompatible.

Beverly -- the reserved, compassionate one who wears her hair back -- wants to "change the way women birth, forever" by opening a revolutionary birthing center. Elliot is an impulsive, hair-down type, who is more excited about pushing scientific and ethical boundaries with a cutting-edge embryology lab than about providing compassionate care.

Created by acclaimed playwright and showrunner Alice Birch, and anchored by a riveting dual performance by Weisz, the series maintains the surreal, uncanny tone of the original film, which starred a deliciously sinister Jeremy Irons.

But expanded to six hours and told from a decidedly feminine perspective, "Dead Ringers" also offers an unusually clear-eyed look at reproductive health care in the United States -- from the agony of infertility and pregnancy loss to the everyday perils of childbirth, particularly for women of color.

And it wastes no time in doing so: Minutes into the pilot episode, Beverly, who has been trying unsuccessfully to have a baby, scoops bloody tissue out of the toilet after experiencing yet another miscarriage. Soon after, in a visceral montage, she and Elliot do their thing -- using forceps, scalpels, suction devices and all manner of verbal coaxing to deliver babies vaginally and via C-section, all the while blood splattering their shoes. Elsewhere, the show grapples with such fraught issues as the regulation of embryos grown outside the womb, the racist origins of modern gynecology, surrogacy and the influence of wealthy benefactors on medical research.

Strict realism and preachy didacticism are not the goals of this highly stylized remake (in a nod to the original, the doctors and nurses wear crimson scrubs), but in order for the story to work -- and for both Beverly and Elliot's competing visions to resonate as powerfully as they do -- the medicine needed to be anchored in truth. "Dead Ringers" is one of a growing number of TV shows, including "This Is Going to Hurt" and "I Hate Suzie Too," that resist the squeamishness that so often hampers depictions of women's bodies to portray reproductive health with a radical form of candor.

"Women's bodies have been politicized forever," Birch said. "So I think the show would have felt timely whenever it was coming out."

Still, at a moment when maternal mortality rates are rising along with restrictions on people's ability to control when and if they become parents now that Roe vs. Wade has been overturned, Beverly's tirade about the "f--" system that "bullies and scares and terrorizes and humiliates and ruins women and their bodies" is likely to strike many viewers as the least hyperbolic aspect of the entire series.

Birch was excited about opening up the story by delving further into the twins' work in obstetrics. In an early conversation with Weisz, Birch recalled a doctor who'd talked about choosing when life begins when they performed C-sections and described themselves in godlike fashion. "It seemed like that might be something that our twins would say," she said.

The writers room, which consisted of seven women (including Weisz), became a venue for sharing stories about giving birth, visiting the gynecologist and other personal experiences that are now "part of the archaeological layers in the DNA of the whole project," said Weisz.

The writers used Beverly and Elliot's competing personalities to explore divergent approaches to women's health. Beverly believes that pregnancy should be treated as a normal physical condition, not a disease -- a philosophical descendant of Ina May Gaskin, the pioneering American midwife (even if her birthing center is much fancier than Gaskin's famous Tennessee farm). Elliot, meanwhile, just wants a lab where she can play the role of maverick scientist and violate accepted norms with impunity, as she is already inclined to do.

To realize both their dreams, the Mantles turn to a wealthy benefactor named Rebecca (played by Jennifer Ehle) who has made a fortune selling opioids. (Similarities to the Sackler family are surely not coincidental.)

"Finding these people who would be literally the worst people for her to have to accept the money from enabled us to keep asking those really complicated questions," said Birch.