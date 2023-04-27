UA women reach NCAA regionals

FAYETTEVILLE -- The University of Arkansas women's golf team extended its streak to 20 consecutive NCAA regionals with its selection as an at-large team Wednesday.

Coach Shauna Taylor's Razorbacks were slotted as the No. 8 seed for the NCAA Palm Beach (Fla.) Regional, which will be played at the PGA National Resort.

LSU, Texas, Northwestern, Central Florida and Duke are the top five seeds in the regional, which will be hosted by Florida Atlantic University and the Palm Beach County Sports Commission.

"We are excited to have the opportunity to win a regional," Taylor said in a release. "We learned a lot this season and are trending in a good direction.

"We played in Florida already this season to prepare to play in one of six regional locations. We know the weather will be good and it will give us an opportunity to accomplish one of our goals, which is to win a regional."

The regional is scheduled for May 8-10 at the 6,102-yard, par-72 course at PGA National. Arkansas is one of three SEC teams at the site, joining LSU and No. 9 seed Alabama.

The other teams in the regional are Michigan State, California, South Florida, Penn and Quinnipiac.

The Razorbacks will be making their 21st NCAA regional appearance and aiming for their 12 berth at the NCAA Championships, scheduled for May 19-24 in Scottsdale, Ariz.

The top five teams from each of the six NCAA regionals will comprise the 30-team field for the championships. Additionally, the top individual on a non-advancing team from each of the regionals will advance to make a 156-player field at the NCAAs.