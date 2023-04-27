Urban Renewal’s real estate risk

Editor's note: This is part one of a two-part series on the Pine Bluff Urban Renewal Agency.

Efforts by the Pine Bluff Urban Renewal Agency to revitalize downtown by buying buildings and property in order to entice developers and entrepreneurs has, to date, been a failure, although that might be changing.

Urban Renewal, one of Go Forward Pine Bluff's most visible partnerships, has bought or otherwise acquired around 35 properties starting in late 2017 shortly after Go Forward came into existence. Some were bought in groups from the same owner and some were single purchases from one owner. Not all properties listed in Jefferson County's real property database, which is operated by actdatascout.com, show an amount paid. The total price paid for the properties that show an amount is close to $1.3 million, all of which came from the proceeds of Go Forward's five-eighths-cent sales tax, passed by voters in 2017.

Asked if the city had realized any revenue from that significant outlay of public money, Jimmy Dill, chairman of the Urban Renewal Agency board, said "not a dime."

The downtown area for many years has been mostly abandoned, even with the major investments made in the area through the the building of a new Pine Bluff Public Library, funded by a 2016 voter-approved millage increase, and a new Pine Bluff Aquatic Center, mostly paid for through the Penny for Progress sales tax passed in 2011. Down Main Street a few blocks is also the Arts & Science Center, which continues to thrive.

To jump start the development of the downtown area, Go Forward's plan was to use Urban Renewal to buy properties and then make them available to investors who would create the foundation for a downtown community of residents and businesses. Housing alone was not seen as the answer since there would be nothing for residents to do downtown. And development alone was also not seen as viable since entrepreneurs would be hesitant to invest money in an area where no one lived or traveled. The end game, Go Forward has said, was to bring both together, thereby increasing the tax base.

But none of that has happened. No additional housing is available in the area and no businesses have moved into or otherwise developed land or buildings purchased by Urban Renewal. Not only has there been no positive development, but even the small amount of property taxes that were brought in on the parcels are now not being collected because Urban Renewal, seen as an arm of the city government, now owns the parcels and doesn't have to pay property taxes.

Dill, however, during a two-hour interview defended the agency's actions, saying "We've got to do something."

The plan, he said, is to attract a younger generation downtown -- people who want to be able to walk or ride a bike or moped to neighboring shops and businesses. That means housing needs to be near businesses, restaurants and bars, in the way that expansion has happened in Little Rock around Central Arkansas Library's downtown branch.

"We've got to breathe new life into Pine Bluff," Dill said. "If we don't do something, and the Go Forward tax goes away, what is downtown going to look like in 10 years? Remember, not long ago, Main Street was closed and buildings were falling down. Now look at it."

That philosophy, however, has not gained much traction with many leaders. City Council members Glen Brown Sr. and Steven Mays routinely disparage the whole of Go Forward, including what Urban Renewal has tried to accomplish. And two former council members, Ivan Whitfield and Joni Alexander, have been openly critical of Go Forward, Whitfield since day one and Alexander toward the end of her only term on the council.

"It has been a terrible thing," Whitfield said. "To me, their use of tax dollars is disgusting. It is such a waste of the taxpayer's money."

Whitfield, now president of the local chapter of the NAACP, has perhaps a more prominent bully pulpit from which to express his dismay with Go Forward than when he was on the City Council. The local chapter, as well as the state chapter, both have come out against the renewal of Go Forward's five-eighths-cent sales tax, which is up for a vote on May 9. The groups are also opposing a separate Go Forward-sponsored three-eighths-cent tax for public safety, with Whitfield saying the description of how the tax would be spent is not specific enough. The Go Forward tax has, since its implementation, raised more than $32.5 million, according to the group.

A few of the Urban Renewal purchases have become easy targets for detractors.

In 2021, the agency purchased the old Greyhound Bus Terminal at Fourth Avenue and Chestnut Street for $112,000 from Lloyd Franklin Jr. Franklin had bought the property in 2012 from Elvin Moon for $18,000.

Two years earlier, in 2019, Urban Renewal paid Moon an estimated $560,000 for the old bingo hall at Third Avenue and Chestnut Street, along with six other parcels.

There's also the old Crown Motel at 321 W. Fifth Ave., which Urban Renewal purchased in 2021 for $35,000.

"All of those are just examples of failed investments of our tax dollars," Whitfield said. "That's money just being poured down the drain. We never should have bought any of those properties."

Even Dill admits that some of the purchases stand out in not a good way.

"We paid a pretty penny for the old bus station," Dill said.

Asked why, he said there was no alternative.

"That was the only way we could get it," he said.

The most visible example of Urban Renewal's inability to make a go of its downtown projects are three buildings at Third Avenue and Main Street. Those properties were bought in 2021 for $160,000 from an entity that had purchased them in 1999 for $30,000. Urban Renewal spent another $800,000 to $900,000 to stabilize the structures and restore the facades, according to Chandra Griffin, director of Urban Renewal.

The problem, however, is that the buildings, while attractive, are shells, lacking plumbing, heating and air-conditioning or electricity, according to Griffin. A person wanting to put a business into one of the buildings would, before their cash register rings the first time, have to spend $600,000 on either of the two smaller buildings to bring them up to code and twice that amount for the larger building, which has a second floor, Griffin said.

Griffin said the buildings are for sale but that no price has been established, adding that Urban Renewal would work with someone wanting to lease one of the buildings.

"That is simply hogwash," Whitfield said. "It is a disgrace. No one is going to spend that kind of money to bring a building up to code when they can go down the street and for $100,000 buy an operating building and start their business."

Dill, who owns Pine Bluff Title Co. on Main Street, is, as a private business owner, used to making decisions and moving quickly on those decisions. That, however, is not the way it works when operating within a government entity -- such as Urban Renewal -- where bureaucratic red tape has to be satisfied.

Dotting "i's" and crossing "t's" has also made it difficult to find interested -- and viable -- parties for some of the properties Urban Renewal has purchased. A running theme at Urban Renewal meetings has been the discussion of one promising-sounding investor after another, all interested in developing pieces of property. Over time, however, they all have fizzled, mainly for a lack of financing. Dill said that the process of finding potential investors, working with them to the exclusion of other investors whose plans did not look as promising, takes months. When the interested parties say they aren't able to move forward, the months-long process has to be restarted.

"That is very frustrating," Dill said. "We've gone through at least a couple of investors for some of these properties. It's delay, delay and then start over. I've thought about quitting many times."

One bright spot on the horizon is the interest of a Texas-based development company that has agreed to build 22 to 26 one- and two-bedroom apartments in the area of Sixth Avenue and Georgia Street, according to Griffin. She said the company, Pines 1 Development, has secured its financing and that conversations with the company have been moving along briskly.

"They're not stalling," she said. "I feel confident that this is going to move forward."

Griffin said the developer also has interest in other Urban Renewal properties and has asked for the right of first refusal on some of them.

"It's coming along well," she said.

In Friday's part two segment, we look at Urban Renewal's effort to dispose of dilapidated structures.