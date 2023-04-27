Tyson to eliminate 10% of corporate  jobs, workers told

Tyson Foods said it is cutting 10% of its corporate jobs and will reduce senior leadership roles by 15% as the Springdale-based meat giant struggles with profitability and looks for ways to reduce costs.

In a Wednesday memo to employees, Tyson Foods' Chief Executive Officer Donnie King said that meeting the company's goals of operational excellence requires the company to "right size" its team and restructure some departments.

"This means making the difficult but necessary decision to reduce headcount across the organization," King said in the memo. "These efforts have primarily focused on reducing enterprise-wide corporate overhead, which includes eliminating approximately 15% of senior leadership roles and 10% of corporate roles."

A Tyson spokesman said the senior leadership roles were primarily at the vice president and senior vice president level. Tyson said it could not provide an estimate on how many corporate jobs would be eliminated as part of the move. King's memo said those affected by the job cuts would be contacted this week.

"This is not an easy day, and we recognize it will be difficult for our team members. While this will require time to process, these decisions are necessary to continue executing our long-term strategy and over time will make Tyson Foods stronger," King said in the memo. "Even in this challenging time, I remain optimistic in the bright future of Tyson Foods. Let's keep focused on becoming the best organization we can be in service of each other and our customers. Thank you for all you do."

The memo also laid out some restructuring, including automation efforts that will be moving under Tyson's engineering department and some parts of the company's customer office and sales activities shifting to the businesses and the growth team.

Tyson has struggled in recent quarters. It has reported reduced profits and its stock price hit a 52-week low in March. Tyson shares closed at $60.35, down 65 cents or about 1% in trading Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange. Shares have traded as low as $55.81 and as high as $95.76 over the past year.

Reuters first reported the job cuts on Wednesday.

Springdale-based Tyson Foods has 142,000 workers worldwide according to its most recent annual report.

In 2022, the company saw $53 billion in sales with 32% of those sales attributed to its chicken segment. The company's earnings report of its first quarter sales and profits released in February widely missed analysts estimates with the company saying all its meat segments lagged because of inflation and economic pressure on its customers.

In recent earnings calls, Tyson Foods has detailed its shift toward greater automation, saying the move makes plants more efficient but also improves working conditions for its employees. In December 2021, the company said it would invest $1.3 billion through 2024 in automation in a move to both increase production and reduce labor costs. Earlier this month the company said it was testing self-driving trucks in Texas.

In mid-March, Springdale-based Tyson Foods said it would close a chicken processing plant in Van Buren, which employs about 950, as well as a plant in Virginia with nearly 700 workers, in a move to optimize its operations. Both plants are expected to close May 12.

In late September, Tyson Foods saw Stewart Glendinning move from chief financial officer to the group president of prepared foods and John R. Tyson -- son of Tyson chairman John H. Tyson -- move into the CFO post.

In October, Tyson Foods said it was recalling about 1,000 executives working in its Chicago area and Dakota Dunes, S.D., offices to move to a centralized company headquarters in Springdale. At the time, Tyson said the move would begin in phases starting early next year and take about a year to complete but many of the employees have chosen not to move to Arkansas, according to media reports.

Since the first of the year, Tyson Foods has named a new general counsel; seen its executive vice president, chief technology and automation officer exit the company; and named a new group president for its fresh meats segment.

In late January Tyson Foods named a new group president of its poultry division. Wes Morris, who began working for Tyson in 1999, held several posts including heading up the company's prepared foods operations before his retirement in 2017. Morris returned and replaced David Bray, who had led the division since 2021 and has left the company.